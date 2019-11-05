Powell scores 27, leads No. 12 Seton Hall past Wagner 105-71
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Seton Hall cruised to victory in the absence of coach Kevin Willard. Star guard Myles Powell is looking forward to getting his mentor back.
Powell scored 27 points to lead No. 12 Seton Hall to a 105-71 win over Wagner on Tuesday night, without Willard on the sidelines.
''You guys see how good we can be at the end of the year last year and we're just trying to keep that train rolling so it starts with me and coach Willard as the head guys of coach being head coach and me being a leader,'' Powell said. ''So like I said, we're going to come back watch film and see how we can get better. Seventy-one points, I mean, that's a lot of points and I know coach, the first thing coach is going to notice.''
Seton Hall announced a week ago that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games in what has to be considered a suspension. The school didn't say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but said it was working with the ruling body for college sports.
The Asbury Park Press reported the investigation involved transfer tampering, and the New York Post said it involved the transfer of Taurean Thompson from Syracuse in the fall of 2017.
After sitting out a year, Thompson played in 27 games last season.
Quincy McKnight added 10 points and seven assists for Seton Hall.
Patrick Szpir led Wagner with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Morales finished with 13 points.
Seton Hall said Willard would miss the team's Oct. 29 exhibition and the Wagner game. Assistant coach Grant Billmeier ran the team in Willard's absence.
''The only way to become a head coach and actually learn what you do well and what you don't do well is to become a head coach,'' Billmeier said. ''It was an unbelievable experience for me. I'm glad I got to go through it. I thought our staff was really connecting and I thought the players did a great job today in not having any drop-off.''
Wagner kept the game competitive for much of the first half. Then, Sandro Mamukelashvili, who finished with 11 points, scored on a feed from Anthony Nelson, and Shavor Reynolds followed a steal with a dunk to give Seton Hall a 46-35 lead with 1:41 remaining.
Seton Hall extended its lead to 52-37 and pushed its advantage to as many as 37 points with less than a minute remaining.
''Coach Willard is the one who got it all started - I mean, he's the head honcho,'' Powell said. ''Once you get your guy back - I mean, we will definitely be a different team on Saturday.''
BIG PICTURE
Wagner: The Seawolves have been built into a solid program under seventh-year coach Bashir Mason. The two-time NEC Coach of the Year has won the NEC regular season title two of the last four seasons, resulting in NIT bids. Wagner lost in the NEC title game in 2016 and 2018.
Seton Hall: The Pirates are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth straight year behind the Big East Preseason Player of the Year in Powell. With 88 percent of their scoring returning from last season, the Pirates are ranked the highest in the AP poll since being No. 11 on Jan. 2, 2001, making this one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.
BLOCK PARTY
Big man Ike Obiagu had three blocks in his Seton Hall debut. The 7-foot-2 sophomore sat out last year after transferring from Florida State, where he averaged 2.1 blocks per game. He also had 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting and four rebounds.
UP NEXT
Wagner: At Penn State on Saturday.
Seton Hall: Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Darnell Brodie
|4.0
|Ja'Mier Fletcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Ja'Mier Fletcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Ja'Mier Fletcher
|6.0
|Will Martinez missed layup
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr., stolen by Curtis Cobb III
|13.0
|+ 1
|Alex Morales made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Alex Morales made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Asiah Avent
|32.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Nelson made dunk
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|105
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|37-60 (61.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-26 (61.5%)
|22-32 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|36
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|4
|14
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|20
|10
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Wagner 0-1
|65.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|11.7 APG
|12 Seton Hall 1-0
|73.8 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|A. Morales G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
13
|M. Powell G
|23.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Morales G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|M. Powell G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|61.7
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Morales
|17
|6
|5
|5/12
|0/2
|7/10
|3
|34
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|P. Szpir
|12
|11
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|T. Nesby IV
|12
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Cobb III
|7
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/8
|2/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|C. Freeman
|2
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Morales
|17
|6
|5
|5/12
|0/2
|7/10
|3
|34
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|P. Szpir
|12
|11
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|T. Nesby IV
|12
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Cobb III
|7
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/8
|2/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|6
|0
|2
|C. Freeman
|2
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Martinez
|14
|3
|1
|7/14
|0/1
|0/2
|4
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Fletcher
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|A. Taylor
|2
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Wilkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jordan-Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|35
|12
|25/61
|5/23
|16/26
|26
|200
|4
|0
|20
|12
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|27
|4
|2
|7/13
|4/9
|9/11
|3
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Obiagu
|11
|4
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|17
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|11
|5
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|1/4
|3
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Q. McKnight
|10
|1
|7
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Cale
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|27
|4
|2
|7/13
|4/9
|9/11
|3
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Obiagu
|11
|4
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|17
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|S. Mamukelashvili
|11
|5
|3
|5/10
|0/3
|1/4
|3
|26
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Q. McKnight
|10
|1
|7
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Cale
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhoden
|12
|4
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|19
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|9
|1
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Nelson
|7
|3
|6
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Brodie
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Samuel
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|A. Avent
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|36
|20
|37/60
|9/24
|22/32
|25
|200
|14
|5
|10
|6
|30
-
1MICHST
2UK41
46
2nd 11:13 ESPN
-
CLS
UOP37
49
2nd 8:59
-
IPFW
UNLV60
71
2nd 6:30
-
WILLAME
PORT36
84
2nd 1:20
-
EVER
IDAHO67
80
2nd 3:48
-
UCIRV
USD57
62
2nd 7:28
-
PACLUTH
SEATTLE44
76
2nd 7:20
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY58
101
2nd 3:52
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN48
94
2nd 3:23
-
TEXSO
SDGST24
63
2nd 6:36
-
PEPPER
CAL55
67
2nd 6:39
-
UCSC
SNCLRA44
79
2nd 6:50
-
MONST
17UTAHST57
58
2nd 8:47 ATSN
-
LIFEPAC
BOISE44
102
2nd 6:23
-
JACKST
CALBPTST33
47
2nd 16:23
-
NTRDMNMR
CSBAK26
46
2nd 19:20
-
FAMU
USC19
21
1st 3:36 PACN
-
CSN
OREGST20
30
1st 6:14
-
UTAH
NEVADA37
32
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
PUGET
PORTST28
54
1st 0.0
-
CARK
16BAYLOR61
105
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR40
86
Final
-
MARYVI
MTSU61
119
Final
-
HOUBP
TULSA72
80
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW71
68
Final
-
PRINCE
DUQ67
94
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST57
84
Final
-
WAGNER
12SETON71
105
Final
-
5LVILLE
MIAMI87
74
Final
-
CURRY
NH29
93
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV60
106
Final
-
WILL
IND65
98
Final
-
UCCLER
NKY55
105
Final
-
BROWN
BRYANT73
71
Final
-
LIU
RI65
76
Final
-
UVF
UMBC46
134
Final
-
SAMFORD
MOREHD86
90
Final/2OT
-
WMMARY
HIGHPT70
56
Final
-
MARYM
LONGWD51
73
Final
-
FURMAN
GWEBB70
63
Final
-
ERSKINE
WOFF63
86
Final
-
BRAD
STJOES81
86
Final
-
3KANSAS
4DUKE66
68
Final
-
CHATT
EKY68
79
Final
-
VMI
ECU68
80
Final
-
BRIDGE
DEL51
97
Final
-
BING
CORN64
84
Final
-
FDUFH
FDU52
101
Final
-
BUCK
FAIR68
64
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON55
68
Final
-
JVILLE
19XAVIER57
76
Final
-
UNF
6FLA59
74
Final
-
RIDER
COPPST91
84
Final
-
CAMP
CSTCAR75
74
Final
-
NEAST
BU72
67
Final
-
DEFI
BALLST43
87
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON64
81
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN73
94
Final
-
HARTFD
CCTST74
59
Final
-
VATECH
CLEM67
60
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLS55
74
Final
-
MICHDB
CMICH62
102
Final
-
WCAR
UGA72
91
Final
-
FLAG
FAU81
92
Final
-
UMES
PSU46
84
Final
-
JWUNC
NCWILM83
103
Final
-
NCAT
NCGRN50
83
Final
-
APPST
MICH71
79
Final
-
YALE
STNYBRK74
69
Final/OT
-
NCASHV
TENN63
78
Final
-
CSTATE
WRIGHT77
96
Final
-
SFTRPA
25VCU58
72
Final
-
GWASH
TOWSON58
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMASS64
79
Final
-
GOSHEN
OAK66
94
Final
-
MIT
HARV27
84
Final
-
MNMTH
LEHIGH66
62
Final
-
PQ
SAMHOU57
95
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO71
99
Final
-
OHIO
STBON65
53
Final
-
HOLY
7MD71
95
Final
-
AMER
SIENA80
96
Final
-
MARS
ELON84
90
Final
-
RHODES
LPSCMB55
104
Final
-
THIEL
YOUNG53
101
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL58
114
Final
-
JARVIS
PVAM62
100
Final
-
TOLEDO
VALPO77
79
Final
-
EILL
13TXTECH60
85
Final
-
ILLWES
SILL48
76
Final
-
TXSA
OKLA67
85
Final
-
STLUCP
TNMART48
106
Final
-
DELTAS
USM71
90
Final
-
OKCHRSTN
NTEXAS40
79
Final
-
NDAKST
KSTATE54
67
Final
-
CLEVST
MINN50
85
Final
-
FIU
MISSST69
77
Final
-
SCST
14MEMP64
97
Final
-
UCDAV
LOYCHI48
82
Final
-
OLIVET
ILLCHI72
75
Final
-
PENN
BAMA81
80
Final
-
RICE
ARK43
91
Final
-
LACO
LAMON41
64
Final
-
ODU
NIOWA53
58
Final
-
TXDAL
TXARL50
84
Final
-
NCOLO
TEXAS47
71
Final
-
ARKLR
MOST67
66
Final
-
LOYNO
LALAF67
95
Final
-
JAXST
SMU65
74
Final
-
FGC
STLOU67
89
Final
-
ALAM
TNST65
106
Final
-
TRNBPTST
STETSON26
84
Final
-
ALST
8GONZAG64
95
Final
-
TNTECH
WKY64
76
Final
-
NEBOM
WICHST54
68
Final
-
CUW
MILW62
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SDAKST57
70
Final
-
NICHST
ILL70
78
Final/OT
-
ARKPB
SFLA41
70
Final
-
LOYMD
MARQET53
88
Final
-
MVSU
IOWAST74
110
Final
-
JUDSON
CHIST70
65
Final
-
CLMB
LAFAY63
65
Final
-
DREXEL
TEMPLE62
70
Final
-
GREEN
NORFLK59
100
Final
-
ARMY
10NOVA54
97
Final
-
GATECH
NCST82
81
Final/OT
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL39
90
Final
-
TXLTH
TEXST45
103
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY67
110
Final
-
IDST
WYO40
54
Final
-
CSFULL
BYU58
76
Final
-
DENVER
COLOST63
74
Final
-
20MARYCA
WISC65
63
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
NEB66
47
Final
-
GASOU
24AUBURN74
83
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC49
102
Final
-
DVNPRT
GC82
73
Final
-
WNM
NMEXST46
92
Final
-
KENSAW
CREIGH55
81
Final
-
ALCORN
DEPAUL54
72
Final
-
WESTUT
UTVALL55
72
Final
-
FRESNO
15OREG57
71
Final
-
NMHI
UTEP70
93
Final
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH66
110
Final
-
PORTBIBL
EWASH25
107
Final
-
QUIN
SIUE52
61
Final
-
STFRAN
FORD59
68
Final