USC rallies in 2nd half to beat South Dakota State 84-66
LOS ANGELES (AP) It was senior night for Southern California and the season has barely begun.
Nick Rakocevic and Jonah Mathews both went over the 1,000-point mark in their careers while helping the Trojans rally twice in the second half before pulling away to beat South Dakota State 84-66 Tuesday night.
Rakocevic tied his career high with 27 points and 16 rebounds, giving him 1,007 career points. Mathews finished with 14 points and has 1,009 in his fourth season.
''To have it on the same night is something special,'' said Mathews, who has known Rakocevic since they were teenagers playing AAU ball.
Rakocevic added, ''It's something we're going to remember forever.''
Trojans coach Andy Enfield couldn't recall having two players go over 1,000 points during his career.
''They have a chance to do something special this year as a team,'' he said.
It was another good game for their freshman teammate Onyeka Okongwu. He added 12 points and eight rebounds after notching double-doubles in his first two games for the Trojans (3-0).
The Jackrabbits (3-1) twice pulled within one point in the second half, both times on 3-pointers by Noah Freidel and Brandon Key. The second time the Trojans responded with 11 unanswered points to go up 56-44. Grad transfer Quinton Adlesh hit two 3-pointers and Okongwu had a three-point play.
''We knew going in they could beat us if we didn't play well,'' Enfield said. ''To have a close game in the second half and have to fight through it was good for our team.''
The Jacks weren't done.
They used a 12-3 run to close to 59-56, with four different players scoring, including five points from Baylor Scheierman.
The Trojans responded with their own 9-3 spurt, making seven of 10 free throws for a 68-59 lead.
Tray Buchanan's 3-pointer - the Jacks' fifth of the half - left them down by six.
''Kind of got to six there with about four and half to go and just kind of lost our minds,'' Jacks coach Eric Henderson said. ''Had some fouls there, some silly fouls, just really we weren't ourselves. We were a little out of character and that's probably what was disappointing.''
From there, USC pulled away to end the game on a 16-4 run. Mathews made two 3-pointers and the Trojans hit six free throws.
Douglas Wilson led the Jacks with 15 points and David Wingett added 10 before both fouled out.
''I felt like if we would just finish like two or three more possessions we would have been either ahead or just right there with them the whole game,'' Wilson said, ''but I think once that last four minutes came we just shut down as a team.''
BIG PICTURE
South Dakota State: The two-time defending Summit League regular season champions feature several new faces, having returned just 17 percent of their scoring from last season. The Jackrabbits were picked to finish fifth in the league.
USC: The Trojans have faced challenges in each of their first three wins. They trailed at halftime in the first two and needed multiple rallies to put away the Jacks. Okongwu needs to avoid early fouls that have taken him out for chunks of time. Grad transfer Adlesh is proving to be a reliable 3-point shooter and steady presence on the floor.
BEHIND TIME
Mathews was late to class again, according to Enfield, so he didn't start. He's started just once in three games because of tardiness. Mathews had three points playing just over nine minutes in the first half. Adlesh started in Mathews' place.
UP NEXT
South Dakota State: Visits Nebraska on Friday, one of four Power 5 schools on the Jackrabbits' non-conference schedule.
USC: Visits Nevada on Saturday and its new coach Steve Alford, who was fired at UCLA last New Year's Eve. It's the Trojans' only road game among their first six. USC leads the series 2-1 but lost 73-61 last season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver
|0.0
|Matt Dentlinger missed layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger
|10.0
|Baylor Scheierman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Nick Rakocevic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Baylor Scheierman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Nick Rakocevic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Douglas Wilson
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|23.0
|Tray Buchanan missed layup
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Tray Buchanan
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|84
|Field Goals
|23-60 (38.3%)
|27-68 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|43
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|7
|12
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|26
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Dak. St. 3-1
|78.8 PPG
|47.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|USC 3-0
|79.0 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|D. Wilson F
|19.5 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|57.6 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|14.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wilson F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|27 PTS
|16 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.3
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|3
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|3/3
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Key
|8
|4
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|36
|3
|0
|5
|1
|3
|M. Dentlinger
|7
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|N. Freidel
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|A. Arians
|1
|5
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|3
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|3/3
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Key
|8
|4
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|36
|3
|0
|5
|1
|3
|M. Dentlinger
|7
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|N. Freidel
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|A. Arians
|1
|5
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wingett
|10
|4
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|B. Scheierman
|9
|7
|2
|4/10
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|4
|0
|7
|T. Buchanan
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Dillon
|2
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O. King
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fiegen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|36
|13
|23/60
|8/31
|12/16
|26
|200
|7
|1
|18
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|16
|1
|8/14
|0/0
|11/17
|3
|35
|5
|2
|3
|6
|10
|O. Okongwu
|12
|8
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|27
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|E. Weaver
|7
|4
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Q. Adlesh
|6
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Mobley
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|27
|16
|1
|8/14
|0/0
|11/17
|3
|35
|5
|2
|3
|6
|10
|O. Okongwu
|12
|8
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|27
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|E. Weaver
|7
|4
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Q. Adlesh
|6
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Mobley
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|14
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/7
|3/4
|4
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Agbonkpolo
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Anderson
|3
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Utomi
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|K. Sturdivant
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|42
|11
|27/68
|9/28
|21/30
|15
|200
|12
|3
|11
|14
|28
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH43
80
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
PACORE
SEATTLE81
115
Final
-
FRESNO
USD66
72
Final/OT
-
SDAKST
USC66
84
Final
-
TXARL
NEVADA73
80
Final
-
WASHST
SNCLRA62
70
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
98
Final
-
PEPPER
CSN94
82
Final
-
UNLV
CAL75
79
Final/OT
-
OKLA
OREGST77
69
Final