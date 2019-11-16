PEAY
TULSA

No Text

Rachal has career-high 30, leads Tulsa over Austin Peay

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Brandon Rachal had a career-high 30 points to help Tulsa hold off Austin Peay for a 72-65 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Darien Jackson also posted a career best, totaling 16 points. Rachel, who was 9 of 12 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, also grabbed seven rebounds for Tulsa (3-1).

Austin Peay, which led 36-34 at the break, held its last lead after Antwuan Butler drained a 3 for a 59-57 advantage with 5:27 remaining. That was Austin Peay's last field goal of the night as the Governors were outscored 15-6 in the final five minutes. They did close to 66-63 at the 1:10 mark after Reginald Gee made two free throws. Tulsa's Lawson Korita answered with a jumper and Rachel added two free throws for a 70-63 lead with :31 remaining.

Terry Taylor had 22 points to go with 11 rebounds for Austin Peay (1-2). Jordyn Adams chipped in 15.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Lost ball turnover on Antwuan Butler, stolen by Brandon Rachal 1.0
+ 2 Darien Jackson made layup, assist by Lawson Korita 8.0
+ 1 Antwuan Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Antwuan Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Antwuan Butler 16.0
  Terry Taylor missed layup 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Terry Taylor 18.0
  Terry Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 65 72
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 25 25
Team 0 4
Assists 10 19
Steals 9 12
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
T. Taylor G
22 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
0
B. Rachal G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Austin Peay 1-2 362965
home team logo Tulsa 3-1 343872
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Austin Peay 1-2 92.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Tulsa 3-1 71.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
21
T. Taylor G 21.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.0 APG 57.1 FG%
0
B. Rachal G 12.7 PPG 7.7 RPG 0.0 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
T. Taylor G 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
0
B. Rachal G 30 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
39.2 FG% 46.4
32.0 3PT FG% 27.8
81.0 FT% 71.4
Austin Peay
Starters
T. Taylor
J. Adams
E. Abaev
A. Butler
E. Hinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 22 11 0 7/15 2/6 6/7 2 37 2 0 5 4 7
J. Adams 15 4 2 4/11 1/4 6/7 4 30 1 0 3 0 4
E. Abaev 9 6 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 33 2 3 2 1 5
A. Butler 8 7 3 2/8 2/4 2/2 2 33 4 0 5 2 5
E. Hinson 3 3 3 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
R. Gee
M. Silveira
S. Conteh
A. Woodard
C. Paez
S. DeVault
P. Djurisic
D. McCain
C. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gee 8 1 0 2/6 2/5 2/2 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
M. Silveira 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Conteh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Woodard 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Paez 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
S. DeVault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Djurisic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McCain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 33 10 20/51 8/25 17/21 17 200 9 3 17 8 25
Tulsa
Starters
B. Rachal
D. Jackson
M. Igbanu
I. Hill
L. Korita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Rachal 30 7 2 9/12 2/3 10/11 3 32 5 0 0 3 4
D. Jackson 16 2 4 6/6 0/0 4/5 3 26 3 0 0 1 1
M. Igbanu 5 6 2 2/7 0/0 1/5 3 27 2 0 0 1 5
I. Hill 4 3 4 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 4 0 3
L. Korita 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 26 2 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Horne
R. Jones
E. Joiner
J. Earley
C. Haywood II
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Christopoulos
E. Ugboh
R. Gendron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 5 4 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 3
R. Jones 5 4 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 3 1 3
E. Joiner 3 3 3 1/7 1/2 0/0 1 25 0 1 2 0 3
J. Earley 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 0
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ugboh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gendron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 32 19 26/56 5/18 15/21 16 200 12 2 12 7 25
NCAA BB Scores