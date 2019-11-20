RIDER
Pierre leads UMass over Rider 82-72

  • Nov 20, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 23 points as UMass got past Rider 82-72 on Wednesday night.

T.J. Weeks added 21 points for the Minutemen.

Tre Mitchell had 10 points for UMass which earned its fifth straight victory to start the season. Sean East II added 10 points and eight assists and Samba Diallo also had 10 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

Tyere Marshall scored a career-high 28 points and had 20 rebounds for the Broncs (2-2). Stevie Jordan added 10 points and nine assists.

UMass plays Virginia on Saturday. Rider plays Columbia on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 72 82
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 18-30 (60.0%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 30
Offensive 17 6
Defensive 22 23
Team 3 1
Assists 18 20
Steals 1 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 3
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
T. Mitchell
S. East II
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 23 3 4 9/17 4/9 1/1 1 37 0 0 0 0 3
S. Diallo 10 9 1 3/6 0/1 4/11 4 34 0 0 2 3 6
T. Mitchell 10 4 1 4/5 1/1 1/2 4 22 0 1 1 0 4
S. East II 10 3 8 3/10 0/3 4/4 0 34 1 0 2 1 2
K. Clergeot 4 3 4 1/3 0/1 2/3 3 26 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
T. Mitchell
S. East II
K. Clergeot
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 23 3 4 9/17 4/9 1/1 1 37 0 0 0 0 3
S. Diallo 10 9 1 3/6 0/1 4/11 4 34 0 0 2 3 6
T. Mitchell 10 4 1 4/5 1/1 1/2 4 22 0 1 1 0 4
S. East II 10 3 8 3/10 0/3 4/4 0 34 1 0 2 1 2
K. Clergeot 4 3 4 1/3 0/1 2/3 3 26 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
T. Weeks
D. Baptiste
P. Santos
S. Chatman
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weeks 21 2 0 7/8 6/6 1/2 5 21 2 0 1 0 2
D. Baptiste 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 2 1 1 3
P. Santos 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 29 20 29/54 11/22 13/24 20 200 4 3 9 6 23
NCAA BB Scores