Schwartz, No. 25 Colorado race past San Diego 71-53
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half Saturday night when No. 25 Colorado turned its defensive pressure into overdrive to overwhelm scrappy San Diego 71-53 after leading by just three at halftime.
That sizzling second-half shutdown is just what coach Tad Boyle wants to see from his Buffs (2-0) Monday night when they host UC-Irvine, which returns three starters from a 31-win team that upset Kansas State in the NCAA tournament.
''This is somebody we cannot take lightly,'' said Boyle, who improved to 10-0 in home openers. ''They're deep, they're big, they're physical. We'd better play better. We need the second-half Colorado team tonight, not the first-half. And we've got to put two halves together because Irvine, much like San Diego, is not going beat themselves.''
Tyler Bey added 14 points and two impressive blocked shots on Braun Hartfield, one a thunderous rejection and the other a swipe and steal that was equally athletic.
''We didn't execute the way we wanted to in the second half,'' Hartfield said. ''I think it was us.''
Hartfield didn't want to credit Colorado, but the Buffs (2-0) knew it was on them to turn up the heat after halftime.
''We live by defense, period,'' Bey said. ''When we don't make shots, we've got to get stops.''
And the Buffs were doing both in the second half, when the outscored the Toreros (2-3) by 15 points.
''I think the nerves kind of calmed down a little bit,'' Schwartz said. ''It was a packed-out house. It's great, love to see it. We just have to slow down a little bit and just get our heads on us.''
Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wight IV each chipped in 11 points for the Buffaloes, who avenged losses to the West Coast Conference team in each of the last seasons.
Colorado's superior depth wore down the Tereros, who were playing for the third time in five nights, and the Buffs used an 18-0 run to turn a tight 46-42 game into a blowout.
''We missed layups, we got shots blocked and they're coming down the other end, they're driving, they're finishing and they got really good players that can score a lot of ways,'' San Diego coach Sam Schull said.
The Tereros, who had to replace four graduating seniors from a team that advanced to the NIT for the first time in program history, got 10 points each from Noel Coleman and Joey Calcaterra.
San Diego trailed 30-27 at halftime but Marion Humphrey picked up his second and third fouls within 30 seconds and took a seat, and the Buffs were in the bonus with 14:21 remaining.
Schwartz sank four free throws and a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead 46-37.
''It's great for us to get a chance to play a Top 25 team in November on their home floor,'' Schull said. ''Games like tonight will help us in January and February.''
HE SAID IT
''I'm not worried about the minutes I'm playing, just making the time count.'' Siewert, who came off the bench to play 21 minutes, more than more than starters Evan Battey and Dean Kountz and just 1:40 less than Schwartz.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego: The Tereros hung tough for 25 minutes but they were just outmatched by a deeper team.
Colorado: The Buffaloes put this one away by holding San Diego scoreless for 6:26 during their big run.
''We kept getting stops,'' Boyle said. ''And our defense's integrity didn't come and go, and in the second half, we kept getting stops, and we allowed that to get us in transition. We got to the foul line, we attacked the basket in transition.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ranked for the first time since Jan. 13, 2014, the Buffaloes' blowout ensured this one won't be a cameo.
UP NEXT
San Diego: The Toreros return home to take on rival San Diego State on Wednesday night.
Colorado: The Buffaloes get a day off before hosting the Anteaters team that Boyle's so concerned about: ''I'm telling you what, the game Monday night is going to be a battle extraordinaire,'' he said. ''We are playing a well-coached, well disciplined, tough team. We've got our hands full on Monday night. Our fans and our players need to understand.''
---
More college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Frank Ryder
|1.0
|Jared Rodriguez missed layup
|3.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Dallas Walton
|15.0
|Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Shane Gatling
|18.0
|+ 2
|McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|34.0
|+ 3
|Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield
|1:06
|+ 2
|McKinley Wright IV made layup
|1:24
|Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|1:41
|Dallas Walton missed jump shot
|1:43
|Defensive rebound by Colorado
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|71
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|40
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|N. Coleman G
|4.6 PPG
|0.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
5
|D. Schwartz G
|15.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Coleman G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Schwartz G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|10
|2
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Floresca
|8
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|B. Hartfield
|7
|7
|3
|2/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|2
|5
|2
|5
|M. Humphrey
|4
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Jean-Marie
|4
|8
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|10
|2
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Floresca
|8
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|B. Hartfield
|7
|7
|3
|2/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|2
|5
|2
|5
|M. Humphrey
|4
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Jean-Marie
|4
|8
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Coleman
|10
|0
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Sullivan
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|11
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Rodriguez
|4
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. Philip
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|V. Pinchuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Massalski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gjerde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Parris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Doria
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|30
|10
|19/55
|7/26
|8/10
|20
|200
|9
|4
|18
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|15
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Bey
|14
|10
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|29
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|M. Wright IV
|11
|6
|5
|5/13
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Battey
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|15
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Bey
|14
|10
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|29
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|M. Wright IV
|11
|6
|5
|5/13
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Battey
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Gatling
|8
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Walton
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Daniels
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Ryder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parquet
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|38
|13
|23/56
|11/24
|14/21
|12
|200
|11
|4
|15
|13
|25
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
SACHRT
BING72
76
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
RICE
UCSB82
81
Final
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA69
58
Final
-
DEL
LAFAY81
73
Final
-
MNTNA
ARK46
64
Final
-
20WASH
TENN62
75
Final
-
MONST
NCGRN67
66
Final
-
UMES
MOREHD53
76
Final
-
LATECH
CREIGH72
82
Final
-
MCNSE
NMEX80
90
Final
-
BRE
NCASHV49
79
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA67
82
Final
-
KENTST
WRIGHT72
71
Final
-
STETSON
IPFW55
79
Final
-
AMER
SFTRPA76
79
Final
-
JACKST
SMU63
80
Final
-
BUCK
CAN81
83
Final
-
SEATTLE
CUSE67
89
Final
-
ALBANY
MANH51
57
Final
-
CHARSO
DAYTON61
90
Final
-
NCWILM
DAVID49
87
Final
-
MARIST
FORD41
58
Final
-
JMAD
GMASON70
83
Final
-
SAMFORD
NALAB55
61
Final
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC57
45
Final
-
STBON
RUT80
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
BRAD56
65
Final
-
WOFF
BUTLER61
80
Final
-
ARKPB
GC54
67
Final
-
SANFRAN
SILL76
60
Final
-
TROY
IND62
100
Final
-
BRSCIA
MURYST48
114
Final
-
OREGST
WYO83
63
Final
-
PEPPER
ABIL73
69
Final
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD64
82
Final
-
MAINE
PORT62
71
Final
-
USD
25COLO53
71
Final
-
COLOST
LOYMRY74
64
Final
-
CLS
CSFULL62
82
Final
-
USC
NEVADA76
66
Final