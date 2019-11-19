NICHST
Russell, Langevine lead Rhode Island past Nicholls St. 70-65

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 22 points, six assists and five steals, Cyril Langevine had a double-double, and Rhode Island beat Nicholls State 70-65 on Tuesday night.

Langevine finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jermaine Harris also scored 10 points for Rhode Island.

The game featured 15 ties and 10 the lead changes, the last of which came when Tyrese Martin hit a 3-pointer that made it 63-62 with 1:46 to play. Warith Alatishe made 1-of-2 free throws to tie it 17 seconds later but Langevine converted a three-point play and, after a turnover by Alatishe, Russell made an acrobatic double-clutch layup to give the Rams (3-1) a 68-63 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Russell added two free throws before Alatishe's layup with eight seconds left capped the scoring.

Alatishe scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds - both career highs - and had a career-best tying five steals. Andre Jones added 16 points and Dexter McClanahan 15 for Nicholls State (2-3).

Russell made all his career-high nine foul shots and Rhode Island outscored the Colonels 19-5 from the free-throw line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

+ 2 Warith Alatishe made layup 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Warith Alatishe 6.0
  Jeremiah Buford missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Elvis Harvey Jr. 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell 17.0
  Kevin Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Nicholls State 26.0
  D'Angelo Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Elvis Harvey Jr. 38.0
Team Stats
away team logo Nicholls State 2-3 72.8 PPG 35.5 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 3-1 74.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
25
W. Alatishe F 6.8 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
1
F. Russell G 15.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.3 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
W. Alatishe F 17 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
1
F. Russell G 24 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
41.8 FG% 42.1
21.1 3PT FG% 18.8
71.4 FT% 82.6
Bench
A. Jones
B. Moore Jr.
R. Lyons
J. Buford
N. Garvin
J. Fornes
L. Dorsey
I. Johnson
T. Clement
T. Terrell
L. McGhee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Jones 16 3 4 6/11 0/0 4/5 5 25 1 0 3 0 3
B. Moore Jr. 3 6 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 2 4
R. Lyons 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
J. Buford 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
N. Garvin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fornes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clement - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 33 8 28/67 4/19 5/7 20 200 9 0 15 9 24
Bench
M. Long
D. Tate
J. Toppin
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
G. Hammond
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Long 5 4 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 3
D. Tate 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 25 1 1 3 0 3
J. Toppin 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/2 2 13 0 0 2 2 1
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hammond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 32 14 24/57 3/16 19/23 13 200 9 3 15 9 23
