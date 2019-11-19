Russell, Langevine lead Rhode Island past Nicholls St. 70-65
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 22 points, six assists and five steals, Cyril Langevine had a double-double, and Rhode Island beat Nicholls State 70-65 on Tuesday night.
Langevine finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jermaine Harris also scored 10 points for Rhode Island.
The game featured 15 ties and 10 the lead changes, the last of which came when Tyrese Martin hit a 3-pointer that made it 63-62 with 1:46 to play. Warith Alatishe made 1-of-2 free throws to tie it 17 seconds later but Langevine converted a three-point play and, after a turnover by Alatishe, Russell made an acrobatic double-clutch layup to give the Rams (3-1) a 68-63 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Russell added two free throws before Alatishe's layup with eight seconds left capped the scoring.
Alatishe scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds - both career highs - and had a career-best tying five steals. Andre Jones added 16 points and Dexter McClanahan 15 for Nicholls State (2-3).
Russell made all his career-high nine foul shots and Rhode Island outscored the Colonels 19-5 from the free-throw line.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|41.8
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|24.3
|Three Point %
|27.8
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|+ 2
|Warith Alatishe made layup
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Warith Alatishe
|6.0
|Jeremiah Buford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Elvis Harvey Jr.
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|17.0
|Kevin Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Nicholls State
|26.0
|D'Angelo Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Elvis Harvey Jr.
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|70
|Field Goals
|28-67 (41.8%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|38
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nicholls State 2-3
|72.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Rhode Island 3-1
|74.7 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|W. Alatishe F
|6.8 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|15.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|5.3 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Alatishe F
|17 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|F. Russell G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Alatishe
|17
|10
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|32
|5
|0
|4
|5
|5
|D. McClanahan
|15
|4
|0
|7/16
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Hunter
|7
|5
|1
|3/14
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|4
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|E. Harvey Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Alatishe
|17
|10
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|32
|5
|0
|4
|5
|5
|D. McClanahan
|15
|4
|0
|7/16
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Hunter
|7
|5
|1
|3/14
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|4
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|E. Harvey Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jones
|16
|3
|4
|6/11
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|B. Moore Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|R. Lyons
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Buford
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Garvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fornes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|33
|8
|28/67
|4/19
|5/7
|20
|200
|9
|0
|15
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|24
|2
|6
|7/16
|1/5
|9/9
|2
|35
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|C. Langevine
|10
|11
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|J. Harris
|10
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dowtin
|8
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|24
|2
|6
|7/16
|1/5
|9/9
|2
|35
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|C. Langevine
|10
|11
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|J. Harris
|10
|4
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Martin
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Dowtin
|8
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Long
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Tate
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|J. Toppin
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hammond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|32
|14
|24/57
|3/16
|19/23
|13
|200
|9
|3
|15
|9
|23
