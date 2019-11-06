NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Illinois State defeated Belmont 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Rey Idowu had 11 points for Illinois State. Jaycee Hillsman added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Horne had 10 points.

Nick Muszynski had 20 points and three assists for the Bruins. Grayson Murphy added 17 points and nine rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 13 points.

Belmont led 31-23 at halftime.

Illinois State matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Sunday. Belmont takes on Samford at home on Monday.

