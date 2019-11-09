ROBERT
ND

No Text

Goodwin leads Notre Dame past Robert Morris 92-57

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Dane Goodwin led a balanced Notre Dame attack with 18 points off the bench as the Fighting Irish stormed to a 92-57 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

T.J. Gibbs added 15 points, Prentiss Hubb 13, Robby Carmody 13 and John Mooney a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame (1-1) improved to 20-0 under Mike Brey in home openers.

Already leading 39-20 at the break, the ball-spreading Irish effectively put the game away with a 16-2 spree over the first four minutes of the second half for a 55-23 advantage. All five ND starters scored during that spurt.

Josh Williams netted 18 of his-game high 21 points for the Colonials (0-2) in the second half, finishing the day 6 of 16 on 3-pointers His brother, Jon Williams, added nine points.

The Irish shot 57% from the field overall while holding the Colonials to 34%. Notre Dame also made 22 of 25 free throws to the visitors' 2 of 4.

It was the first-ever meeting between the programs.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris: The Colonials, who appeared to offer little in the way of defensive resistance, will need to get accustomed to trying to solve opposing offenses on the road. Nine of their first 11 games are away from home.

Notre Dame: Returning nearly their entire team from a season ago, the Irish have a chance to continue building momentum before they get into the thick of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Just two of their first 15 games are against currently ranked clubs and one of those already took place with Tuesday's season-opening 76-65 loss at No. 9 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: The Colonials host neighboring nemesis Pittsburgh on Tuesday in their only home contest among their first seven games. RMU has never beaten the Panthers over 30 meetings, the last coming in November 2011.

Notre Dame: The Irish play the second of six straight home games when Howard visits Tuesday. Notre Dame has never faced the Bison.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Charles Bain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jon Williams 27.0
  Elijah Morgan missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Bain 50.0
+ 1 Elijah Morgan made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Elijah Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Jon Williams 1:04
+ 3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 1:25
+ 3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Djogo 1:47
  Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski 1:47
  DJ Russell missed layup 1:47
Team Stats
Points 57 92
Field Goals 21-62 (33.9%) 31-54 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 22-25 (88.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 41
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 20 34
Team 1 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
Jo. Williams G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
D. Goodwin G
18 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Robert Morris 0-2 203757
home team logo Notre Dame 1-1 395392
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Robert Morris 0-2 60.0 PPG 41 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 1-1 65.0 PPG 36 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
Jo. Williams G 13.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.0 APG 28.6 FG%
23
D. Goodwin G 2.0 PPG 0.0 RPG 2.0 APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
Jo. Williams G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
23
D. Goodwin G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33.9 FG% 57.4
36.7 3PT FG% 36.4
50.0 FT% 88.0
Robert Morris
Starters
Jo. Williams
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
D. Treacy
A. Bramah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Jo. Williams 21 5 2 7/18 6/16 1/2 3 33 0 0 1 1 4
Jo. Williams 9 3 1 3/9 3/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 1 2
Y. Mendy 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 2
D. Treacy 3 1 6 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 190 0 0 3 0 1
A. Bramah 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 3 2 2
Starters
Jo. Williams
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
D. Treacy
A. Bramah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Jo. Williams 21 5 2 7/18 6/16 1/2 3 33 0 0 1 1 4
Jo. Williams 9 3 1 3/9 3/4 0/0 2 29 1 0 3 1 2
Y. Mendy 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 2
D. Treacy 3 1 6 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 190 0 0 3 0 1
A. Bramah 2 4 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 3 2 2
Bench
J. Hawkins
C. Bain
S. McEwen
T. Brown
D. Russell
C. Wilbon
O. Ngonadi
D. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hawkins 8 5 0 3/7 0/2 2/4 2 16 2 1 2 0 5
C. Bain 6 1 1 2/9 1/6 1/2 1 24 0 0 1 0 1
S. McEwen 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 6 1 0 1 0 0
T. Brown 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Russell 0 5 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 2 3
C. Wilbon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ngonadi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 27 12 21/62 11/30 4/8 21 359 6 1 14 7 20
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
P. Hubb
J. Mooney
J. Durham
R. Pflueger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 15 3 5 4/8 3/5 4/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 3
P. Hubb 13 3 4 5/8 3/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 3 1 2
J. Mooney 10 10 2 5/10 0/2 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 2 8
J. Durham 8 5 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 18 1 3 3 0 5
R. Pflueger 4 2 3 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
T. Gibbs
P. Hubb
J. Mooney
J. Durham
R. Pflueger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 15 3 5 4/8 3/5 4/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 3
P. Hubb 13 3 4 5/8 3/6 0/0 1 29 1 0 3 1 2
J. Mooney 10 10 2 5/10 0/2 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 2 8
J. Durham 8 5 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 0 18 1 3 3 0 5
R. Pflueger 4 2 3 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Goodwin
R. Carmody
N. Laszewski
E. Morgan
N. Djogo
C. Doherty
C. Ryan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Goodwin 18 3 0 6/8 1/2 5/5 0 18 0 0 0 0 3
R. Carmody 13 2 0 4/6 0/1 5/6 3 22 0 1 1 1 1
N. Laszewski 9 8 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 0 1 7
E. Morgan 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Djogo 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 16 0 1 0 0 1
C. Doherty 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 2
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 39 18 31/54 8/22 22/25 12 200 5 5 11 5 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores