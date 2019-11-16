PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Ja'Shon Henry had 14 points off the bench to lift Bradley to a 65-56 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday night.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Darrell Brown added 11 points, six assists and four steals. Koch Bar had 12 rebounds for the home team.

Michael Diggins had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames (1-3). Tarkus Ferguson added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley matches up against Norfolk State at home on Tuesday. UIC faces Robert Morris at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.