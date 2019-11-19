ARKPB
KSTATE

Sneed leads Kansas State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 62-51

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Xavier Sneed had 21 points and six rebounds, Cartier Diarra had seven points and eight assists as Kansas State escaped a scare from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-51 on Tuesday night.

Marquell Carter led the Golden Lions (0-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff trailed by just six points with nine minutes left in the game.

This was Arkansas-Pine Bluff's closest margin of defeat this season.

Makol Mawien finished with 10 points and Antonio Gordon provided nine as Kansas State ended with 24 points in the paint and 10 offensive rebounds.

Neither team took care of the ball very well as Kansas State had 16 turnovers compared to Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 20.

A zone defense by the Golden Lions proved to be troublesome and the Wildcats posted the fewest point total in a home game this season.

Kansas State was able to make a season high eight 3-pointers and held the Golden Lions to just three.

Both teams had a 12-0 run in the first half, and they were squared at 27 after 20 minutes.

Kansas State has yet to be leading at the half in any game this season.

INJURY WATCH

Montavious Murphy didn't play for the Wildcats due to an undisclosed injury he sustained against Monmouth last week. He averages five points and five rebounds this season.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had too many turnovers to hang with the Wildcats but showed promise after a poor start to the season.

Kansas State's first half woes continued, but they were able to pull away in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays its third game in six days Thursday when they face Pittsburgh.

Kansas State will take part in the Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida when they face Pittsburgh on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Morris
C. Diarra
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
27.3 Field Goal % 35.3
Three Point % 15.0
70.0 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 1 Pierson McAtee made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Pierson McAtee missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Markedric Bell 14.0
+ 2 Markedric Bell made dunk 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Dequan Morris 30.0
  Dequan Morris missed dunk 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Dequan Morris 35.0
  Dequan Morris missed layup 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Marquell Carter 42.0
  Makol Mawien missed layup 44.0
+ 2 Markedric Bell made layup, assist by Jordan McNair 54.0
Team Stats
Points 51 62
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 29 21
Team 2 7
Assists 10 15
Steals 12 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 21 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
M. Carter F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
X. Sneed F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-4 272451
home team logo Kansas St. 4-0 273562
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-4 51.7 PPG 31.3 RPG 7.7 APG
home team logo Kansas St. 4-0 66.7 PPG 38.7 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
2
M. Carter F 2.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.0 APG 14.3 FG%
20
X. Sneed F 14.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.0 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Carter F 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
20
X. Sneed F 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
44.0 FG% 38.5
21.4 3PT FG% 34.8
57.1 FT% 56.0
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Starters
M. Carter
M. Bell
D. Morris
M. Wallace
J. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter 22 9 1 10/17 2/6 0/0 3 37 0 0 4 0 9
M. Bell 8 4 0 4/9 0/3 0/0 5 21 1 2 1 1 3
D. Morris 5 6 4 1/6 0/0 3/6 4 33 3 0 1 2 4
M. Wallace 3 1 2 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 12 2 0 1 0 1
J. Wilson 2 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 19 2 0 2 0 1
Starters
M. Carter
M. Bell
D. Morris
M. Wallace
J. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter 22 9 1 10/17 2/6 0/0 3 37 0 0 4 0 9
M. Bell 8 4 0 4/9 0/3 0/0 5 21 1 2 1 1 3
D. Morris 5 6 4 1/6 0/0 3/6 4 33 3 0 1 2 4
M. Wallace 3 1 2 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 12 2 0 1 0 1
J. Wilson 2 1 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 19 2 0 2 0 1
Bench
I. Bassey
J. McNair
C. Posey
C. Smith
R. Boyd
I. Haralson
K. Campbell
A. McDyess
T. Banyard
A. Davis Jr
W. Ridgell
Z. Jackson
S. Doss
K. Stokes
A. Stredic Jr
N. Jones
K. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bassey 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 3
J. McNair 5 2 2 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 22 2 0 2 0 2
C. Posey 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 3
C. Smith 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 1 3 0 2
R. Boyd 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 0
I. Haralson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
K. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McDyess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Banyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ridgell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stredic Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 32 10 22/50 3/14 4/7 21 200 12 3 16 3 29
Kansas St.
Starters
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
L. Stockard III
M. McGuirl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 21 6 1 6/12 5/10 4/7 0 36 1 0 0 2 4
M. Mawien 10 4 0 3/6 0/0 4/6 2 24 0 2 3 0 4
C. Diarra 7 4 8 3/7 1/3 0/1 1 32 2 0 3 0 4
L. Stockard III 6 2 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 1 17 1 0 2 1 1
M. McGuirl 0 2 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 1 1
Starters
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
C. Diarra
L. Stockard III
M. McGuirl
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 21 6 1 6/12 5/10 4/7 0 36 1 0 0 2 4
M. Mawien 10 4 0 3/6 0/0 4/6 2 24 0 2 3 0 4
C. Diarra 7 4 8 3/7 1/3 0/1 1 32 2 0 3 0 4
L. Stockard III 6 2 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 1 17 1 0 2 1 1
M. McGuirl 0 2 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
A. Gordon
D. Gordon
P. McAtee
S. Williams
D. Sloan
J. Love III
N. Shadd
J. Petrakis
M. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gordon 9 4 1 3/7 2/2 1/2 2 27 1 0 1 0 4
D. Gordon 8 5 0 3/6 0/2 2/4 3 24 0 0 2 3 2
P. McAtee 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 6 1 0 2 0 0
S. Williams 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sloan 0 1 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 0 1
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 28 15 20/52 8/23 14/25 10 200 7 2 16 7 21
