Wiseman gets restraining order to play; Memphis wins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) James Wiseman had another dominant game for the No. 14 Memphis Tigers. All anyone wants to talk about is Wiseman's status with the NCAA.
Wiseman had 17 points and nine rebounds hours after getting a temporary restraining order to play amid an NCAA ineligibility ruling, leading Memphis past Illinois-Chicago 92-46 on Friday night.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway started his postgame news conference saying he knew everyone wanted to ask about the status of Wiseman, who was introduced with the starting lineup about an hour after the restraining order was signed.
''I have to be silent on that because it's an ongoing process,'' Hardaway said. ''I wish I could talk about it. But we just have to stay silent about it until we move forward. Anybody asks me questions, I'll just have to move past it and say I can't talk about it right now.''
Wiseman was not made available postgame. He later posted on Instagram: ''All Smiles!!! God got me!!''
Guard Boogie Ellis, who led the Tigers with 22 points, and forward DJ Jeffries also declined comment about the freshman center.
''We can't answer that question,'' said Jeffries, who had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.
Memphis said the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft was declared eligible by the NCAA in May. Further details and investigation by the university and the NCAA found Hardaway gave $11,500 in moving expenses to help Wiseman's family move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. The university said Wiseman didn't know about the money given to his family.
At the time, Hardaway was the coach of East High School in Memphis. Wiseman was a junior who helped Hardaway win his third straight Tennessee Class AAA title before being hired by Memphis as in March 2018. Wiseman committed to Memphis - and Hardaway again - in November 2018.
Several hours of drama prior to tipoff made up for the lack of answers postgame.
Less than two hours before the game, Wiseman's attorney Leslie Ballin announced that the NCAA had ruled the freshman ineligible. A local court issued the ruling allowing Wiseman to play a short time later.
Wiseman started, and Memphis (2-0) immediately took a double-digit lead leaving the only doubt of the night the status of the 7-foot-1 freshman.
As for the game, Hardaway said he was proud of his Tigers' focus. He was miffed Illinois-Chicago grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and his Tigers failing to concentrate on the small things during the blowout.
''Other than that, holding them to 24% from the field is major,'' Hardaway said.
Brian Taylor led Illinois-Chicago with 11 points, and Godwin Boahen had 10. In addition to the 24% shooting, the Flames (1-1) had 19 turnovers. Coach Steve McClain noted his team came to town without four starters due to injury. He said early shooting woes left them in a deep deficit early in the game.
''I would have loved to have seen how the game would've unfolded had we made a couple of shots there early,'' the Flames coach said. ''We had great looks, and they didn't go in. Then the game got away from us a little bit.''
BIG PICTURE
Illinois-Chicago: The Flames shot 20% in the first half and committed 13 turnovers to trail by 31 points. That pretty well put to rest any chance of an upset.
Memphis: While Memphis easily won its second game of the season, Wiseman's status and thus the impact on the Tigers was uncertain. Hardaway said Wiseman will keep playing. A court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Memphis.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Despite the Wiseman situation, Memphis' two early victories should at least hold their spot at No. 14. The Tigers biggest early test and first on the road comes Tuesday night when they face 15th-ranked Oregon in Oregon.
UP NEXT
Illinois-Chicago: Hosts Ball State on Wednesday night.
Memphis: Plays Oregon in Portland next Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Deon Ejim made free throw
|18.0
|Shooting foul on Ryan Boyce
|18.0
|+ 2
|Deon Ejim made driving layup
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|21.0
|Godwin Boahen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Deon Ejim
|33.0
|Ryan Boyce missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Ryan Boyce missed 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Travell Washington
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Boyce
|33.0
|Deon Ejim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|92
|Field Goals
|15-62 (24.2%)
|32-54 (59.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|14-26 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|43
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|16
|32
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|10
|22
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 1-1
|75.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|15.0 APG
|14 Memphis 2-0
|97.0 PPG
|42 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|24.2
|FG%
|59.3
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|51.9
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Boahen
|10
|7
|4
|3/17
|2/9
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|M. Diggins
|7
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|3/6
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Ejim
|6
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Ahale
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|B. Bridges
|0
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Boahen
|10
|7
|4
|3/17
|2/9
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|0
|5
|2
|5
|M. Diggins
|7
|4
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|3/6
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Ejim
|6
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Ahale
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|B. Bridges
|0
|2
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|11
|3
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|J. Wiley
|7
|4
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|T. Washington
|2
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Blount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ottey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|27
|10
|15/62
|8/29
|8/14
|18
|200
|5
|3
|19
|11
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellis
|22
|1
|2
|8/11
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wiseman
|17
|9
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|9/14
|1
|25
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|P. Achiuwa
|10
|7
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|5
|1
|6
|L. Quinones
|6
|4
|6
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Baugh
|0
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellis
|22
|1
|2
|8/11
|6/9
|0/0
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wiseman
|17
|9
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|9/14
|1
|25
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|P. Achiuwa
|10
|7
|0
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|1
|5
|1
|6
|L. Quinones
|6
|4
|6
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Baugh
|0
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|14
|4
|0
|5/9
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Harris
|11
|3
|3
|3/4
|3/4
|2/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Lomax
|9
|6
|5
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Hardaway
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Maurice
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Boyce
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|40
|22
|32/54
|14/27
|14/26
|17
|200
|5
|8
|14
|8
|32
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST46
100
2nd 4:33
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
2nd 0.0
-
UIW
NCOLO61
77
2nd 2:01
-
ARIZST
COLO62
63
2nd 9:13 ESP2
-
PORT
USC41
44
2nd 17:54 PACN
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-17.5
12:00am