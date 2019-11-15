DELST
Hammonds dominates, Georgia’s breezes past Delaware State

  • Nov 15, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Amanze Ngumezi added 16 points and Georgia coasted to a 100-66 victory over Delaware State on Friday night.

Anthony Edwards, one of the nation's top freshmen, finished with six points and seven assists in 25 minutes. The star guard sat out much of the second half with Georgia (3-0) leading by big margins.

Hammonds, the Bulldogs' leading scorer and rebounder last season, went 11 for 14 from the field. It was his third career double-double.

John Crosby scored 22 points for Delaware State (0-3). The Hornets had nobody able to match up underneath against Hammonds and Ngumezi, both of whom are 6-foot-9, 235 pounds.

The Bulldogs led by 20 at halftime on 56 percent shooting from the field. Hammonds had 11 of Georgia's first 16 points, went 7 for 9 from the field before intermission and hit jumpers on consecutive possessions to make it 33-19.

Edwards was next up, stealing the ball from Ronald Lucas on Delaware State's end and driving for a dunk that brought a big smile to his face. He missed the ensuing free throw, but Hammonds tipped in Edwards' missed jumper to put Georgia up 16. Toumani Camara provided a highlight with a no-look pass from the right baseline to Rodney Howard for a dunk that made it 18-4.

Some of the better moments of the second half included Christian Brown stealing the ball from John Stansbury and passing up the court to Tyree Crump, who turned to feed Brown for a fastbreak layup and a 69-42 lead. Hammonds' fastbreak dunk, a left-handed jam, put the Bulldogs up 86-56 with 5:59 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Delaware State: Though they lacked the talent and depth to keep the score close, the Hornets had a few early bright spots. After missing 10 of its first 12 shots, Delaware State got two straight 3s from Myles Carter and soon after Crosby stole the ball and fed Crosby for a fastbreak jumper that cut the lead to 23-15. John Stansbury, the team's leading scorer in the first two games with an average of 13 points, didn't take a shot in the first half and didn't score until there were 10 minutes remaining. He finished with five points.

Georgia: The 3 was a missing ingredient in the first two games as the Bulldogs shot just 27 percent beyond the arc against Western Carolina and The Citadel. They were 38 percent against Delaware State with Crump going 3 for 8. Georgia dominated near the basket, outscoring Delaware State 36-8 in the paint at the 14:24 mark and finishing with 30 assists. The Bulldogs committed only 11 turnovers. They began the night with the nation's 29th-best turnover percentage.

TURNSTILES

Georgia announced a crowd of 8,167 with most of the lower bowl full at Stegeman Coliseum. Bulldog fans have been notorious since the program's inception for staying away, but second-year coach Tom Crean overcame last year's 11-21 finish to sign a highly ranked recruiting class and help Georgia begin the season with its season-ticket allotment sold out. Stegeman has a capacity of 10,523.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: Hosts Long Island-Brooklyn on Monday and visits Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Georgia: Hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday and faces Dayton in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

+ 3 Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley 12.0
  Jaxon Etter missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 John Stansbury made layup, assist by Myles Carter 20.0
+ 2 Mike Peake made layup 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan 1:01
  Ameer Bennett missed jump shot 1:03
+ 1 Tye Fagan made free throw 1:29
  Personal foul on Ameer Bennett 1:29
+ 2 Tye Fagan made jump shot 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan 1:32
Team Stats
Points 66 100
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 40-67 (59.7%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 15 24
Team 5 2
Assists 6 30
Steals 5 13
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
J. Crosby G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
R. Hammonds F
26 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Delaware State 0-3 303666
home team logo Georgia 3-0 5050100
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Delaware State
Starters
J. Crosby
A. Bennett
J. Stansbury
R. Lucas
O. Peek-Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crosby 22 1 4 8/16 2/4 4/6 1 33 3 0 4 0 1
A. Bennett 13 9 0 6/12 1/3 0/0 3 30 0 1 3 3 6
J. Stansbury 5 3 0 2/5 0/1 1/2 4 26 1 0 2 1 2
R. Lucas 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 4 19 0 0 2 2 2
O. Peek-Green 2 3 0 1/5 0/1 0/2 0 15 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
M. Carter
L. Singh III
J. Wiley
J. Bushrod
J. White II
F. Jenneto
D. Baucum
C. Yannick
L. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter 16 2 1 6/11 3/3 1/2 3 24 1 0 0 2 0
L. Singh III 6 1 0 2/6 0/4 2/2 4 21 0 0 2 0 1
J. Wiley 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 32 0 0 3 0 1
J. Bushrod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jenneto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baucum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yannick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 6 25/57 6/16 10/16 20 200 5 2 17 9 15
Georgia
Starters
R. Hammonds
A. Ngumezi
T. Crump
A. Edwards
D. Gresham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 26 14 2 11/14 1/2 3/3 1 24 0 0 1 2 12
A. Ngumezi 16 2 0 7/10 1/3 1/4 0 19 0 2 2 1 1
T. Crump 10 1 4 3/8 3/8 1/2 1 26 3 0 0 0 1
A. Edwards 6 2 7 3/7 0/0 0/1 3 25 3 0 1 0 2
D. Gresham Jr. 4 4 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 21 2 0 0 4 0
Bench
M. Peake
S. Wheeler
J. Walton
T. Camara
C. Brown
R. Howard
T. Fagan
S. Turnier
J. Etter
J. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Peake 8 4 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 3 1
S. Wheeler 7 2 7 2/5 0/2 3/6 3 18 1 0 2 0 2
J. Walton 6 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Camara 5 3 3 1/3 1/1 2/3 0 13 1 0 0 1 2
C. Brown 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 2 0 2 1 0
R. Howard 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 3 9 0 0 2 0 0
T. Fagan 3 5 2 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 14 1 0 0 2 3
S. Turnier 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Etter 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 38 30 40/67 7/20 13/24 17 200 13 2 11 14 24
