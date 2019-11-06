Copeland scores 20 to lift Illinois St. over Belmont 79-72
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Zach Copeland had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Illinois State defeated Belmont 79-72 on Wednesday night.
Rey Idowu had 11 points for Illinois State. Jaycee Hillsman added 11 points and six rebounds. DJ Horne had 10 points.
Nick Muszynski had 20 points and three assists for the Bruins. Grayson Murphy added 17 points and nine rebounds. Adam Kunkel had 13 points.
Belmont led 31-23 at halftime.
Illinois State matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Sunday. Belmont takes on Samford at home on Monday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Abdou Ndiaye made dunk
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
|7.0
|Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Grayson Murphy
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|18.0
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Scanlon made layup, assist by Nick Muszynski
|47.0
|+ 2
|Zach Copeland made fade-away jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Tyler Scanlon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|79
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|30-63 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|36
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Belmont 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Illinois State 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|N. Muszynski C
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|Z. Copeland G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Muszynski C
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|Z. Copeland G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Muszynski
|20
|5
|3
|9/17
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|33
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|G. Murphy
|17
|9
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|35
|3
|0
|2
|3
|6
|A. Kunkel
|13
|4
|3
|4/9
|4/9
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Scanlon
|6
|7
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|M. Benkert
|3
|6
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|20
|6
|5
|8/16
|2/6
|2/4
|2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Hillsman
|11
|6
|1
|3/6
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|R. Idowu
|11
|4
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|R. Torres
|10
|2
|6
|3/7
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Fisher III
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
