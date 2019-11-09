No. 12 Seton Hall loses Powell, beats Stony Brook 74-57
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points as No. 12 Seton Hall withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell and beat Stony Brook 74-57 in a game that marked the return of Pirates coach Kevin Willard.
Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection, sprained his left ankle five minutes into the game and didn't return. Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight added 14 points.
Seton Hall (2-0) announced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. The school said it was cooperating but didn't specify what the NCAA was investigating.
Willard sat out one exhibition game as well as a season-opening 105-71 victory over Wagner.
Stony Brook (0-2) led 33-31 at halftime.
The two teams would trade leads in the second half until Gill gave Seton Hall a 44-42 advantage. Gill also gave the Pirates their first double-digit lead of the game at 62-51 with 4:17 left on a putback dunk following a missed layup by McKnight.
Foreman led the way for Stony Brook with 16 points. Oaniyi added 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Stony Brook: The Seawolves are coming off a 24-win campaign in which they led the nation in road wins and finished second in the America East Conference. They're playing for a new coach in Geno Ford, who served as the Seawolves' interim coach for their CBI appearance last season after Jeff Boals left to take over Ohio's program.
Seton Hall: Things start to ramp up for a season of expectations for the Pirates as they face Michigan State on Thursday. While Michigan State will no longer be ranked No. 1 after a season-opening loss to No. 2 Kentucky, both teams should be ranked in the top 15. That game will feature a couple of AP preseason All-America guards facing off if Powell's ankle allows him to play and match up with Michigan State's Cassius Winston.
UP NEXT
Stony Brook: Hosts Farmingdale State on Monday.
Seton Hall: Faces No. 1 Michigan State at Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jared Rhoden made layup
|11.0
|Lost ball turnover on Elijah Olaniyi, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|11.0
|+ 2
|Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|37.0
|Makale Foreman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Jordan McKenzie
|45.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Garcia
|47.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Garcia
|51.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|74
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|39
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|8
|15
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|9
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 0-2
|69.0 PPG
|48 RPG
|10.0 APG
|12 Seton Hall 2-0
|105.0 PPG
|36 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Foreman G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
23
|S. Mamukelashvili F
|11.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Foreman G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|S. Mamukelashvili F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Foreman
|16
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Olaniyi
|14
|6
|1
|6/16
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Garcia
|7
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Latimer
|4
|5
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Otchere
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|17
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M. Foreman
|16
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Olaniyi
|14
|6
|1
|6/16
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|A. Garcia
|7
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Latimer
|4
|5
|0
|0/6
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Otchere
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|17
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Gueye
|14
|7
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|31
|0
|3
|4
|1
|6
|J. McKenzie
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Ochefu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Christie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pierre Philippe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ceesay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kadisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Alleyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|33
|8
|18/51
|6/25
|15/20
|16
|200
|6
|9
|13
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mamukelashvili
|17
|5
|2
|6/11
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|34
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Q. McKnight
|14
|4
|3
|5/14
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|R. Gill
|10
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|M. Cale
|1
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Powell
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhoden
|11
|3
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|9
|3
|4
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Nelson
|5
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Obiagu
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Samuel
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|34
|15
|28/64
|7/18
|11/16
|16
|200
|5
|3
|9
|10
|24
-
KSTATE
UNLV48
48
2nd 0.0 ESP3
-
TEXST
AF65
72
2nd 1:42
-
SDGST
BYU75
71
2nd 14.0
-
PEAY
WKY72
93
2nd 1:28 ESP3
-
WAGNER
PSU56
83
2nd 2:49
-
IONA
LSALLE56
64
2nd 1:38 NBCS
-
CCTST
STJOHN52
87
2nd 1:46 FS2
-
MNMTH
HOFSTRA65
89
2nd 2:51
-
MTSU
LPSCMB71
70
2nd 5.30
-
NJTECH
PROV28
48
2nd 11:45
-
IOWAST
OREGST56
61
2nd 9:51
-
TNST
CHATT39
44
2nd 9:07
-
PENN
RICE54
72
2nd 6:45
-
CAN
BROWN38
54
2nd 9:41
-
TXSA
OAK18
14
1st 9:38
-
IDAHO
UCRIV26
22
1st 0.0
-
NCASHV
CIT91
76
Final
-
CARK
GTOWN78
89
Final
-
ROBERT
ND57
92
Final
-
NICHST
PITT75
70
Final
-
ALCORN
LAMON72
73
Final/OT
-
GWEBB
WCAR59
71
Final
-
SUNYPOLY
BU63
91
Final
-
HEIDE
OHIO50
88
Final
-
HOLY
NH83
87
Final
-
UMASS
FAIR62
60
Final
-
WRIGHT
MIAOH88
81
Final
-
GAST
CHARLS80
84
Final
-
MORGAN
TEMPLE57
75
Final
-
PORTST
IND74
85
Final
-
LAFAY
STFRAN72
73
Final
-
SUTAH
NEB79
78
Final/2OT
-
STNYBRK
12SETON57
74
Final
-
NCCU
SFA64
94
Final
-
DEL
SILL56
54
Final
-
PVAM
UCF69
73
Final
-
UTVALL
DENVER62
74
Final
-
TEXSO
WICHST63
69
Final
-
UMKC
OKLAST51
69
Final
-
UMBC
FGC65
61
Final
-
LOYMD
CHIST98
85
Final
-
EDIN
CLEVST54
79
Final
-
NIOWA
NILL64
54
Final
-
HOW
GWASH62
76
Final
-
ROCKY
MONST0
0
6:00pm
-
USD
LNGBCH0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
NORL
BUTLER0
0138.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
HIGHPT
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
GETTY
MOUNT0
0
7:00pm
-
WMICH
MILW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
BALLST
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
WSCSTT
WISGB0
0
7:00pm
-
INDST
DAYTON0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
TEXAS
23PURDUE0
0130 O/U
-7
7:00pm FS1
-
LEHIGH
ALBANY0
0147 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
STLOU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
8GONZAG0
0139.5 O/U
-36.5
8:00pm ATSN
-
UCIRV
PEPPER0
0147 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ETNST
TNMART0
0146.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
WILL0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BCU
13TXTECH0
0144.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm
-
IUPUI
BRAD0
0137.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
MARMETH
TNTECH0
0
8:00pm
-
OKLA
MINN0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm BTN
-
STHRN
MURYST0
0142 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
USM
SALAB0
0141 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
TXARL0
0142 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
MCNSE
LALAF0
0151 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RI
7MD0
0144.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm FS1
-
PRINCE
SANFRAN0
0141 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
CSN
NMEX0
0161.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
SEATTLE0
0142 O/U
-3
10:00pm ATSN
-
SDAKST
CSBAK0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
NEVADA0
0142.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
STNFRD0
0140.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
BOISE
15OREG0
0136 O/U
-12
11:00pm PACN