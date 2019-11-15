Hammonds dominates, Georgia’s breezes past Delaware State
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Amanze Ngumezi added 16 points and Georgia coasted to a 100-66 victory over Delaware State on Friday night.
Anthony Edwards, one of the nation's top freshmen, finished with six points and seven assists in 25 minutes. The star guard sat out much of the second half with Georgia (3-0) leading by big margins.
Hammonds, the Bulldogs' leading scorer and rebounder last season, went 11 for 14 from the field. It was his third career double-double.
John Crosby scored 22 points for Delaware State (0-3). The Hornets had nobody able to match up underneath against Hammonds and Ngumezi, both of whom are 6-foot-9, 235 pounds.
The Bulldogs led by 20 at halftime on 56 percent shooting from the field. Hammonds had 11 of Georgia's first 16 points, went 7 for 9 from the field before intermission and hit jumpers on consecutive possessions to make it 33-19.
Edwards was next up, stealing the ball from Ronald Lucas on Delaware State's end and driving for a dunk that brought a big smile to his face. He missed the ensuing free throw, but Hammonds tipped in Edwards' missed jumper to put Georgia up 16. Toumani Camara provided a highlight with a no-look pass from the right baseline to Rodney Howard for a dunk that made it 18-4.
Some of the better moments of the second half included Christian Brown stealing the ball from John Stansbury and passing up the court to Tyree Crump, who turned to feed Brown for a fastbreak layup and a 69-42 lead. Hammonds' fastbreak dunk, a left-handed jam, put the Bulldogs up 86-56 with 5:59 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Delaware State: Though they lacked the talent and depth to keep the score close, the Hornets had a few early bright spots. After missing 10 of its first 12 shots, Delaware State got two straight 3s from Myles Carter and soon after Crosby stole the ball and fed Crosby for a fastbreak jumper that cut the lead to 23-15. John Stansbury, the team's leading scorer in the first two games with an average of 13 points, didn't take a shot in the first half and didn't score until there were 10 minutes remaining. He finished with five points.
Georgia: The 3 was a missing ingredient in the first two games as the Bulldogs shot just 27 percent beyond the arc against Western Carolina and The Citadel. They were 38 percent against Delaware State with Crump going 3 for 8. Georgia dominated near the basket, outscoring Delaware State 36-8 in the paint at the 14:24 mark and finishing with 30 assists. The Bulldogs committed only 11 turnovers. They began the night with the nation's 29th-best turnover percentage.
TURNSTILES
Georgia announced a crowd of 8,167 with most of the lower bowl full at Stegeman Coliseum. Bulldog fans have been notorious since the program's inception for staying away, but second-year coach Tom Crean overcame last year's 11-21 finish to sign a highly ranked recruiting class and help Georgia begin the season with its season-ticket allotment sold out. Stegeman has a capacity of 10,523.
UP NEXT
Delaware State: Hosts Long Island-Brooklyn on Monday and visits Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Georgia: Hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday and faces Dayton in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 25.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|26.5
|Pts. Per Game
|26.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|30.0
|Three Point %
|37.5
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|+ 3
|Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley
|12.0
|Jaxon Etter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|John Stansbury made layup, assist by Myles Carter
|20.0
|+ 2
|Mike Peake made layup
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan
|1:01
|Ameer Bennett missed jump shot
|1:03
|+ 1
|Tye Fagan made free throw
|1:29
|Personal foul on Ameer Bennett
|1:29
|+ 2
|Tye Fagan made jump shot
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|100
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|40-67 (59.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|40
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|15
|24
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|6
|30
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware State 0-3
|64.0 PPG
|33 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Georgia 3-0
|93.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Crosby G
|13.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|32.0 FG%
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|8.5 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|30.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Crosby G
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|R. Hammonds F
|26 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|59.7
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|54.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crosby
|22
|1
|4
|8/16
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|33
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Bennett
|13
|9
|0
|6/12
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|J. Stansbury
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|R. Lucas
|2
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|O. Peek-Green
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crosby
|22
|1
|4
|8/16
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|33
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Bennett
|13
|9
|0
|6/12
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|J. Stansbury
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|R. Lucas
|2
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|O. Peek-Green
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Carter
|16
|2
|1
|6/11
|3/3
|1/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|L. Singh III
|6
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Wiley
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Bushrod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jenneto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Baucum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yannick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|24
|6
|25/57
|6/16
|10/16
|20
|200
|5
|2
|17
|9
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|26
|14
|2
|11/14
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|A. Ngumezi
|16
|2
|0
|7/10
|1/3
|1/4
|0
|19
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|T. Crump
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|3/8
|1/2
|1
|26
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Edwards
|6
|2
|7
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|25
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Gresham Jr.
|4
|4
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|26
|14
|2
|11/14
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|A. Ngumezi
|16
|2
|0
|7/10
|1/3
|1/4
|0
|19
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|T. Crump
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|3/8
|1/2
|1
|26
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Edwards
|6
|2
|7
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|25
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Gresham Jr.
|4
|4
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Peake
|8
|4
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|S. Wheeler
|7
|2
|7
|2/5
|0/2
|3/6
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Walton
|6
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Camara
|5
|3
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Howard
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|3
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|S. Turnier
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Etter
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|38
|30
|40/67
|7/20
|13/24
|17
|200
|13
|2
|11
|14
|24
-
BYU
HOU72
71
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
56
2nd 13:06
-
SIMPU
CPOLY33
62
2nd 12:28
-
UCRIV
SACST32
44
2nd 13:11
-
UNLV
UCLA7
19
1st 12:37 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am