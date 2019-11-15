LPSCMB
Weathers, Hughes lift Duquesne past Lipscomb 58-36

  • Nov 15, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes both had double-doubles and Duquesne easily beat Lipscomb 58-36 on Friday night.

Weathers had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hughes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (3-0). Baylee Steele had 13 points and Sincere Carry added six assists.

Neither team shot well. Duquesne made 22 of 60 shots (36.7%) and Lipscomb made just 14 field goals in 48 attempts (29.2%).

The Dukes had an advantage in most other statistical categories, including 38-26 in points in the paint, 24-11 in points off turnovers and 12-4 in assists.

Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points for the Bisons (1-3).

Duquesne takes on Indiana State on Thursday. Lipscomb faces Belmont at home on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
A. Fleming
S. Carry
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.9 Field Goal % 60.7
33.3 Three Point % 54.5
100.0 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by James Ellis 23.0
  Jacob Hobbs missed free throw 23.0
  Shooting foul on Evan Buckley 23.0
+ 2 Jacob Hobbs made layup 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Hobbs 25.0
  Ashton Miller missed layup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller 39.0
  Carson Cary missed jump shot 41.0
+ 2 James Ellis made layup, assist by Evan Buckley 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Duquesne 1:10
  KJ Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 36 58
Field Goals 14-48 (29.2%) 22-60 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 0-18 (0.0%) 1-22 (4.5%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 27 29
Team 2 1
Assists 4 12
Steals 8 16
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 22 13
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
A. Asadullah C
14 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
44
B. Steele C
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Lipscomb 1-3 181836
home team logo Duquesne 3-0 243458
Kerr Fitness & Sports Center Pittsburgh,
Team Stats
away team logo Lipscomb 1-3 84.0 PPG 42 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Duquesne 3-0 80.0 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
23
A. Asadullah C 15.0 PPG 12.5 RPG 2.0 APG 52.2 FG%
5
M. Weathers F 10.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 63.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
A. Asadullah C 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
5
M. Weathers F 13 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
29.2 FG% 36.7
0.0 3PT FG% 4.5
66.7 FT% 76.5
Lipscomb
Starters
G. Jones
P. Hazen
J. Wolfe
A. Fleming
M. Buckland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Jones 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 3 1 1
P. Hazen 2 4 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 4 17 1 0 2 0 4
J. Wolfe 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 18 1 0 1 1 0
A. Fleming 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 1 3 0 3
M. Buckland 0 4 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 29 2 1 3 0 4
Bench
A. Asadullah
K. Johnson
A. Jones
J. Hobbs
J. Strates
J. Merritt
C. Cary
K. Coleman
M. Miller
T. Shulman
L. Howard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Asadullah 14 6 0 7/11 0/1 0/1 5 18 0 1 2 1 5
K. Johnson 9 2 1 2/6 0/3 5/6 0 20 1 0 1 0 2
A. Jones 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 9 2 0 3 0 3
J. Hobbs 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
J. Strates 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 0
J. Merritt 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cary 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 1 0
K. Coleman 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 1
M. Miller 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
T. Shulman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 32 4 14/48 0/18 8/12 16 200 8 3 22 5 27
Duquesne
Starters
M. Weathers
M. Hughes
S. Carry
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Austin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Weathers 13 12 2 4/13 0/3 5/6 3 31 6 2 3 7 5
M. Hughes 10 10 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 18 2 2 1 1 9
S. Carry 6 3 6 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 31 2 0 1 0 3
T. Dunn-Martin 5 4 1 2/12 1/8 0/0 0 25 2 1 1 1 3
M. Austin 4 1 1 1/3 0/1 2/4 3 24 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Steele
J. Ellis
L. Norman Jr.
A. Miller
E. Buckley
A. Rotroff
C. Davis
F. Hughes
A. Kelly
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 13 5 1 6/11 0/3 1/1 2 23 3 0 3 2 3
J. Ellis 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
L. Norman Jr. 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 2
A. Miller 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 1 2
E. Buckley 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Rotroff 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 41 12 22/60 1/22 13/17 15 200 16 5 13 12 29
