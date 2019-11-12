HOW
ND

No Text

Mooney's 18 points help Notre Dame power past Howard, 79-50

  • AP
  • Nov 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) The seamless play of Notre Dame big men John Mooney and Juwan Durham together on the basketball court extended right into a postgame interview together.

''He took a page out of my book,'' Mooney said in mock braggadocio of his teammate when asked about the 6-foot-11 Durham's smooth and head-turning Euro-style drive to the basket during ND's convincing 79-50 victory over Howard on Tuesday night.

''No, no. He's a great player, and he can handle the ball and does a lot of things,'' Mooney continued. ''That was pretty sweet with the Euro.''

''Most definitely,'' Durham kidded with a straight face when asked whether he'd like to be shifted to point guard after that display. ''(Maybe) point forward. I'm just trying to go out there and be KD (Kevin Durant).''

Neither senior was that guy, but both were pretty good.

The 6-9 Mooney powered for game highs of 18 points, 16 rebounds and five assists as the Fighting Irish (2-1) rolled. Durham added 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes.

''They love playing together,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. ''They're two Florida guys, and they room together, so I think they really have a nice chemistry together. We're learning how to be more efficient offensively with them on the floor (at the same time).''

Dane Goodwin also scored 11 points for the Irish, while Rex Pflueger tallied 10.

Freshman Wayne Bristol Jr. was the lone double-digit scorer for the Bison (0-3) with 14 points.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 7-0 lead and was never threatened.

''I think their size physically and their strength bothered us,'' Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney said. ''They were able to get into us, and we didn't do a good job working to get open and executing our stuff. I attribute a lot of that to (Notre Dame).''

ND shot 51% from the field to the Bison's 31%.

The Irish, who led by as many 34 points in the second half, built a 41-21 advantage by the intermission, fueled in part by edges of 26-4 in paint points and 8-0 in second-chance tallies.

BIG PICTURE

Howard: The Bison were beaten down the floor, beaten inside and beaten on the boards during much of their only scheduled matchup this season against a program from a Power Five conference. Maybe those gaps close against the majority of their schedule.

Notre Dame: ND's plus depth continued to show itself, encouraging for down the road when the season turns into more of a grind. There was little to no drop-off when the Irish made lineup changes among their top eight players. Subs Goodwin, Robby Carmody and Nate Laszewski combined for 26 points.

REUNION OF COACHES

The game brought Brey together with two of his former players in Blakeney, who is in his first year as Howard coach, and Bison assistant Eric Atkins, a former Irish star who spent the last three years on Brey's Notre Dame staff.

''I've known Coach Brey since I was 13,'' the 47-year-old Blakeney reflected. ''We have a very unique relationship. It's a little father-son, a little big brother-little brother, and we have a friendship also. . He's always been there and been an amazing friend and resource for me.''

Blakeney said Brey remains ''the same guy'' he knew as a history teacher at DeMatha High School, from where both men graduated.

Brey recruited Blakeney to Duke when Brey was an assistant, and Blakeney was later an assistant to Brey at Delaware.

GETTING AGGRESSIVE

Brey said he was pleased with the aggressiveness off the bench that Goodwin, Carmody and Laszewski - all sophomores - continue to demonstrate.

Such was a problem for Goodwin last season as a freshman, according to the coach. Conversely, it's never been one for Carmody.

''Carmody came out of the womb driving to the basket,'' Brey said, ''and knocking the (heck) out of people. He is a bull in a china shop. Is that a Pittsburgh guy or what? He just knocks the crap out of people, and that's OK.''

UP NEXT

Howard: The Bison head to Toledo, Ohio, for two afternoon games in three days, beginning Friday when they face Robert Morris. That's followed by meeting the host Rockets on Sunday.

Notre Dame: The Irish try to make it three Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational wins in three tries when Marshall visits Friday. The MABC Invite is a five-team round robin taking place at multiple sites during the season's early weeks.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Chris Doherty 20.0
  Garon Jones missed layup, blocked by Dane Goodwin 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Elijah Morgan, stolen by Garon Jones 26.0
  Personal foul on Garon Jones 35.0
+ 3 Wayne Bristol Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garon Jones 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Elijah Morgan, stolen by Wayne Bristol Jr. 56.0
+ 2 Wayne Bristol Jr. made layup, assist by Ian Lee 1:10
+ 1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:28
+ 1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:28
  Shooting foul on Ian Lee 1:28
  Bad pass turnover on Nate Garvey, stolen by Chris Doherty 1:33
Team Stats
Points 50 79
Field Goals 19-61 (31.1%) 32-63 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 45
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 21 31
Team 3 5
Assists 16 22
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
W. Bristol Jr. G
14 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
33
J. Mooney F
18 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Howard 0-3 212950
home team logo Notre Dame 2-1 413879
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Howard 0-3 65.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 2-1 78.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
31
W. Bristol Jr. G 2.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 28.6 FG%
33
J. Mooney F 10.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
W. Bristol Jr. G 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33
J. Mooney F 18 PTS 16 REB 5 AST
31.1 FG% 50.8
30.8 3PT FG% 26.1
57.1 FT% 69.2
Howard
Starters
A. Toure
C. Williams
K. Foster
K. Robinson
Z. Cousins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Toure 9 5 2 4/11 1/3 0/0 0 33 0 1 2 2 3
C. Williams 7 2 1 2/9 1/5 2/5 1 22 1 0 3 1 1
K. Foster 6 2 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
K. Robinson 3 2 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Cousins 2 5 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 3 2
Starters
A. Toure
C. Williams
K. Foster
K. Robinson
Z. Cousins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Toure 9 5 2 4/11 1/3 0/0 0 33 0 1 2 2 3
C. Williams 7 2 1 2/9 1/5 2/5 1 22 1 0 3 1 1
K. Foster 6 2 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
K. Robinson 3 2 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Cousins 2 5 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 3 2
Bench
W. Bristol Jr.
N. Garvey
R. Bethea Jr.
M. Barber
P. Anosike
I. Lee
L. Richardson
G. Jones
P. Jones
W. Settle
C. Timmons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Bristol Jr. 14 3 0 5/9 2/3 2/2 1 18 2 0 1 0 3
N. Garvey 5 1 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 13 2 1 3 0 1
R. Bethea Jr. 2 4 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 2 2
M. Barber 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
P. Anosike 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
I. Lee 0 1 6 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 0 1
L. Richardson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
G. Jones 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Settle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Timmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 29 16 19/61 8/26 4/7 13 200 6 2 14 8 21
Notre Dame
Starters
J. Mooney
J. Durham
R. Pflueger
P. Hubb
T. Gibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 18 16 5 8/16 2/5 0/0 3 29 1 1 0 6 10
J. Durham 11 5 2 5/6 0/0 1/2 0 19 2 2 0 1 4
R. Pflueger 10 5 2 3/6 1/3 3/3 0 18 0 0 2 1 4
P. Hubb 9 1 4 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 1
T. Gibbs 3 3 4 1/6 0/5 1/2 2 29 3 0 3 1 2
Starters
J. Mooney
J. Durham
R. Pflueger
P. Hubb
T. Gibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 18 16 5 8/16 2/5 0/0 3 29 1 1 0 6 10
J. Durham 11 5 2 5/6 0/0 1/2 0 19 2 2 0 1 4
R. Pflueger 10 5 2 3/6 1/3 3/3 0 18 0 0 2 1 4
P. Hubb 9 1 4 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 1
T. Gibbs 3 3 4 1/6 0/5 1/2 2 29 3 0 3 1 2
Bench
D. Goodwin
R. Carmody
N. Laszewski
C. Doherty
N. Djogo
E. Morgan
C. Ryan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Goodwin 11 4 3 4/7 1/2 2/2 2 21 0 1 2 0 4
R. Carmody 8 0 2 3/5 0/1 2/3 3 22 1 0 1 0 0
N. Laszewski 7 4 0 3/7 1/4 0/1 0 21 1 0 1 0 4
C. Doherty 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 1 0 0 1
N. Djogo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
E. Morgan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 22 32/63 6/23 9/13 11 200 9 5 14 9 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores