Woodard sends Mississippi State past New Orleans 82-59
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Robert Woodard had career highs of 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Mississippi State past New Orleans 82-59 on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum.
Woodard was one of four Bulldogs in double figures as Mississippi State (4-0) remained undefeated. Reggie Perry scored 14, while D.J Stewart and Iverson Molinar added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
''I thought we played even better than the last game,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''I'm so happy with the defense and we did a great job on the glass. Robert Woodard was obviously incredible today on the boards and we did a good job in terms of 20 assists on 31 made baskets.
''Reggie Perry did a great job on some backdoor passes, too. We shoot the ball over 50% and held them to 37% and got a good win over a hard-nosed team.''
New Orleans (1-3) was led by Bryson Robinson and Troy Green with 14 points apiece.
Woodard was 8 of 14 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers. He also added four assists, two blocked shots and three steals.
''It feels great going out playing as hard as I can and achieving what I did tonight,'' said Woodard. ''I didn't expect that all at one time, but it's just a matter of playing hard and you can't put a limit on playing hard. Anything can happen when you play like that. The energy was high for the whole game, even before the game and at breakfast this morning. It was just a high-energy game.''
Mississippi State led by as many as 30 points in the second half and held at least a 20-point advantage for the entire second half. The Bulldogs held a commanding 45-27 rebounding advantage and had 20 assists with 14 turnovers. New Orleans finished with 10 assists and 12 turnovers while collecting nine steals.
For the game, Mississippi State shot 51% and held New Orleans to just 38%. The Bulldogs made 5 of 20 beyond the arc and made 15 of 24 free throws. New Orleans was 2 of 11 from 3-point territory and made 13 of 15 free throws.
''I thought it was a game where I knew we had to rebound at a very high rate,'' said New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger. ''Coach Howland has done a good job of putting together a roster that plays to its strengths, not just offensively. He's a good defensive coach and the key to the game being won or lost was them having 18 offensive rebounds and 25 second-chance points. It is something we will continue to work on and grow as we are in the midst of a difficult road stretch.''
Both teams traded leads in the early going of the first half. The first eight minutes featured six lead changes and eight ties before Mississippi State started to grab control. Woodard's offensive putback capped off a 10-4 run by the Bulldogs and gave Mississippi State a 36-25 lead with 2:33 left in the half.
Woodard ended the first half with 15 points and nine board as Mississippi State led 38-28. The Bulldogs shot 52% in the half and held a 21-11 advantage on the boards. UO shot 44% in the opening half and the Privateers had five first-half turnovers.
Mississippi State had eight turnovers in the first half and made just 2 of 10 shots beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE:
New Orleans: As the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference, New Orleans has a difficult nonconference slate before reaching conference activity. The Privateers have already played at Butler and SMU and still have road trips to nationally-ranked LSU and Memphis left on the December slate.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continued to thrive on the defensive end. After allowing 69 points to Florida International in the opener, Mississippi State has held three straight opponents under 60 points.
UP NEXT
New Orleans: The Privateers conclude their four-game road swing next Sunday with a trip to Hawaii.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs take to the road for the first time this season and open the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. The Bulldogs face Tulane in the first round on Thursday.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|11.7
|Reb. Per Game
|11.7
|30.4
|Field Goal %
|48.8
|Three Point %
|10.0
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|47.6
|Defensive rebound by Quinten Post
|0.0
|Charles Bohannon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Iverson Molinar made layup
|13.0
|+ 1
|Rodney Carson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Rodney Carson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Devin Butts
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Raquan Brown
|35.0
|Elias King missed jump shot
|37.0
|+ 3
|Charles Bohannon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmel Myers
|54.0
|Offensive rebound by Jahmel Myers
|1:02
|Rodney Carson Jr. missed jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|82
|Field Goals
|22-58 (37.9%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|45
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|10
|20
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Orleans 1-3
|77.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Miss. State 4-0
|68.7 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Green G
|13.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|51.6 FG%
|
12
|R. Woodard II G
|10.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Green G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|R. Woodard II G
|21 PTS
|16 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Robinson
|14
|5
|0
|5/14
|0/5
|4/4
|2
|33
|3
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Green
|14
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Key
|8
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|D. Rosser
|4
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|31
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Gates
|4
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Myers
|6
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|A. Freeman
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Bohannon
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Carson Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Berzat
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Riek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Doughty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|27
|10
|22/58
|2/11
|13/15
|21
|202
|9
|3
|12
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woodard II
|21
|16
|4
|8/14
|2/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|3
|2
|1
|6
|10
|R. Perry
|14
|9
|4
|6/9
|0/2
|2/5
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|I. Molinar
|10
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|29
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|T. Carter
|9
|1
|5
|4/13
|1/8
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Ado
|1
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Stewart Jr.
|13
|0
|1
|6/10
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|K. Feazell
|9
|6
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|P. Oduro
|3
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Q. Post
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. King
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Butts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rumph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|43
|20
|31/61
|5/20
|15/24
|14
|196
|6
|4
|14
|16
|27
-
WAKE
CHARLO38
40
2nd 10:41 ESPU
-
RIDER
ARIZST38
58
2nd 10:40 PACN
-
UCRIV
UOP44
51
2nd 5:01
-
FAIR
LOYMD48
38
2nd 11:55
-
GAST
GTOWN0
0
1st 20:00 FS1
-
JAXST
VCU65
93
Final
-
VMI
UCDAV89
84
Final/2OT
-
MONST
TNTECH52
39
Final
-
MERMAK
JVILLE54
44
Final
-
MARQET
WISC61
77
Final
-
NMEXST
19ARIZ53
83
Final
-
UCF
ILLST67
65
Final
-
COPPST
NKY70
82
Final
-
HOW
TOLEDO68
112
Final
-
STNYBRK
NDAKST64
57
Final
-
MOBILE
SELOU58
65
Final
-
NDAK
VALPO60
74
Final
-
YALE
OKLAST57
64
Final
-
IDAHO
ARKST68
82
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK76
56
Final
-
NORL
MISSST59
82
Final
-
15FLA
UCONN59
62
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEM65
87
Final
-
DART
MASLOW80
75
Final/OT
-
12SETON
STLOU83
66
Final
-
SIMP
DRAKE53
98
Final
-
IDST
WASHST61
72
Final
-
CSN
RICH62
90
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC55
63
Final
-
BALLST
INDST69
55
Final
-
NCCU
4LVILLE58
87
Final
-
CSANBERN
FRESNO47
92
Final
-
SIMPU
SJST0
0
7:26pm
-
CPOLY
18MARYCA0
0131.5 O/U
-25
8:00pm
-
TXARL
14OREG0
0139 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm PACN