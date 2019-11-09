STNYBRK
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points as No. 12 Seton Hall withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell and beat Stony Brook 74-57 in a game that marked the return of Pirates coach Kevin Willard.

Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection, sprained his left ankle five minutes into the game and didn't return. Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight added 14 points.

Seton Hall (2-0) announced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. The school said it was cooperating but didn't specify what the NCAA was investigating.

Willard sat out one exhibition game as well as a season-opening 105-71 victory over Wagner.

Stony Brook (0-2) led 33-31 at halftime.

The two teams would trade leads in the second half until Gill gave Seton Hall a 44-42 advantage. Gill also gave the Pirates their first double-digit lead of the game at 62-51 with 4:17 left on a putback dunk following a missed layup by McKnight.

Foreman led the way for Stony Brook with 16 points. Oaniyi added 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Stony Brook: The Seawolves are coming off a 24-win campaign in which they led the nation in road wins and finished second in the America East Conference. They're playing for a new coach in Geno Ford, who served as the Seawolves' interim coach for their CBI appearance last season after Jeff Boals left to take over Ohio's program.

Seton Hall: Things start to ramp up for a season of expectations for the Pirates as they face Michigan State on Thursday. While Michigan State will no longer be ranked No. 1 after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Kentucky, both teams should be ranked in the top 15. That game will feature a couple of AP preseason All-America guards facing off if Powell's ankle allows him to play and match up with Michigan State's Cassius Winston.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook: Hosts Farmingdale State on Monday.

Seton Hall: Faces No. 1 Michigan State at Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jared Rhoden made layup 11.0
  Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 11.0
+ 2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden 37.0
  Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Anthony Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Jordan McKenzie 45.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Garcia 47.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Garcia 51.0
+ 1 Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 57 74
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 39
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 24 24
Team 2 5
Assists 8 15
Steals 6 5
Blocks 9 3
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
M. Foreman G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
23
S. Mamukelashvili F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Stony Brook 0-2 332457
home team logo 12 Seton Hall 2-0 314374
Walsh Gymnasium South Orange, NJ
Walsh Gymnasium South Orange, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Stony Brook 0-2 69.0 PPG 48 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 12 Seton Hall 2-0 105.0 PPG 36 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
1
M. Foreman G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.0 APG 40.0 FG%
23
S. Mamukelashvili F 11.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Foreman G 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
23
S. Mamukelashvili F 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
35.3 FG% 43.8
24.0 3PT FG% 38.9
75.0 FT% 68.8
Seton Hall
Starters
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
M. Cale
M. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mamukelashvili 17 5 2 6/11 2/4 3/4 1 34 0 1 3 3 2
Q. McKnight 14 4 3 5/14 2/5 2/2 2 34 1 1 0 0 4
R. Gill 10 10 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 1 1 3 7
M. Cale 1 2 1 0/5 0/1 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
M. Powell 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
M. Cale
M. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mamukelashvili 17 5 2 6/11 2/4 3/4 1 34 0 1 3 3 2
Q. McKnight 14 4 3 5/14 2/5 2/2 2 34 1 1 0 0 4
R. Gill 10 10 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 1 1 3 7
M. Cale 1 2 1 0/5 0/1 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
M. Powell 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
J. Rhoden
S. Reynolds, Jr.
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
T. Samuel
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rhoden 11 3 2 4/10 1/4 2/3 3 27 2 0 1 0 3
S. Reynolds, Jr. 9 3 4 4/7 0/1 1/1 3 28 1 0 1 2 1
A. Nelson 5 2 3 1/4 1/2 2/2 0 19 0 0 1 1 1
I. Obiagu 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 4 7 0 0 0 0 1
T. Samuel 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 34 15 28/64 7/18 11/16 16 200 5 3 9 10 24
