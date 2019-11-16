UVM
STJOHN

No Text

Lamb jumper makes Vermont 4-0 with 70-68 win at St. John’s

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Anthony Lamb drilled a jumper between two defenders with two seconds left to lift Vermont to a 70-68 win over St. John’s in a battle of previously unbeaten teams in a campus site first-round game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Vermont now is 4-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 season and the Catamounts are 28-1 against New York schools (Marist, Hofstra, Siena, St. Bonaventure, Albany, Binghamton, Stony Brook and St. John’s) since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Vermont led 66-59 with less than a minute to play. Mustapha Heron scored at the basket and added a free throw to cut the lead to four points with :39 left, then drilled a 3 with :30 remaining to make it a one-point game. Everett Duncan hit to free throws to push Vermont’s lead to 68-65, but with :19 left Rasheem Dunn hit a 3 to tie the game at 68-68.

Lamb got the ball at the 3-point arc coming out of a Vermont timeout, faked his solo defender twice, then drove to the elbow of the free-throw line and put a soft jumper up over two collapsing defenders for the game winner.

The Red Storm (3-1) called an immediate timeout, but LJ Figueroa turned the ball over with a second left.

Lamb, named to the Julius Erving Award watchlist for the nation’s top small forwards, finished with 23 points on 10-of-26 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists. Duncan and Stef Smith each added 17 points. The Catamounts now have had a player record a double-double in all four of their games.

Figueroa, who is also on the Erving Award list, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 boards. Heron also added 14 points, Dunn contributed 13 points and Josh Roberts added eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

St. John’s plays at Columbia in a second-round tournament game Wednesday.

Vermont travels to Virginia for its second-round game Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Duncan
L. Figueroa
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
45.8 Field Goal % 37.7
25.0 Three Point % 48.3
83.3 Free Throw % 63.6
  Out of bounds turnover on LJ Figueroa 1.0
+ 2 Anthony Lamb made jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Everett Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on LJ Figueroa 28.0
+ 3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 32.0
  Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa 37.0
  Stef Smith missed free throw 37.0
  Personal foul on LJ Figueroa 37.0
+ 1 Mustapha Heron made free throw 41.0
Team Stats
Points 70 68
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 23-35 (65.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 50
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 25 30
Team 1 3
Assists 14 6
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Lamb F
23 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
0
M. Heron G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Vermont 4-0 264470
home team logo St. John's 3-1 313768
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Vermont 4-0 63.0 PPG 45 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo St. John's 3-1 90.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
3
A. Lamb F 16.7 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.0 APG 39.0 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 20.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 4.0 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
A. Lamb F 23 PTS 13 REB 5 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 14 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
40.3 FG% 34.5
25.8 3PT FG% 26.3
66.7 FT% 65.7
Vermont
Starters
A. Lamb
E. Duncan
S. Smith
R. Duncan
D. Giddens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lamb 23 13 5 10/26 2/11 1/1 4 37 0 2 2 2 11
E. Duncan 17 3 0 6/14 3/10 2/2 3 37 2 0 0 2 1
S. Smith 17 2 3 7/13 1/5 2/3 4 32 3 0 3 1 1
R. Duncan 2 5 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 36 1 0 4 1 4
D. Giddens 0 9 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 2 7
Starters
A. Lamb
E. Duncan
S. Smith
R. Duncan
D. Giddens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lamb 23 13 5 10/26 2/11 1/1 4 37 0 2 2 2 11
E. Duncan 17 3 0 6/14 3/10 2/2 3 37 2 0 0 2 1
S. Smith 17 2 3 7/13 1/5 2/3 4 32 3 0 3 1 1
R. Duncan 2 5 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 36 1 0 4 1 4
D. Giddens 0 9 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 2 7
Bench
R. Davis
B. Patella
D. Demuth
A. Deloney
B. Shungu
J. Speidel
S. Nash
K. Garrison
D. Adiang
N. Fiorillo
E. Beckett
I. Powell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Davis 8 2 1 2/4 1/2 3/4 4 19 1 1 0 1 1
B. Patella 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
D. Demuth 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Deloney 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 1 0
B. Shungu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adiang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fiorillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Beckett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 36 14 27/67 8/31 8/12 25 200 8 3 11 11 25
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
J. Champagnie
J. Roberts
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 14 4 2 3/11 1/2 7/11 2 31 0 0 4 1 3
L. Figueroa 14 10 0 4/13 3/7 3/6 4 33 0 0 3 2 8
J. Champagnie 9 6 0 3/7 0/1 3/3 3 25 1 1 1 3 3
J. Roberts 8 13 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 29 1 1 1 7 6
N. Rutherford 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 2 1 2 0 1
Starters
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
J. Champagnie
J. Roberts
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 14 4 2 3/11 1/2 7/11 2 31 0 0 4 1 3
L. Figueroa 14 10 0 4/13 3/7 3/6 4 33 0 0 3 2 8
J. Champagnie 9 6 0 3/7 0/1 3/3 3 25 1 1 1 3 3
J. Roberts 8 13 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 29 1 1 1 7 6
N. Rutherford 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 2 1 2 0 1
Bench
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
D. Caraher
D. Sears
G. Williams Jr.
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 13 2 2 4/12 1/6 4/6 0 27 0 0 1 0 2
M. Earlington 8 7 1 2/6 0/2 4/6 2 20 3 2 1 4 3
D. Caraher 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 2
D. Sears 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1
G. Williams Jr. 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 2 0 1
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 47 6 20/58 5/19 23/35 16 200 7 6 16 17 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores