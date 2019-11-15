Jones scores 31, No. 2 Duke beats Georgia State, 74-63
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) No. 2 Duke hadn’t shot this poorly all season. The Blue Devils made up for it with one of their most impressive rebounding performances in four decades under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points and Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State 74-63 on Friday night.
Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds.
Duke (4-0) overcame its season-worst 34.2% shooting by outrebounding the Panthers 58-32, and the school says its 30 offensive rebounds were the most in Krzyzewski’s 40 seasons.
“I feel like if I rebound, the points will just come,” Carey said.
And yet, three nights after top-ranked Kentucky was upset at home by Evansville, the Blue Devils - 28 1/2-point favorites - were on upset alert against an unintimidated mid-major for longer than expected before they scratched out a sloppy victory, their 150th in a row at Cameron Indoor Stadium against nonconference opponents.
“Probably at halftime, I feel like maybe we were just like, ‘What if that happens to us?’” Carey said. “Coaches told us to bring it, and if you brought it, you’d be fine, and that’s what we did in the second half.”
This one was tied at 40 with less than 17 minutes to play, before Jones took over. He scored 10 points during a 13-0 run that pushed the lead into double figures.
He put them ahead to stay with a 3-pointer and followed that with three layups through traffic. On the last one, he blew past Chris Clerkley while drawing contact from the Georgia State guard, then hit a free throw to put Duke up 51-40. After Wendell Moore capped the run with a stickback, the Panthers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Corey Allen scored 20 points and Kane Williams finished with 16 for Georgia State (1-2).
BIG PICTURE
Georgia State: For much of the night, the Panthers put a serious scare into the Blue Devils with their zone defense and appeared capable of claiming just their fifth win against a Top 25 opponent and first since that unforgettable upset of Baylor in the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Georgia State has claimed three NCAA bids in five years and if the Panthers play like this all season, they should claim a fourth.
“I was pretty confident that we would come out and compete, and our message to our team was, there was going to come a time in the game - either late in the first half or at some point in the second half - where we were going to have to deal with some real adversity in this building,” coach Rob Lanier said. “Adversity came and we didn’t handle it quite as well as I’d hoped.”
Duke: These Blue Devils are nowhere near a finished product, leaving them with plenty of room to grow and improve. Duke had 10 turnovers and shot 37 percent in the first half while this one was tense. And while Jones finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range, the rest of the team was a combined 3 of 20.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
That loss by Kentucky leaves Duke as the obvious heir apparent to claim the top spot in Monday’s poll. The Blue Devils didn’t look much like a top-five team during their sloppy first half but they certainly figured things out in the second 20 minutes.
STAR WATCH
Jones’ previous scoring high was 22, set against Virginia Tech last March in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals. He also finished with 10 field goals after hitting eight of them twice last season, most recently against the Hokies. “It felt good just to get back to myself and playing like myself again,” Jones said.
UP NEXT
Georgia State: Visits Georgetown on Sunday night.
Duke: Plays California on Nov. 21 in New York in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Corey Allen made layup
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Kalik Brooks
|15.0
|+ 2
|Corey Allen made layup
|38.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Corey Allen
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|50.0
|Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|52.0
|+ 2
|Kane Williams made jump shot
|1:27
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:40
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:40
|Personal foul on Corey Allen
|1:40
|Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|74
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|25-73 (34.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|17-29 (58.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|58
|Offensive
|5
|26
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|11
|10
|Blocks
|9
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 1-2
|92.0 PPG
|52 RPG
|14.5 APG
|2 Duke 4-0
|87.3 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|41.7
|FG%
|34.2
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|58.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|20
|2
|4
|9/18
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|K. Williams
|16
|2
|7
|5/10
|2/2
|4/5
|4
|30
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Jones III
|7
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|D. Wilson
|3
|7
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Roberts
|0
|4
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|20
|2
|4
|9/18
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|K. Williams
|16
|2
|7
|5/10
|2/2
|4/5
|4
|30
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Jones III
|7
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|D. Wilson
|3
|7
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Roberts
|0
|4
|0
|0/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Phillips
|7
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|J. Thomas
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Ivery
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|J. Linder
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C. Clerkley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nsoseme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|29
|12
|25/60
|5/12
|8/11
|24
|200
|11
|9
|16
|5
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|31
|2
|6
|10/19
|4/8
|7/10
|2
|40
|4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|V. Carey Jr.
|20
|14
|1
|7/14
|0/0
|6/11
|2
|34
|1
|2
|3
|7
|7
|C. Stanley
|7
|9
|0
|2/12
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|28
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|M. Hurt
|4
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|A. O'Connell
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|31
|2
|6
|10/19
|4/8
|7/10
|2
|40
|4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|V. Carey Jr.
|20
|14
|1
|7/14
|0/0
|6/11
|2
|34
|1
|2
|3
|7
|7
|C. Stanley
|7
|9
|0
|2/12
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|28
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|M. Hurt
|4
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|A. O'Connell
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|8
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Moore Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|J. DeLaurier
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. White
|1
|10
|4
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6
|J. Goldwire
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|54
|13
|25/73
|7/28
|17/29
|12
|200
|10
|6
|15
|26
|28
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
64
2nd 10:44
-
SIMPU
CPOLY34
69
2nd 8:56
-
UCRIV
SACST34
47
2nd 9:42
-
UNLV
UCLA10
21
1st 10:30 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
BYU
HOU72
71
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am