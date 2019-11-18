HAWAII
ILL

No Text

Cockburn double-double helps Illinois turn back Hawaii 66-53

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) When the season started, Illinois fans were hoping to get an early glimpse of things to come from 7-foot freshman center Kofi Cockburn.

What they've seen so far has been more satisfying than anticipated. Cockburn scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Illinois beat Hawaii 66-53 on Monday night.

Cockburn, from Jamaica, recorded his third double-double in four games this season.

''I just came out there and did what they told me to do,'' Cockburn said, smiling.

''He's the real deal,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Trent Frazier added 13 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 10 for Illinois (3-1).

Zigmars Raimo led Hawaii (3-2) with 16 points. Eddie Stansberry, the Rainbow Warriors leading scorer (20 points per game) was held to 10 points on 4-of -14 shooting, thanks to the smothering defense of Frazier.

''Stansberry is a terrific player and a terrific shooter,'' Underwood said. ''We contested him at every turn.''

Chris Gerlufsen, who's serving as acting coach while head coach Eran Ganot is on temporary medical leave, was not available for comment after the game.

BIG PICTURE

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors play their next three games at home before traveling to Oregon Dec. 7.

Illinois: The Illini continued their trend of starting cold and playing catch-up in the second half, although having eight days off may have contributed to that on Monday. The Illini play seven of the next eight games at home.

ICE COLD

Both teams were cold in the first five minutes, with Illinois going 0 for 7 to start the game. The score was tied at 26 at the half.

Illinois used a 14-2 run late in the game to take control. The Illini were 15 of 23 from the free throw line, while the Rainbow Warriors were only 2 of 3.

Overall, Illinois was 23 of 54 from the field for 43%, while Hawaii was 24 of 64 for 37.5%. The Illini turned the ball over 16 times to Hawaii's nine.

''We looked like a team that hadn't played in eight days,'' Underwood said. ''It obviously took us a while offensively to get into the game.''

Illinois held Hawaii to only 2 of 12 from 3-point range. ''They are a very good 3-point shooting team,'' Underwood said. ''I was very pleased that we negated that with our defense tonight.''

CREDIT THE DEFENSE

Frazier, asked how the team handled its poor shooting in the first half, said the team does what it always does - plays harder on defense.

''I'm not sure we were actually struggling, but the ball wasn't going in for us early,'' Frazier said. ''But our defense was good. And that's where it starts for us. When the ball isn't going in, we just double down on defense.''

THE BIG MEN

Cockburn and 6-9 sophomore forward Bezhanishvili complement each other perfectly on the court, which Cockburn credits to a burgeoning friendship off court.

''Me and Giorgi, what we have is special, off the court,'' Cockburn said. ''He's got my back''

One example of having two big, physical men in the paint was apparent in the midst of the 14-2 Illinois run to close the game. Cockburn missed a layup in traffic, and Bezhanishvili was there to grab the rebound and tip the ball in.

UP NEXT

Hawaii: Hosts New Orleans on Sunday.

Illinois: Hosts The Citadel on Wednesday in the second game of a five-game home stand.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Buggs
A. Feliz
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
28.8 Field Goal % 47.7
12.5 Three Point % 20.0
85.7 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier 5.0
  Drew Buggs missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz 23.0
  Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Samuta Avea 25.0
+ 2 Drew Buggs made jump shot 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Illinois 1:20
  Andres Feliz missed jump shot 1:22
+ 2 Drew Buggs made layup 1:50
  Defensive rebound by Zigmars Raimo 2:08
Team Stats
Points 53 66
Field Goals 24-64 (37.5%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 3-22 (13.6%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 21 33
Team 1 1
Assists 9 14
Steals 7 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 19 8
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
14
Z. Raimo F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
K. Cockburn C
15 PTS, 14 REB
12T
away team logo Hawaii 3-2 262753
home team logo Illinois 3-1 264066
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Hawaii 3-2 73.8 PPG 35 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Illinois 3-1 76.7 PPG 48.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
14
Z. Raimo F 8.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.8 APG 46.4 FG%
21
K. Cockburn C 14.0 PPG 10.7 RPG 0.7 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
Z. Raimo F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
21
K. Cockburn C 15 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
37.5 FG% 42.6
13.6 3PT FG% 41.7
66.7 FT% 65.2
Hawaii
Starters
Z. Raimo
E. Stansberry
S. Avea
D. Carper
D. Buggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Raimo 16 6 2 7/12 0/2 2/2 3 37 2 0 3 0 6
E. Stansberry 10 3 0 4/14 2/9 0/0 2 39 2 0 0 0 3
S. Avea 9 5 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 2 33 0 1 1 1 4
D. Carper 8 6 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 2 4
D. Buggs 6 3 4 3/12 0/3 0/0 1 37 2 1 4 0 3
Starters
Z. Raimo
E. Stansberry
S. Avea
D. Carper
D. Buggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Raimo 16 6 2 7/12 0/2 2/2 3 37 2 0 3 0 6
E. Stansberry 10 3 0 4/14 2/9 0/0 2 39 2 0 0 0 3
S. Avea 9 5 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 2 33 0 1 1 1 4
D. Carper 8 6 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 5 27 1 0 1 2 4
D. Buggs 6 3 4 3/12 0/3 0/0 1 37 2 1 4 0 3
Bench
B. da Silva
J. Hemsley
M. Colina
J. Webster
O. Hulland
Z. Nedd
G. Cason
K. Ng
J. Villa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. da Silva 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
J. Hemsley 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Colina 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Webster 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
O. Hulland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nedd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Cason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Villa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 25 9 24/64 3/22 2/3 19 200 7 2 9 4 21
Illinois
Starters
K. Cockburn
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
A. Feliz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 15 14 0 6/15 0/0 3/6 2 27 0 2 5 3 11
T. Frazier 13 3 1 3/5 2/3 5/5 1 34 1 0 1 0 3
G. Bezhanishvili 10 9 3 4/9 1/3 1/3 1 30 0 1 0 3 6
A. Dosunmu 9 2 3 4/12 1/3 0/0 0 34 1 0 4 0 2
A. Feliz 7 8 5 2/6 0/0 3/4 0 30 0 0 3 1 7
Starters
K. Cockburn
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Dosunmu
A. Feliz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 15 14 0 6/15 0/0 3/6 2 27 0 2 5 3 11
T. Frazier 13 3 1 3/5 2/3 5/5 1 34 1 0 1 0 3
G. Bezhanishvili 10 9 3 4/9 1/3 1/3 1 30 0 1 0 3 6
A. Dosunmu 9 2 3 4/12 1/3 0/0 0 34 1 0 4 0 2
A. Feliz 7 8 5 2/6 0/0 3/4 0 30 0 0 3 1 7
Bench
K. Nichols
A. Griffin
D. Williams
Z. Griffith
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Nichols 9 2 1 3/5 0/1 3/4 2 22 0 0 0 1 1
A. Griffin 3 5 1 1/2 1/2 0/1 1 15 1 0 1 2 3
D. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Griffith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 43 14 23/54 5/12 15/23 8 200 3 3 15 10 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores