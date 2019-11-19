Sneed leads Kansas State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 62-51
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Xavier Sneed had 21 points and six rebounds, Cartier Diarra had seven points and eight assists as Kansas State escaped a scare from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51 on Tuesday night.
Marquell Carter led the Golden Lions (0-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff trailed by just six points with nine minutes left in the game.
This was Arkansas-Pine Bluff's closest margin of defeat this season.
Makol Mawien finished with 10 points and Antonio Gordon provided nine as Kansas State ended with 24 points in the paint and 10 offensive rebounds.
Neither team took care of the ball very well as Kansas State had 16 turnovers compared to Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 20.
A zone defense by the Golden Lions proved to be troublesome and the Wildcats posted the fewest point total in a home game this season.
Kansas State was able to make a season high eight 3-pointers and held the Golden Lions to just three.
Both teams had a 12-0 run in the first half, and they were squared at 27 after 20 minutes.
Kansas State has yet to be leading at the half in any game this season.
INJURY WATCH
Montavious Murphy didn't play for the Wildcats due to an undisclosed injury he sustained against Monmouth last week. He averages five points and five rebounds this season.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas-Pine Bluff had too many turnovers to hang with the Wildcats but showed promise after a poor start to the season.
Kansas State's first half woes continued, but they were able to pull away in the second half.
UP NEXT
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays its third game in six days Thursday when they face Pittsburgh.
Kansas State will take part in the Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida when they face Pittsburgh on Monday.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|27.3
|Field Goal %
|35.3
|Three Point %
|15.0
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 1
|Pierson McAtee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Pierson McAtee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Markedric Bell
|14.0
|+ 2
|Markedric Bell made dunk
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Dequan Morris
|30.0
|Dequan Morris missed dunk
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Dequan Morris
|35.0
|Dequan Morris missed layup
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Marquell Carter
|42.0
|Makol Mawien missed layup
|44.0
|+ 2
|Markedric Bell made layup, assist by Jordan McNair
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|62
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|21
|10
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-4
|51.7 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|7.7 APG
|Kansas St. 4-0
|66.7 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|44.0
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|56.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|21
|6
|1
|6/12
|5/10
|4/7
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Mawien
|10
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|C. Diarra
|7
|4
|8
|3/7
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Stockard III
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. McGuirl
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|21
|6
|1
|6/12
|5/10
|4/7
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|M. Mawien
|10
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|24
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|C. Diarra
|7
|4
|8
|3/7
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Stockard III
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. McGuirl
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gordon
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Gordon
|8
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|P. McAtee
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Sloan
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|28
|15
|20/52
|8/23
|14/25
|10
|200
|7
|2
|16
|7
|21
