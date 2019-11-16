TULSA, Okla. (AP) Brandon Rachal had a career-high 30 points to help Tulsa hold off Austin Peay for a 72-65 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Darien Jackson also posted a career best, totaling 16 points. Rachel, who was 9 of 12 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, also grabbed seven rebounds for Tulsa (3-1).

Austin Peay, which led 36-34 at the break, held its last lead after Antwuan Butler drained a 3 for a 59-57 advantage with 5:27 remaining. That was Austin Peay's last field goal of the night as the Governors were outscored 15-6 in the final five minutes. They did close to 66-63 at the 1:10 mark after Reginald Gee made two free throws. Tulsa's Lawson Korita answered with a jumper and Rachel added two free throws for a 70-63 lead with :31 remaining.

Terry Taylor had 22 points to go with 11 rebounds for Austin Peay (1-2). Jordyn Adams chipped in 15.

