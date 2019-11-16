Rachal has career-high 30, leads Tulsa over Austin Peay
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Brandon Rachal had a career-high 30 points to help Tulsa hold off Austin Peay for a 72-65 victory on Saturday afternoon.
Darien Jackson also posted a career best, totaling 16 points. Rachel, who was 9 of 12 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, also grabbed seven rebounds for Tulsa (3-1).
Austin Peay, which led 36-34 at the break, held its last lead after Antwuan Butler drained a 3 for a 59-57 advantage with 5:27 remaining. That was Austin Peay's last field goal of the night as the Governors were outscored 15-6 in the final five minutes. They did close to 66-63 at the 1:10 mark after Reginald Gee made two free throws. Tulsa's Lawson Korita answered with a jumper and Rachel added two free throws for a 70-63 lead with :31 remaining.
Terry Taylor had 22 points to go with 11 rebounds for Austin Peay (1-2). Jordyn Adams chipped in 15.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|72
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|25
|25
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|9
|12
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Austin Peay 1-2
|92.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Tulsa 3-1
|71.0 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|39.2
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gee
|8
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Silveira
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Conteh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Woodard
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Paez
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. DeVault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Djurisic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McCain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|33
|10
|20/51
|8/25
|17/21
|17
|200
|9
|3
|17
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Rachal
|30
|7
|2
|9/12
|2/3
|10/11
|3
|32
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Jackson
|16
|2
|4
|6/6
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Igbanu
|5
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|27
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|I. Hill
|4
|3
|4
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|L. Korita
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Jones
|5
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|E. Joiner
|3
|3
|3
|1/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Earley
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ugboh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gendron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|32
|19
|26/56
|5/18
|15/21
|16
|200
|12
|2
|12
|7
|25
