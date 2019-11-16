Henry, Childs lead Bradley over UIC 65-56
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Ja'Shon Henry had 14 points off the bench to lift Bradley to a 65-56 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday night.
Elijah Childs had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Darrell Brown added 11 points, six assists and four steals. Koch Bar had 12 rebounds for the home team.
Michael Diggins had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Flames (1-3). Tarkus Ferguson added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Bradley matches up against Norfolk State at home on Tuesday. UIC faces Robert Morris at home on Thursday.
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|32.5
|Field Goal %
|28.6
|30.0
|Three Point %
|35.7
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tarkus Ferguson, stolen by Darrell Brown
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Diggins
|16.0
|Danya Kingsby missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Danya Kingsby made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Tarkus Ferguson
|16.0
|+ 3
|Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Taylor
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ja'Shon Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Ja'Shon Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Michael Diggins
|48.0
|+ 3
|Michael Diggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tarkus Ferguson
|1:06
|+ 2
|Elijah Childs made dunk, assist by Darrell Brown
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|65
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|2-13 (15.4%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|37
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|8
|Fouls
|19
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 1-3
|56.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Bradley 2-1
|85.5 PPG
|51.5 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Diggins F
|7.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|32.1 FG%
|
22
|J. Henry F
|10.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Diggins F
|13 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|J. Henry F
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|15.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diggins
|13
|11
|3
|5/8
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|T. Ferguson
|10
|8
|3
|4/16
|1/9
|1/1
|3
|37
|1
|0
|6
|2
|6
|G. Boahen
|8
|2
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Bridges
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Ejim
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|14
|12
|2
|6/16
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|6
|6
|D. Brown
|11
|0
|6
|3/13
|0/3
|5/7
|2
|34
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Kingsby
|9
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Kennell
|8
|3
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Bar
|3
|12
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
