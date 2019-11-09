IONA
Beatty scores 15 to carry La Salle past Iona 70-64 in OT

  AP
  Nov 09, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) David Beatty registered 15 points and eight rebounds as La Salle beat Iona 70-64 in overtime on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Brandon Stone and Ed Croswell had 12 points apiece for La Salle. Saul Phiri had six rebounds for the home team.

Beatty had La Salle's only field goal in the extra period which gave the Explorers a 68-64 lead with 2:46 remaining. Scott Spencer and Phiri added two free throws each and that was enough for the win as the Gaels were held to zero points in OT.

La Salle was up 64-56 with 1:41 remaining in regulation when Isaiah Ross nailed two 3-pointers and Tajuan Agee slammed home a dunk while the Explorers were held scoreless in the final 1:41.

Agee had 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Gaels. E.J. Crawford added 17 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Ross had 10 points.

La Salle takes on Penn on the road on Wednesday. Iona plays Ohio at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Team Stats
Points 64 70
Field Goals 21-70 (30.0%) 26-65 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-40 (20.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 48
Offensive 14 13
Defensive 28 33
Team 8 2
Assists 13 20
Steals 10 8
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 2 1
12
T. Agee F
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1
D. Beatty G
15 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
Iona
Starters
T. Agee
E. Crawford
A. Gist
B. Perez
I. Washington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Agee 21 9 2 6/11 1/2 8/9 3 34 2 5 3 2 7
E. Crawford 17 7 0 5/17 1/8 6/7 2 44 1 0 5 1 6
A. Gist 8 4 5 3/11 2/7 0/0 4 38 1 0 5 0 4
B. Perez 3 3 1 1/7 1/6 0/3 5 34 3 0 1 1 2
I. Washington 3 11 4 1/6 1/5 0/0 5 33 0 1 1 5 6
Bench
I. Ross
M. Thiam
A. Ristanovic
N. Nikolic
D. van Eyck
M. Ortale Jr.
P. Weiss
C. Cashaw
A. McNeil
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Ross 10 4 1 4/10 2/7 0/1 0 23 1 0 0 2 2
M. Thiam 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ristanovic 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 1 0
N. Nikolic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. van Eyck 0 3 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 2 1
M. Ortale Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Weiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cashaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McNeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 42 13 21/70 8/40 14/20 23 225 10 6 17 14 28
La Salle
Starters
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
S. Spencer
S. Phiri
S. Kenney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 15 8 3 5/12 2/6 3/4 3 36 0 0 0 1 7
E. Croswell 12 4 0 5/8 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 3 2 2
S. Spencer 9 9 4 3/6 1/1 2/2 1 34 3 0 1 2 7
S. Phiri 9 6 2 2/6 2/5 3/4 0 33 1 1 2 1 5
S. Kenney 3 2 3 1/5 0/2 1/3 2 21 0 0 5 0 2
Bench
B. Stone
J. Kimbrough
I. Deas
A. Hikim
C. Ray
C. Moore
M. Diagne
J. Clark
A. Lafond
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stone 12 6 2 5/9 2/4 0/0 4 23 0 2 1 3 3
J. Kimbrough 6 5 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 1 2 3
I. Deas 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Hikim 2 3 3 1/7 0/1 0/4 4 25 2 0 2 2 1
C. Ray 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 11 2 0 1 0 2
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 46 20 26/65 7/22 11/20 23 225 8 4 17 13 33
