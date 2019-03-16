PRINCE
Oni scores 23 to lift Yale over Princeton 83-77 in Ivy semi

  Mar 16, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Miye Oni had 23 points as Yale topped Princeton 83-77 in the semifinals of the Ivy League Conference tourney on Saturday.

Alex Copeland had 16 points for Yale (21-7). Blake Reynolds added 16 points. Jordan Bruner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Richmond Aririguzoh scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (16-12). Jaelin Llewellyn added 17 points. Myles Stephens had 13 points.

---

Key Players
J. Llewellyn
J. Bruner
26.9 Min. Per Game 26.9
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
32.1 Field Goal % 53.4
21.7 Three Point % 34.5
37.5 Free Throw % 81.1
  Defensive rebound by Miye Oni 3.0
  Jaelin Llewellyn missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Miye Oni made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Miye Oni made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Drew Friberg 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Miye Oni 13.0
  Jerome Desrosiers missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Alex Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Alex Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Jose Morales 21.0
+ 1 Jaelin Llewellyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 77 83
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 16-16 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 23 24
Team 1 3
Assists 9 16
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
34
R. Aririguzoh C
24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
25
M. Oni G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
Princeton
Starters
R. Aririguzoh
J. Llewellyn
M. Stephens
E. Wright
J. Desrosiers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Aririguzoh 24 8 2 8/11 0/0 8/11 2 37 0 1 3 4 4
J. Llewellyn 17 1 2 7/14 1/5 2/4 2 32 0 0 0 0 1
M. Stephens 13 4 1 5/11 0/1 3/3 5 28 0 0 3 1 3
E. Wright 7 8 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 35 3 0 0 3 5
J. Desrosiers 6 6 2 2/9 2/9 0/0 1 30 1 0 1 0 6
Bench
S. Much
J. Morales
M. Johns
D. Friberg
E. Berbari
N. Bramlage
D. Cannady
W. Gladson
V. Reynoso-Avila
C. Bagin
E. Barnes
R. Schwieger
C. Kyle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Much 6 3 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 3
J. Morales 2 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johns 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 3 1 0
D. Friberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Berbari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Bramlage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cannady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gladson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 32 9 28/62 6/24 15/20 17 200 4 1 10 9 23
Yale
Starters
M. Oni
A. Copeland
B. Reynolds
J. Bruner
T. Phills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Oni 23 8 5 7/16 1/4 8/8 4 36 1 0 0 1 7
A. Copeland 16 2 5 5/12 1/4 5/5 0 34 1 0 1 1 1
B. Reynolds 16 2 0 7/10 2/3 0/0 3 31 2 0 2 1 1
J. Bruner 10 7 0 4/5 0/1 2/2 4 26 2 0 3 1 6
T. Phills 8 2 3 4/10 0/3 0/0 4 29 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Swain
P. Atkinson
E. Monroe
T. Ryan
A. Williams
J. Alausa
J. Gabbidon
W. Yess
M. Cotton
I. Kelly
E. Dike
M. Feinberg
J. Lanford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Swain 6 2 1 2/5 1/1 1/1 0 19 0 0 2 0 2
P. Atkinson 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 23 1 2 0 1 4
E. Monroe 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
T. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Alausa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gabbidon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Yess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lanford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 29 16 31/61 5/16 16/16 18 201 8 2 8 5 24
NCAA BB Scores