Goodwin leads Notre Dame past Robert Morris 92-57
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Dane Goodwin led a balanced Notre Dame attack with 18 points off the bench as the Fighting Irish stormed to a 92-57 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.
T.J. Gibbs added 15 points, Prentiss Hubb 13, Robby Carmody 13 and John Mooney a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Notre Dame (1-1) improved to 20-0 under Mike Brey in home openers.
Already leading 39-20 at the break, the ball-spreading Irish effectively put the game away with a 16-2 spree over the first four minutes of the second half for a 55-23 advantage. All five ND starters scored during that spurt.
Josh Williams netted 18 of his-game high 21 points for the Colonials (0-2) in the second half, finishing the day 6 of 16 on 3-pointers His brother, Jon Williams, added nine points.
The Irish shot 57% from the field overall while holding the Colonials to 34%. Notre Dame also made 22 of 25 free throws to the visitors' 2 of 4.
It was the first-ever meeting between the programs.
BIG PICTURE
Robert Morris: The Colonials, who appeared to offer little in the way of defensive resistance, will need to get accustomed to trying to solve opposing offenses on the road. Nine of their first 11 games are away from home.
Notre Dame: Returning nearly their entire team from a season ago, the Irish have a chance to continue building momentum before they get into the thick of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. Just two of their first 15 games are against currently ranked clubs and one of those already took place with Tuesday's season-opening 76-65 loss at No. 9 North Carolina.
UP NEXT
Robert Morris: The Colonials host neighboring nemesis Pittsburgh on Tuesday in their only home contest among their first seven games. RMU has never beaten the Panthers over 30 meetings, the last coming in November 2011.
Notre Dame: The Irish play the second of six straight home games when Howard visits Tuesday. Notre Dame has never faced the Bison.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|92
|Field Goals
|21-62 (33.9%)
|31-54 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|22-25 (88.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|20
|34
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Robert Morris 0-2
|60.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Notre Dame 1-1
|65.0 PPG
|36 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|Jo. Williams G
|13.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|28.6 FG%
|
23
|D. Goodwin G
|2.0 PPG
|0.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Jo. Williams G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|D. Goodwin G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|88.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|21
|5
|2
|7/18
|6/16
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Jo. Williams
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Y. Mendy
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Treacy
|3
|1
|6
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|190
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Bramah
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Jo. Williams
|21
|5
|2
|7/18
|6/16
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Jo. Williams
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Y. Mendy
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Treacy
|3
|1
|6
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|190
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Bramah
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hawkins
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5
|C. Bain
|6
|1
|1
|2/9
|1/6
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. McEwen
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Russell
|0
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Wilbon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ngonadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|27
|12
|21/62
|11/30
|4/8
|21
|359
|6
|1
|14
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gibbs
|15
|3
|5
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|13
|3
|4
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Mooney
|10
|10
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8
|J. Durham
|8
|5
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|R. Pflueger
|4
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gibbs
|15
|3
|5
|4/8
|3/5
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|P. Hubb
|13
|3
|4
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Mooney
|10
|10
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8
|J. Durham
|8
|5
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|R. Pflueger
|4
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|18
|3
|0
|6/8
|1/2
|5/5
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Carmody
|13
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|5/6
|3
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|N. Laszewski
|9
|8
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|E. Morgan
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Djogo
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Doherty
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|39
|18
|31/54
|8/22
|22/25
|12
|200
|5
|5
|11
|5
|34
