Oni scores 23 to lift Yale over Princeton 83-77 in Ivy semi
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Miye Oni had 23 points as Yale topped Princeton 83-77 in the semifinals of the Ivy League Conference tourney on Saturday.
Alex Copeland had 16 points for Yale (21-7). Blake Reynolds added 16 points. Jordan Bruner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.
Richmond Aririguzoh scored a career-high 24 points for the Tigers (16-12). Jaelin Llewellyn added 17 points. Myles Stephens had 13 points.
---
---
|26.9
|Min. Per Game
|26.9
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|32.1
|Field Goal %
|53.4
|21.7
|Three Point %
|34.5
|37.5
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|Defensive rebound by Miye Oni
|3.0
|Jaelin Llewellyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Miye Oni made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Miye Oni made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Drew Friberg
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Miye Oni
|13.0
|Jerome Desrosiers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Alex Copeland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Alex Copeland made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Jose Morales
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jaelin Llewellyn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|83
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|16-16 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
34
|R. Aririguzoh C
|11.6 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.1 APG
|69.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Oni G
|17.4 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.6 APG
|46.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Aririguzoh C
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|M. Oni G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Aririguzoh
|24
|8
|2
|8/11
|0/0
|8/11
|2
|37
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|J. Llewellyn
|17
|1
|2
|7/14
|1/5
|2/4
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Stephens
|13
|4
|1
|5/11
|0/1
|3/3
|5
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|E. Wright
|7
|8
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|J. Desrosiers
|6
|6
|2
|2/9
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Oni
|23
|8
|5
|7/16
|1/4
|8/8
|4
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|A. Copeland
|16
|2
|5
|5/12
|1/4
|5/5
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Reynolds
|16
|2
|0
|7/10
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Bruner
|10
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|T. Phills
|8
|2
|3
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
