Mooney's 18 points help Notre Dame power past Howard, 79-50
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) The seamless play of Notre Dame big men John Mooney and Juwan Durham together on the basketball court extended right into a postgame interview together.
''He took a page out of my book,'' Mooney said in mock braggadocio of his teammate when asked about the 6-foot-11 Durham's smooth and head-turning Euro-style drive to the basket during ND's convincing 79-50 victory over Howard on Tuesday night.
''No, no. He's a great player, and he can handle the ball and does a lot of things,'' Mooney continued. ''That was pretty sweet with the Euro.''
''Most definitely,'' Durham kidded with a straight face when asked whether he'd like to be shifted to point guard after that display. ''(Maybe) point forward. I'm just trying to go out there and be KD (Kevin Durant).''
Neither senior was that guy, but both were pretty good.
The 6-9 Mooney powered for game highs of 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as the Fighting Irish (2-1) rolled. Durham added 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes.
''They love playing together,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. ''They're two Florida guys, and they room together, so I think they really have a nice chemistry together. We're learning how to be more efficient offensively with them on the floor (at the same time).''
Dane Goodwin also scored 11 points for the Irish, while Rex Pflueger tallied 10.
Freshman Wayne Bristol Jr. was the lone double-digit scorer for the Bison (0-3) with 14 points.
Notre Dame jumped out to a 7-0 lead and was never threatened.
''I think their size physically and their strength bothered us,'' Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney said. ''They were able to get into us, and we didn't do a good job working to get open and executing our stuff. I attribute a lot of that to (Notre Dame).''
ND shot 51% from the field to the Bison's 31%.
The Irish, who led by as many 34 points in the second half, built a 41-21 advantage by the intermission, fueled in part by edges of 26-4 in paint points and 8-0 in second-chance tallies.
BIG PICTURE
Howard: The Bison were beaten down the floor, beaten inside and beaten on the boards during much of their only scheduled matchup this season against a program from a Power Five conference. Maybe those gaps close against the majority of their schedule.
Notre Dame: ND's plus depth continued to show itself, encouraging for down the road when the season turns into more of a grind. There was little to no drop-off when the Irish made lineup changes among their top eight players. Subs Goodwin, Robby Carmody and Nate Laszewski combined for 26 points.
REUNION OF COACHES
The game brought Brey together with two of his former players in Blakeney, who is in his first year as Howard coach, and Bison assistant Eric Atkins, a former Irish star who spent the last three years on Brey's Notre Dame staff.
''I've known Coach Brey since I was 13,'' the 47-year-old Blakeney reflected. ''We have a very unique relationship. It's a little father-son, a little big brother-little brother, and we have a friendship also. . He's always been there and been an amazing friend and resource for me.''
Blakeney said Brey remains ''the same guy'' he knew as a history teacher at DeMatha High School, from where both men graduated.
Brey recruited Blakeney to Duke when Brey was an assistant, and Blakeney was later an assistant to Brey at Delaware.
GETTING AGGRESSIVE
Brey said he was pleased with the aggressiveness off the bench that Goodwin, Carmody and Laszewski - all sophomores - continue to demonstrate.
Such was a problem for Goodwin last season as a freshman, according to the coach. Conversely, it's never been one for Carmody.
''Carmody came out of the womb driving to the basket,'' Brey said, ''and knocking the (heck) out of people. He is a bull in a china shop. Is that a Pittsburgh guy or what? He just knocks the crap out of people, and that's OK.''
UP NEXT
Howard: The Bison head to Toledo, Ohio, for two afternoon games in three days, beginning Friday when they face Robert Morris. That's followed by meeting the host Rockets on Sunday.
Notre Dame: The Irish try to make it three Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational wins in three tries when Marshall visits Friday. The MABC Invite is a five-team round robin taking place at multiple sites during the season's early weeks.
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Chris Doherty
|20.0
|Garon Jones missed layup, blocked by Dane Goodwin
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Elijah Morgan, stolen by Garon Jones
|26.0
|Personal foul on Garon Jones
|35.0
|+ 3
|Wayne Bristol Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garon Jones
|42.0
|Lost ball turnover on Elijah Morgan, stolen by Wayne Bristol Jr.
|56.0
|+ 2
|Wayne Bristol Jr. made layup, assist by Ian Lee
|1:10
|+ 1
|Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|+ 1
|Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Shooting foul on Ian Lee
|1:28
|Bad pass turnover on Nate Garvey, stolen by Chris Doherty
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|79
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|32-63 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|45
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|16
|22
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Howard 0-3
|65.0 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Notre Dame 2-1
|78.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
31
|W. Bristol Jr. G
|2.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|28.6 FG%
|
33
|J. Mooney F
|10.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Bristol Jr. G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Mooney F
|18 PTS
|16 REB
|5 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Toure
|9
|5
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|C. Williams
|7
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/5
|2/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Foster
|6
|2
|0
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Robinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Cousins
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Toure
|9
|5
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|C. Williams
|7
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/5
|2/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|K. Foster
|6
|2
|0
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Robinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Cousins
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Bristol Jr.
|14
|3
|0
|5/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|N. Garvey
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|13
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|R. Bethea Jr.
|2
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Barber
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P. Anosike
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Lee
|0
|1
|6
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Settle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Timmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|29
|16
|19/61
|8/26
|4/7
|13
|200
|6
|2
|14
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|18
|16
|5
|8/16
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|0
|6
|10
|J. Durham
|11
|5
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|R. Pflueger
|10
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|P. Hubb
|9
|1
|4
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Gibbs
|3
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|18
|16
|5
|8/16
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|1
|0
|6
|10
|J. Durham
|11
|5
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|R. Pflueger
|10
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|P. Hubb
|9
|1
|4
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Gibbs
|3
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|11
|4
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|R. Carmody
|8
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Laszewski
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Doherty
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N. Djogo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|40
|22
|32/63
|6/23
|9/13
|11
|200
|9
|5
|14
|9
|31
-
PACORE
SEATTLE53
70
2nd 13:09
-
FRESNO
USD36
42
2nd 11:03
-
SDAKST
USC51
59
2nd 10:31
-
WASHST
SNCLRA48
59
2nd 6:24
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
94
2nd 2:52
-
TXARL
NEVADA48
51
2nd 11:34
-
PEPPER
CSN59
51
2nd 11:43
-
UNLV
CAL23
21
1st 7:34 PACN
-
OKLA
OREGST0
0
Delay ESP2
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH42
72
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final