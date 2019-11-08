No. 2 Kentucky easily handles Eastern Kentucky 91-49
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Sore ankle notwithstanding, Kentucky forward Nick Richards established a strong presence against Eastern Kentucky.
Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley added a career-high 16 points and No. 2 Kentucky scored the game's first 14 points to cruise past Eastern Kentucky 91-49 on Friday night.
Seeking to follow up Tuesday's 69-62 victory over top-ranked Michigan State, the Wildcats (2-0) made six of their first 10 shots, including a couple of baskets by Richards. The Colonels, meanwhile, missed their first nine attempts before Darius Hicks' three-point play with 12:57 remaining in the first half.
Kentucky had some sloppy stretches that allowed EKU (1-1) to get within 37-23 before regrouping to lead 46-25 at the break. The Wildcats led by 44 in the second half and finished 34 of 62 from the field (55%) and dominated the boards 54-25.
Richards' point total was just four off his career high against Fort Wayne as a freshman. The junior forward also had four of Kentucky's six blocks, one shy of his best against Kansas last January.
It was just what the Wildcats needed with concerns about its post depth.
''So much better than a year ago,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said of Richards. ''Then you say, `You must really be pumping him up, saying great things.'
''No. He's in the greatest shape he's ever been, and he has built his own confidence. It doesn't matter what I say now.''
Richards' effort was even more impressive considering he began the week questionable because of a left ankle sprain sustained in Kentucky's exhibition opener against Georgetown College. He returned to get seven points and four rebounds in 25 minutes against Michigan State, and Friday offered proof of his improved health and assertiveness on both ends.
''I'm feeling pretty comfortable on the floor,'' said the 6-foot-11 Richards, who added that his ankle is ''getting there.''
''My teammates are trying to find easy ways for me to get baskets, and I'm just trying to do my job on the defense end to help them out on ball screens and get rebounds and blocks as much as possible.''
Nate Sestina had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky. Ashton Hagans, Keion Brooks Jr. and Kahlil Whitney each added 11 points.
Michael Moreno had 14 points off the bench for EKU, which shot 25% and committed 21 turnovers. Ty Taylor added nine points, while Tre King and Jacquess Hobbs had six apiece.
''We were just shocked,'' Colonels coach A.W. Hamilton said of the start. ''We didn't respond. We didn't handle adversity in the first half, and we dug too big of a hole. We turned it over too much, just sloppy with the basketball.''
SIDELINED
The Wildcats played without sophomore forward EJ Montgomery, who was declared out before the game with a right ankle injury sustained against Michigan State. Calipari had no update after the game but said ''he's hurt'' and being evaluated daily.
DOUBLE DOWN
Richards posted his second career double-double, the first since he also had 15 rebounds against Fort Wayne. Graduate transfer Nate Sestina posted his first double-double with Kentucky after a seven-point, six-rebound debut on Tuesday.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky's second win this week should earn the nation's No. 1 ranking when the poll is released Monday.
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Kentucky: Other than a first-half stretch in which the Colonels' shooters found their stroke, it was a generally rough night from the floor. They made just 8 of 33 from beyond the arc and only 8 of 31 from inside.
Kentucky: The Wildcats didn't need big baskets from freshman Tyrese Maxey, who had nine points in 26 minutes after scoring 26 against the Spartans. Plenty contributed to their improved shooting performance and a dominant effort on the glass. The Wildcats improved to 13-0 over the neighboring school, a half hour south of Lexington.
UP NEXT
Eastern Kentucky: Hosts Ohio-Chillicothe on Tuesday.
Kentucky: Hosts Evansville on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|0.0
|Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Turnover on Brennan Canada
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Russhard Cruickshank, stolen by Riley Welch
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno
|13.0
|Ben Jordan missed jump shot
|15.0
|+ 2
|Russhard Cruickshank made layup
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Russhard Cruickshank
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley
|45.0
|Cameron Carmical missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 2
|Kahlil Whitney made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|91
|Field Goals
|16-64 (25.0%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|21-32 (65.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|54
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|19
|39
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|21
|18
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Kentucky 1-1
|79.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|10.0 APG
|2 Kentucky 2-0
|69.0 PPG
|30 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|M. Moreno F
|0.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|0.0 FG%
|
4
|N. Richards F
|7.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|28.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Moreno F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|N. Richards F
|21 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|65.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Moreno
|14
|5
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hobbs
|6
|7
|5
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|7
|R. Cruickshank
|5
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|0/1
|4
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Carmical
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Broughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Balogun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Minter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reeves-Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|22
|7
|16/64
|8/33
|9/11
|21
|200
|10
|0
|21
|3
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|21
|10
|1
|10/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|I. Quickley
|16
|3
|5
|4/10
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Sestina
|12
|11
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|5/7
|2
|30
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|A. Hagans
|11
|7
|5
|5/9
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|K. Whitney
|11
|2
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Richards
|21
|10
|1
|10/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|I. Quickley
|16
|3
|5
|4/10
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Sestina
|12
|11
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|5/7
|2
|30
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|A. Hagans
|11
|7
|5
|5/9
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|K. Whitney
|11
|2
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brooks Jr.
|11
|8
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/6
|1
|20
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|T. Maxey
|9
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|5/5
|0
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|B. Canada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Juzang
|0
|7
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|B. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|51
|17
|34/62
|2/14
|21/32
|13
|200
|8
|6
|18
|12
|39
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
2nd 0.0
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
2nd 15.0
-
ARIZST
COLO62
67
2nd 7:54 ESP2
-
PORT
USC46
48
2nd 16:15 PACN
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00am