Lamb jumper makes Vermont 4-0 with 70-68 win at St. John’s
NEW YORK (AP) Anthony Lamb drilled a jumper between two defenders with two seconds left to lift Vermont to a 70-68 win over St. John’s in a battle of previously unbeaten teams in a campus site first-round game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament Saturday afternoon.
Vermont now is 4-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 season and the Catamounts are 28-1 against New York schools (Marist, Hofstra, Siena, St. Bonaventure, Albany, Binghamton, Stony Brook and St. John’s) since the start of the 2016-17 season.
Vermont led 66-59 with less than a minute to play. Mustapha Heron scored at the basket and added a free throw to cut the lead to four points with :39 left, then drilled a 3 with :30 remaining to make it a one-point game. Everett Duncan hit to free throws to push Vermont’s lead to 68-65, but with :19 left Rasheem Dunn hit a 3 to tie the game at 68-68.
Lamb got the ball at the 3-point arc coming out of a Vermont timeout, faked his solo defender twice, then drove to the elbow of the free-throw line and put a soft jumper up over two collapsing defenders for the game winner.
The Red Storm (3-1) called an immediate timeout, but LJ Figueroa turned the ball over with a second left.
Lamb, named to the Julius Erving Award watchlist for the nation’s top small forwards, finished with 23 points on 10-of-26 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing five assists. Duncan and Stef Smith each added 17 points. The Catamounts now have had a player record a double-double in all four of their games.
Figueroa, who is also on the Erving Award list, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 boards. Heron also added 14 points, Dunn contributed 13 points and Josh Roberts added eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
St. John’s plays at Columbia in a second-round tournament game Wednesday.
Vermont travels to Virginia for its second-round game Tuesday.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|37.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|48.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|63.6
|Out of bounds turnover on LJ Figueroa
|1.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Lamb made jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Everett Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
|28.0
|+ 3
|Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|37.0
|Stef Smith missed free throw
|37.0
|Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
|37.0
|+ 1
|Mustapha Heron made free throw
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|68
|Field Goals
|27-67 (40.3%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|23-35 (65.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|50
|Offensive
|11
|17
|Defensive
|25
|30
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|14
|6
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vermont 4-0
|63.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|11.7 APG
|St. John's 3-1
|90.0 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|A. Lamb F
|16.7 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|39.0 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|20.0 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|4.0 APG
|39.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Lamb F
|23 PTS
|13 REB
|5 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|65.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|23
|13
|5
|10/26
|2/11
|1/1
|4
|37
|0
|2
|2
|2
|11
|E. Duncan
|17
|3
|0
|6/14
|3/10
|2/2
|3
|37
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Smith
|17
|2
|3
|7/13
|1/5
|2/3
|4
|32
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Duncan
|2
|5
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|D. Giddens
|0
|9
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|14
|4
|2
|3/11
|1/2
|7/11
|2
|31
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|L. Figueroa
|14
|10
|0
|4/13
|3/7
|3/6
|4
|33
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|J. Champagnie
|9
|6
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|3/3
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|J. Roberts
|8
|13
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|N. Rutherford
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
-
ILLCHI
BRAD56
65
2nd 16.0
-
WOFF
BUTLER57
76
2nd 3:54 FS2
-
ARKPB
GC45
56
2nd 4:38
-
SANFRAN
SILL74
60
2nd 29.0
-
TROY
IND50
86
2nd 5:42 BTN
-
PEPPER
ABIL34
30
2nd 19:00
-
BRSCIA
MURYST29
59
2nd 19:47
-
OREGST
WYO33
27
1st 2:37
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
SACHRT
BING72
76
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
20WASH
TENN62
75
Final
-
MNTNA
ARK46
64
Final
-
RICE
UCSB82
81
Final
-
DEL
LAFAY81
73
Final
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA69
58
Final
-
MONST
NCGRN67
66
Final
-
MCNSE
NMEX80
90
Final
-
LATECH
CREIGH72
82
Final
-
BRE
NCASHV49
79
Final
-
UMES
MOREHD53
76
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA67
82
Final
-
AMER
SFTRPA76
79
Final
-
BUCK
CAN81
83
Final
-
JACKST
SMU63
80
Final
-
ALBANY
MANH51
57
Final
-
MARIST
FORD41
58
Final
-
CHARSO
DAYTON61
90
Final
-
NCWILM
DAVID49
87
Final
-
SEATTLE
CUSE67
89
Final
-
JMAD
GMASON70
83
Final
-
KENTST
WRIGHT72
71
Final
-
STETSON
IPFW55
79
Final
-
STBON
RUT80
74
Final
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC57
45
Final
-
SAMFORD
NALAB55
61
Final
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
MAINE
PORT0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
25COLO0
0138 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
CLS
CSFULL0
0
11:00pm
-
USC
NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm CBSSN