No. 2 Duke rolls past Central Arkansas 105-54 for 3-0 start
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is pushing his young Blue Devils to worry about defense above all else, both in the intensity of their fullcourt pursuit and their ability to attack the right matchup.
That approach, he said, is ''how our team is going to be built.''
And the second-ranked Blue Devils are showing the ability to meet the Hall of Famer's expectation in their first games together.
Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help Duke beat Central Arkansas 105-54 on Tuesday night, winning easily with overwhelming defense despite seeing starting point guard Tre Jones exit after being shaken up on a first-half collision.
Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-0), who ran off 19 straight points to build a 25-5 lead by midway through the opening half. That margin reached 57-20 by halftime, with Duke shooting nearly 57% and scoring 26 points off turnovers for the game.
''I'd have to say our defense is probably the best part of our offense right now,'' senior Jack White said. ''We're forcing turnovers and getting out in transition and really just getting some easy buckets to start the game so guys can get in a groove.''
Jones - the returning floor leader for a team that has turned over its rotation with another recruiting wave - played 9 minutes. He left after colliding with Central Arkansas' Aaron Weidenaar as the two chased a loose rebound with 7:57 left before halftime.
Jones laid on the court holding his head then rolled over onto his stomach while being attended by team medical staff, though he was able to eventually walk slowly to the bench. He spent the second half on the bench talking with coaches and teammates wearing a warmup shirt over his jersey.
Krzyzewski said Jones appears to be fine.
Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3), who were overwhelmed from the start with long stretches between baskets and a series of throwaways and deflected-pass turnovers. Central Arkansas shot just 5 of 23 (21.7%) with 15 turnovers in the opening half.
''You fight pressure at the rim,'' Bears coach Russ Pennell said. ''And I thought we did the opposite. ... We have a rule: we don't throw bounce passes on the perimeter. We threw like four that got intercepted. And I think that's what pressure does to you. It makes you do things that are kind of uncharacteristic.''
BIG PICTURE
Central Arkansas: This was one of several tough matchups on the schedule for the Bears, who have four returning starters and are picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference. They lost by 44 points at No. 24 Baylor to open the season, and their second game against a power-conference matchup didn't go much better.
Duke: The Blue Devils are tinkering with a deep lineup to figure out what works best, though they're positioned to climb to No. 1 in next week's AP Top 25 with top-ranked Kentucky's home loss to Evansville on Tuesday night.
QUICK WIT
Krzyzewski said Jones took a hit to the temple in the collision but was ''laughing and joking'' afterward.
''I asked him if he knew my name,'' Krzyzewski said. ''He said, `Michael,' which was kind of bold on his part.''
NEW LOOKS
Hurt started the first two games but came off the bench in favor of White, then had an immediate impact with 10 first-half points and started the second half over White. Duke also got a look at freshman Wendell Moore Jr. running the point to start the second half with Jones out.
''We're just looking at different combinations,'' Krzyzewski said.
TIP-INS
Duke had 14 steals Tuesday, and its 37 steals through the first three games are its most since the 2006-07 season. ... Freshman Cassius Stanley had 13 points and made all five of his shots. He's now shooting 81.8% (18 of 22), trailing only Jahlil Okafor (.833 in 2014-15), Cherokee Parks (.824 in 1991-92) and Zion Williamson (.821 last year) for the best shooting percentage by a Duke freshman through their first three games. ... Central Arkansas shot 3 for 15 from 3-point range and finished with 21 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Central Arkansas: The Bears host Little Rock on Sunday.
Duke: The Blue Devils host Georgia State on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Mike Buckmire
|29.0
|Collin Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Mike Buckmire
|49.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Vanover
|1:05
|Lost ball turnover on Joey Baker
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Duke
|1:55
|Lewis McDaniel missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Robinson
|1:57
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Baker
|2:03
|Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot
|2:05
|+ 2
|Masai Olowokere made layup, assist by Lewis McDaniel
|2:20
|+ 1
|Joey Baker made free throw
|2:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|105
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|42-74 (56.8%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|46
|Offensive
|4
|10
|Defensive
|22
|32
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|4
|14
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cent. Arkansas 1-3
|70.0 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|2 Duke 3-0
|78.5 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|R. Bergersen G
|11.7 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|36.1 FG%
|
21
|M. Hurt F
|10.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Bergersen G
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|M. Hurt F
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|56.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bergersen
|13
|4
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|E. Kayouloud
|9
|6
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Jones
|7
|5
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|H. Koval
|6
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|S. Shittu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bergersen
|13
|4
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|E. Kayouloud
|9
|6
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Jones
|7
|5
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|H. Koval
|6
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|S. Shittu
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. McDaniel
|7
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Baker
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Chatham
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Olowokere
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|B. Vanover
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Weidenaar
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Munson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|26
|8
|18/51
|3/15
|15/24
|17
|200
|4
|4
|21
|4
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|17
|10
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|C. Stanley
|13
|2
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|24
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A. O'Connell
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|7
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. White
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|17
|10
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8
|C. Stanley
|13
|2
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|24
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A. O'Connell
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|7
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. White
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hurt
|19
|4
|3
|7/11
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J. DeLaurier
|11
|8
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|16
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|W. Moore Jr.
|10
|3
|3
|4/12
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|25
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Goldwire
|9
|3
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Baker
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Robinson
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Buckmire
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|42
|18
|42/74
|9/18
|12/14
|21
|200
|14
|7
|12
|10
|32
-
PACORE
SEATTLE80
109
2nd 1:44
-
TXARL
NEVADA73
77
2nd 30.0
-
FRESNO
USD57
57
OT 4:09
-
UNLV
CAL44
42
2nd 17:43 PACN
-
OKLA
OREGST20
19
1st 5:31 ESP2
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH42
72
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
WASHST
SNCLRA62
70
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
98
Final
-
PEPPER
CSN94
82
Final
-
SDAKST
USC66
84
Final