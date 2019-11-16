ILLCHI
Henry, Childs lead Bradley over UIC 65-56

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Ja'Shon Henry had 14 points off the bench to lift Bradley to a 65-56 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday night.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Darrell Brown added 11 points, six assists and four steals. Koch Bar had 12 rebounds for the home team.

Michael Diggins had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames (1-3). Tarkus Ferguson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley matches up against Norfolk State at home on Tuesday. UIC faces Robert Morris at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Boahen
D. Brown
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
32.5 Field Goal % 28.6
30.0 Three Point % 35.7
100.0 Free Throw % 81.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Darrell Brown 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins 16.0
  Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson 16.0
+ 3 Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Taylor 27.0
+ 1 Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Michael Diggins 48.0
+ 3 Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson 1:06
+ 2 Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown 1:25
Team Stats
Points 56 65
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 2-13 (15.4%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 28 27
Team 3 0
Assists 13 11
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 19 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Diggins F
13 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
E. Childs F
14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 1-3 332356
home team logo Bradley 2-1 254065
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Carver Arena Peoria, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 1-3 56.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Bradley 2-1 85.5 PPG 51.5 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
2
M. Diggins F 7.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.7 APG 32.1 FG%
22
J. Henry F 10.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Diggins F 13 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
22
J. Henry F 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
38.9 FG% 37.9
33.3 3PT FG% 15.4
60.0 FT% 76.0
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
M. Diggins
T. Ferguson
G. Boahen
B. Bridges
D. Ejim
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diggins 13 11 3 5/8 3/6 0/0 3 35 1 1 3 4 7
T. Ferguson 10 8 3 4/16 1/9 1/1 3 37 1 0 6 2 6
G. Boahen 8 2 4 3/6 2/5 0/0 4 28 2 0 3 0 2
B. Bridges 8 4 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 2 29 0 0 0 0 4
D. Ejim 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 1 2 0 2
Bench
B. Taylor
J. Ahale
T. Washington
J. Wiley
J. Blount
M. Ottey
R. Howard
S. Ward
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Taylor 8 3 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 3
J. Ahale 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
T. Washington 3 3 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 3
J. Wiley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 2 11 0 0 3 0 0
J. Blount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ottey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 34 13 21/54 11/33 3/5 19 200 5 3 19 6 28
Bradley
Starters
E. Childs
D. Brown
D. Kingsby
N. Kennell
K. Bar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Childs 14 12 2 6/16 0/3 2/2 2 32 0 1 1 6 6
D. Brown 11 0 6 3/13 0/3 5/7 2 34 4 0 0 0 0
D. Kingsby 9 4 2 2/5 0/2 5/6 1 26 0 0 2 0 4
N. Kennell 8 3 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 31 0 0 2 0 3
K. Bar 3 12 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 24 1 0 2 3 9
Bench
J. Henry
S. Gabriel
V. Tahvanainen
A. Thomas
K. McAdoo
T. Nolan Jr.
A. Boya
R. Mast
R. Burger
S. Houpt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Henry 14 2 1 5/6 0/0 4/4 0 24 2 0 0 0 2
S. Gabriel 4 4 0 1/4 0/1 2/4 2 18 0 0 0 1 3
V. Tahvanainen 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
A. Thomas 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Burger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Houpt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 37 11 22/58 2/13 19/25 9 200 7 1 8 10 27
