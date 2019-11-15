MINN
Utah outlasts Minnesota for 73-69 victory

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Timmy Allen scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds while Both Gach added 19 points to help Utah beat Minnesota 73-69 on Friday night.

Riley Battin added 13 points and eight rebounds while Rylan Jones chipped in 10 points and six assists for the Utes. Utah (3-0) led from wire-to-wire while shooting 53 percent from the floor.

Daniel Oturu scored 21 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota (1-3) lost its third straight game despite committing only five turnovers.

Minnesota and Utah started the game on opposite ends of the offensive spectrum.

The Golden Gophers missed six straight shots and went nearly four minutes without a field goal before Oturu ended the drought with a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper over three straight possessions.

The Utes, on the other hand, barely missed anything in the game's early minutes. Utah opened the first half by scoring 16 unanswered points and raced out to a 19-3 lead at the 15:44 mark. Gach fueled the run by sinking a pair of free throws, drilling a 3-pointer, and scoring a layup over three consecutive possessions. Overall, Utah started 7-of-8 shooting from the field and scored on eight of its first nine possessions.

Minnesota struggled to climb out of that early hole. The Golden Gophers trailed the Utes by double digits through much of the first half until back-to-back baskets from Kalscheur and Carr cut Utah's lead to 39-33 going into halftime.

Sloppiness on offense from Utah opened the door for Minnesota to chip away even more at the deficit. The Golden Gophers twice rallied to within a point, the second time after Tre Williams and Kalscheur made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 9-0 run that cut Utah's lead to 50-49.

Minnesota never found a way to take the lead. The Utes finally pulled away when Battin and Jones each hit a pair of free throws sandwiched around a dunk from Allen to give Utah a 67-59 lead with 1:36 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers were a one-man team through much of the first half. Oturu scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. When Utah clamped down on Oturu in the second half, Minnesota struggled to get enough offense elsewhere.

Utah: Youth and inexperience bubbled to the surface at inopportune times for the Utes. Utah committed 16 turnovers - including five over five straight possessions in the second half - to open the door for Minnesota to make it a close game.

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts Central Michigan on Thursday.

Utah faces Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Carr
R. Jones
23.5 Min. Per Game 23.5
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
31.6 Field Goal % 36.0
27.6 Three Point % 31.3
46.7 Free Throw % 100.0
  Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Payton Willis 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen 5.0
  Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Rylan Jones 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu 9.0
  Riley Battin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Riley Battin missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
Team Stats
Points 69 73
Field Goals 26-75 (34.7%) 25-47 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 5-12 (41.7%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 20 35
Team 5 1
Assists 10 12
Steals 11 2
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 5 15
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Oturu C
21 PTS, 18 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
T. Allen F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 1-3 333669
home team logo Utah 3-0 393473
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 1-3 67.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Utah 3-0 111.0 PPG 66 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
25
D. Oturu C 18.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.3 APG 69.7 FG%
11
B. Gach G 17.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 6.0 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Oturu C 21 PTS 18 REB 1 AST
11
B. Gach G 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
34.7 FG% 53.2
36.4 3PT FG% 43.8
41.7 FT% 66.7
Minnesota
Starters
D. Oturu
M. Carr
G. Kalscheur
P. Willis
J. Omersa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 21 18 1 8/13 2/3 3/4 2 37 2 2 1 8 10
M. Carr 15 8 6 5/16 3/9 2/8 2 40 3 0 2 3 5
G. Kalscheur 13 0 1 5/13 3/9 0/0 3 33 1 0 2 0 0
P. Willis 2 0 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 5 27 2 0 0 0 0
J. Omersa 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
D. Oturu
M. Carr
G. Kalscheur
P. Willis
J. Omersa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Oturu 21 18 1 8/13 2/3 3/4 2 37 2 2 1 8 10
M. Carr 15 8 6 5/16 3/9 2/8 2 40 3 0 2 3 5
G. Kalscheur 13 0 1 5/13 3/9 0/0 3 33 1 0 2 0 0
P. Willis 2 0 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 5 27 2 0 0 0 0
J. Omersa 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
A. Demir
T. Williams
I. Ihnen
M. Hurt
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
B. Greenlee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Demir 9 5 1 4/16 1/4 0/0 4 27 2 1 0 2 3
T. Williams 6 2 0 2/6 2/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 0 2
I. Ihnen 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
M. Hurt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greenlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 10 26/75 12/33 5/12 23 200 11 4 5 14 20
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Battin
R. Jones
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 19 10 2 8/15 0/1 3/4 1 37 0 2 4 1 9
B. Gach 19 4 1 5/9 2/4 7/7 2 34 0 1 4 0 4
R. Battin 13 8 0 4/7 2/5 3/6 1 32 0 0 1 0 8
R. Jones 10 2 6 3/7 2/4 2/2 3 35 2 0 5 0 2
B. Carlson 4 5 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 20 0 3 0 2 3
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Battin
R. Jones
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 19 10 2 8/15 0/1 3/4 1 37 0 2 4 1 9
B. Gach 19 4 1 5/9 2/4 7/7 2 34 0 1 4 0 4
R. Battin 13 8 0 4/7 2/5 3/6 1 32 0 0 1 0 8
R. Jones 10 2 6 3/7 2/4 2/2 3 35 2 0 5 0 2
B. Carlson 4 5 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 20 0 3 0 2 3
Bench
L. Thioune
J. Brenchley
M. Jantunen
M. Van Komen
M. Reininger
B. King
A. Plummer
B. Wenzel
B. Haddock
E. Ballstaedt
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Thioune 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
J. Brenchley 3 4 0 1/1 1/1 0/1 1 12 0 0 0 0 4
M. Jantunen 2 4 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 5 20 0 0 1 1 3
M. Van Komen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ballstaedt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 40 12 25/47 7/16 16/24 18 201 2 6 15 5 35
NCAA BB Scores