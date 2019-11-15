Weathers, Hughes lift Duquesne past Lipscomb 58-36
PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes both had double-doubles and Duquesne easily beat Lipscomb 58-36 on Friday night.
Weathers had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hughes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (3-0). Baylee Steele had 13 points and Sincere Carry added six assists.
Neither team shot well. Duquesne made 22 of 60 shots (36.7%) and Lipscomb made just 14 field goals in 48 attempts (29.2%).
The Dukes had an advantage in most other statistical categories, including 38-26 in points in the paint, 24-11 in points off turnovers and 12-4 in assists.
Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points for the Bisons (1-3).
Duquesne takes on Indiana State on Thursday. Lipscomb faces Belmont at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|60.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|54.5
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by James Ellis
|23.0
|Jacob Hobbs missed free throw
|23.0
|Shooting foul on Evan Buckley
|23.0
|+ 2
|Jacob Hobbs made layup
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Jacob Hobbs
|25.0
|Ashton Miller missed layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
|39.0
|Carson Cary missed jump shot
|41.0
|+ 2
|James Ellis made layup, assist by Evan Buckley
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Duquesne
|1:10
|KJ Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|36
|58
|Field Goals
|14-48 (29.2%)
|22-60 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|0-18 (0.0%)
|1-22 (4.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|42
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|4
|12
|Steals
|8
|16
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|22
|13
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|A. Asadullah C
|15.0 PPG
|12.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|52.2 FG%
|
5
|M. Weathers F
|10.0 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|63.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Asadullah C
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|M. Weathers F
|13 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|29.2
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|4.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jones
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|P. Hazen
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Wolfe
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Fleming
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Buckland
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jones
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|P. Hazen
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Wolfe
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Fleming
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Buckland
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Asadullah
|14
|6
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|0/1
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|K. Johnson
|9
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Jones
|2
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Hobbs
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Strates
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Merritt
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cary
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|K. Coleman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Miller
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Shulman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|36
|32
|4
|14/48
|0/18
|8/12
|16
|200
|8
|3
|22
|5
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|13
|12
|2
|4/13
|0/3
|5/6
|3
|31
|6
|2
|3
|7
|5
|M. Hughes
|10
|10
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|S. Carry
|6
|3
|6
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Dunn-Martin
|5
|4
|1
|2/12
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Austin
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|13
|12
|2
|4/13
|0/3
|5/6
|3
|31
|6
|2
|3
|7
|5
|M. Hughes
|10
|10
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|S. Carry
|6
|3
|6
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Dunn-Martin
|5
|4
|1
|2/12
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Austin
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Steele
|13
|5
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|23
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Ellis
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Norman Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Miller
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Buckley
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Rotroff
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|41
|12
|22/60
|1/22
|13/17
|15
|200
|16
|5
|13
|12
|29
-
BYU
HOU72
71
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
CALBPTST
CAL46
49
2nd 15:28
-
SIMPU
CPOLY31
51
2nd 15:26
-
UCRIV
SACST22
40
2nd 15:48
-
UNLV
UCLA5
15
1st 14:57 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am