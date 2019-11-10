Rutgers dominates Niagara, 86-39
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Geo Baker led a dominating attack for Rutgers, scoring 22 points in an 86-39 wire-to-wire win over Niagara on Sunday.
Rutgers shot 59% from the field with 22 assists on 35 baskets. The Scarlet Knights (2-0) scored 26 points from turnovers, holding Niagara (2-0) to just 30% shooting.
Akwasi Yeboah added 14 points for Rutgers, which led by as many as 42 points in the second half. Ten players scored for the Scarlet Knights with the reserves contributing 32.
It has been a tumultuous start to the season for Niagara, which hasn't had a winning season is six years. Patrick Beilein abruptly resigned as Niagara's head coach prior to the season. The school named former Duke star Greg Paulus as its new coach on Thursday, elevating him from assistant and signing him to a mulit-year contract.
Beilein, whose father John Beilein is in his first year as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, has not commented since issuing a statement announcing his departure.
''Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job,'' Patrick Beilein said. ''Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be.''
BIG PICTURE
Niagara: With two poor shooting performances in its first two games, Niagara must find a way to get to the free throw line. In losses to Drexel and Rutgers, the Purple Eagles have attempted just seven free throws.
Rutgers: This is the deepest and most experienced roster that coach Steve Pikiell has had in his four years here. Of the 11 scholarship players, nine have seen at least 12 minutes of action in the first two games.
UP NEXT
Niagara plays at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday to conclude its three-game road trip to open the season.
Rutgers is home to Drexel on Wednesday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Italo Cicotti, stolen by Peter Kiss
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Waterman
|31.0
|Luke Nathan missed hook shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke Nathan
|50.0
|Justin Roberts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Shaq Carter made jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy
|1:08
|+ 2
|Justin Roberts made layup
|1:25
|Offensive rebound by Justin Roberts
|1:25
|Justin Roberts missed layup
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Justin Roberts
|1:28
|Shandon Brown missed layup
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|39
|86
|Field Goals
|16-52 (30.8%)
|35-59 (59.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|38
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|15
|28
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|22
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Roberts G
|5.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
0
|G. Baker G
|7.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|27.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Roberts G
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|G. Baker G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|30.8
|FG%
|59.3
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hammond
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Towns
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Kuakumensah
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|R. Solomon
|4
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N. MacDonald
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|8
|3
|0
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|N. Waterman
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Kratholm
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Brown
|2
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Levnaic
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. Cicotti
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Syroka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwandu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Engelhardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|21
|10
|16/52
|5/19
|2/3
|16
|200
|3
|4
|15
|6
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|22
|3
|4
|8/11
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|27
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|C. McConnell
|9
|0
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mathis
|9
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Harper Jr.
|8
|8
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|M. Johnson
|6
|6
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yeboah
|14
|6
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Young
|8
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Doucoure
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Mulcahy
|4
|3
|6
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Carter
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|P. Kiss
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Downes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Nathan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|35
|22
|35/59
|9/19
|7/8
|12
|200
|7
|6
|9
|7
|28
