Utah outlasts Minnesota for 73-69 victory
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Timmy Allen scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds while Both Gach added 19 points to help Utah beat Minnesota 73-69 on Friday night.
Riley Battin added 13 points and eight rebounds while Rylan Jones chipped in 10 points and six assists for the Utes. Utah (3-0) led from wire-to-wire while shooting 53 percent from the floor.
Daniel Oturu scored 21 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota (1-3) lost its third straight game despite committing only five turnovers.
Minnesota and Utah started the game on opposite ends of the offensive spectrum.
The Golden Gophers missed six straight shots and went nearly four minutes without a field goal before Oturu ended the drought with a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper over three straight possessions.
The Utes, on the other hand, barely missed anything in the game's early minutes. Utah opened the first half by scoring 16 unanswered points and raced out to a 19-3 lead at the 15:44 mark. Gach fueled the run by sinking a pair of free throws, drilling a 3-pointer, and scoring a layup over three consecutive possessions. Overall, Utah started 7-of-8 shooting from the field and scored on eight of its first nine possessions.
Minnesota struggled to climb out of that early hole. The Golden Gophers trailed the Utes by double digits through much of the first half until back-to-back baskets from Kalscheur and Carr cut Utah's lead to 39-33 going into halftime.
Sloppiness on offense from Utah opened the door for Minnesota to chip away even more at the deficit. The Golden Gophers twice rallied to within a point, the second time after Tre Williams and Kalscheur made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 9-0 run that cut Utah's lead to 50-49.
Minnesota never found a way to take the lead. The Utes finally pulled away when Battin and Jones each hit a pair of free throws sandwiched around a dunk from Allen to give Utah a 67-59 lead with 1:36 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: The Golden Gophers were a one-man team through much of the first half. Oturu scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. When Utah clamped down on Oturu in the second half, Minnesota struggled to get enough offense elsewhere.
Utah: Youth and inexperience bubbled to the surface at inopportune times for the Utes. Utah committed 16 turnovers - including five over five straight possessions in the second half - to open the door for Minnesota to make it a close game.
UP NEXT
Minnesota hosts Central Michigan on Thursday.
Utah faces Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|23.5
|Min. Per Game
|23.5
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|8.0
|Ast. Per Game
|8.0
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|31.6
|Field Goal %
|36.0
|27.6
|Three Point %
|31.3
|46.7
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Payton Willis
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|5.0
|Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Rylan Jones
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|9.0
|Riley Battin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Riley Battin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|73
|Field Goals
|26-75 (34.7%)
|25-47 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-33 (36.4%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-12 (41.7%)
|16-24 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|20
|35
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|11
|2
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|5
|15
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|34.7
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|41.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oturu
|21
|18
|1
|8/13
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|2
|1
|8
|10
|M. Carr
|15
|8
|6
|5/16
|3/9
|2/8
|2
|40
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5
|G. Kalscheur
|13
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|P. Willis
|2
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Omersa
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Oturu
|21
|18
|1
|8/13
|2/3
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|2
|1
|8
|10
|M. Carr
|15
|8
|6
|5/16
|3/9
|2/8
|2
|40
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5
|G. Kalscheur
|13
|0
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|P. Willis
|2
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Omersa
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Demir
|9
|5
|1
|4/16
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|27
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Williams
|6
|2
|0
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Ihnen
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Hurt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greenlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|10
|26/75
|12/33
|5/12
|23
|200
|11
|4
|5
|14
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|19
|10
|2
|8/15
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|2
|4
|1
|9
|B. Gach
|19
|4
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|7/7
|2
|34
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|R. Battin
|13
|8
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|3/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|R. Jones
|10
|2
|6
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|B. Carlson
|4
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|19
|10
|2
|8/15
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|37
|0
|2
|4
|1
|9
|B. Gach
|19
|4
|1
|5/9
|2/4
|7/7
|2
|34
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|R. Battin
|13
|8
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|3/6
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|R. Jones
|10
|2
|6
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|B. Carlson
|4
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Thioune
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Brenchley
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Jantunen
|2
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Van Komen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haddock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|40
|12
|25/47
|7/16
|16/24
|18
|201
|2
|6
|15
|5
|35
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
64
2nd 10:44
-
SIMPU
CPOLY34
69
2nd 8:56
-
UCRIV
SACST34
47
2nd 9:42
-
UNLV
UCLA10
21
1st 10:30 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
BYU
HOU72
71
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am