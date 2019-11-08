Navy squeezes past East Carolina 62-57 in Veterans Classic
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) John Carter Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Navy used a second-half surge to beat East Carolina 62-57 Friday night in the Veterans Classic.
The Midshipmen (1-1) trailed 38-31 with 14 minutes left and 47-43 with 6 1/2 minutes to go before finishing with a 19-10 run.
Cam Davis scored 14 and Greg Summers added 13 for Navy, which evened its record after falling to George Mason in overtime three days earlier.
Jayden Gardner led the Pirates (1-1) with 15 points and Seth LeDay had 11.
After going 10-21 in his first season at East Carolina, coach Joe Dooley signed seven junior college transfers and four freshmen. The Pirates' 11 newcomers are most in the country, and it's apparent that they're still learning how to play together.
The Pirates had 19 turnovers, shot 41 percent and were outscored 39-28 in the second half.
After falling behind 29-23 at halftime, Navy made little headway until Carter made two free throws and a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Midshipmen their first lead since the game's opening minutes.
LeDay then sandwiched a pair of dunks around a 3-point bank shot by J.J. Miles for a four-point advantage, but Navy answered with a 9-2 spurt that began with a three-point play by Davis and four straight free throws by Summers.
The Midshipmen stayed in front by sinking six free throws over the final 42 seconds.
In the first game of the annual Veterans Classic, No. 24 Auburn defeated Davidson 76-66.
GRACIOUS HOSTS
Navy has now won twice in the six-year history of this tournament, also defeating Pittsburgh in 2017. The Midshipmen have lost to Maryland, Ohio State, Florida and Michigan State.
BIG PICTURE
East Carolina: The rebuilding Pirates lack experience, and their uncertainty down the stretch shows they've got some growing to do before opening play in the American Athletic Conference.
Navy: The Midshipmen always hustle, play with grit and won't hesitate to dive after a loose ball. Sometimes, that's good enough - even with 22 turnovers.
UP NEXT
East Carolina seeks to rebound with a trip to Appalachian State on Tuesday night.
Navy hosts Washington College (Md.) on Sunday. The Midshipmen beat the Division III school 110-45 on Nov. 22, 2017.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Greg Summers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Greg Summers made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Tristen Newton
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Greg Summers
|2.0
|Jayden Gardner missed layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Cam Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Cam Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Seth LeDay
|14.0
|+ 2
|Seth LeDay made jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Greg Summers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Greg Summers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|62
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|19-42 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|31
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|20
|Fouls
|27
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 1-1
|68.5 PPG
|43 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Navy 1-1
|58.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|21.5 PPG
|9.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
22
|C. Davis G
|14.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gardner F
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|C. Davis G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|15
|8
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|7/7
|4
|26
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5
|S. LeDay
|11
|1
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. James
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|L. Curtis
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Luster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson-White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Umstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|27
|15
|22/54
|5/18
|8/13
|27
|200
|12
|4
|19
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis
|14
|2
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Carter Jr.
|13
|10
|1
|4/11
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|30
|2
|0
|5
|0
|10
|G. Summers
|13
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|9/12
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Loehr
|11
|6
|2
|3/6
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Wieck
|4
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis
|14
|2
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Carter Jr.
|13
|10
|1
|4/11
|2/6
|3/5
|2
|30
|2
|0
|5
|0
|10
|G. Summers
|13
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|9/12
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Loehr
|11
|6
|2
|3/6
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Wieck
|4
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Loehr
|4
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Njoku
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Yoder
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Nelson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Reagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasanganay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Deaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kelch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Roach Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Allison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|27
|11
|19/42
|6/16
|18/26
|16
|200
|8
|0
|20
|6
|21
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO71
81
Final
-
PORT
USC65
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII52
65
Final