Copeland scores 20 to lift Illinois St. over Belmont 79-72

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Illinois State defeated Belmont 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Rey Idowu had 11 points for Illinois State. Jaycee Hillsman added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Horne had 10 points.

Nick Muszynski had 20 points and three assists for the Bruins. Grayson Murphy added 17 points and nine rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 13 points.

Belmont led 31-23 at halftime.

Illinois State matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Sunday. Belmont takes on Samford at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Abdou Ndiaye made dunk 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga 7.0
  Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Grayson Murphy 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman 18.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 2 Tyler Scanlon made layup, assist by Nick Muszynski 47.0
+ 2 Zach Copeland made fade-away jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Tyler Scanlon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 72 79
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 36
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 27 25
Team 1 2
Assists 16 16
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
33
N. Muszynski C
20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
Z. Copeland G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Belmont 0-1 314172
home team logo Illinois State 1-0 235679
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Belmont 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Illinois State 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
N. Muszynski C PPG RPG APG FG%
00
Z. Copeland G PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
33
N. Muszynski C 20 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
2
Z. Copeland G 20 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
46.7 FG% 47.6
28.0 3PT FG% 50.0
69.2 FT% 46.2
Belmont
Starters
N. Muszynski
G. Murphy
A. Kunkel
T. Scanlon
M. Benkert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Muszynski 20 5 3 9/17 1/2 1/2 0 33 0 2 0 1 4
G. Murphy 17 9 1 8/12 0/0 1/1 4 35 3 0 2 3 6
A. Kunkel 13 4 3 4/9 4/9 1/2 3 28 0 0 2 0 4
T. Scanlon 6 7 6 2/6 0/2 2/2 2 35 1 0 2 2 5
M. Benkert 3 6 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 1 5
Bench
N. Hopkins
S. Adelsperger
C. Hollander
T. Pierson
M. Listau
B. Sheppard
G. Suedekum
D. Sabin
R. Epley
M. Shanks
E. Bellinger
L. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hopkins 12 0 2 4/8 1/5 3/4 1 17 0 0 2 0 0
S. Adelsperger 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 0 1 0 0 2
C. Hollander 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
T. Pierson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Listau 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Sheppard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
G. Suedekum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Epley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bellinger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 34 16 28/60 7/25 9/13 14 200 5 3 10 7 27
Illinois State
Starters
Z. Copeland
J. Hillsman
R. Idowu
R. Torres
K. Fisher III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 20 6 5 8/16 2/6 2/4 2 33 3 0 1 2 4
J. Hillsman 11 6 1 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 29 2 0 2 2 4
R. Idowu 11 4 1 5/9 0/0 1/2 1 21 0 1 1 3 1
R. Torres 10 2 6 3/7 3/6 1/2 1 24 0 0 2 0 2
K. Fisher III 2 4 0 1/5 0/1 0/2 3 17 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
D. Horne
A. Reeves
A. Ndiaye
D. Boyd
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
M. Chastain
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Horne 10 0 0 4/4 2/2 0/1 2 13 0 0 1 0 0
A. Reeves 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ndiaye 4 5 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 4 0 1 4
D. Boyd 3 3 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 2
T. Bruninga 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 3
L. Donnelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Chastain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 16 30/63 13/26 6/13 13 200 7 5 8 9 25
