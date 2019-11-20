Pierre leads UMass over Rider 82-72
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre scored 23 points as UMass got past Rider 82-72 on Wednesday night.
T.J. Weeks added 21 points for the Minutemen.
Tre Mitchell had 10 points for UMass which earned its fifth straight victory to start the season. Sean East II added 10 points and eight assists and Samba Diallo also had 10 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Tyere Marshall scored a career-high 28 points and had 20 rebounds for the Broncs (2-2). Stevie Jordan added 10 points and nine assists.
UMass plays Virginia on Saturday. Rider plays Columbia on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Dimencio Vaughn made layup
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Dimencio Vaughn
|29.0
|Allen Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 1
|Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Christian Ings
|42.0
|+ 1
|Tyere Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Tyere Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyere Marshall
|45.0
|Christian Ings missed driving layup
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|82
|Field Goals
|25-64 (39.1%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|18-30 (60.0%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|30
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|18
|20
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|3
|Team Stats
|Rider 2-2
|75.7 PPG
|55 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Massachusetts 5-0
|77.5 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|T. Marshall C
|12.3 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|80.0 FG%
|
12
|C. Pierre G
|10.8 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Marshall C
|28 PTS
|20 REB
|1 AST
|C. Pierre G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|54.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Marshall
|28
|20
|1
|11/17
|0/0
|6/9
|4
|35
|0
|2
|1
|8
|12
|S. Jordan
|10
|3
|9
|2/8
|0/2
|6/8
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Vaughn
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|1/4
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|C. Ings
|6
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|F. Scott
|1
|5
|1
|0/7
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Nunez Jr.
|9
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|4/6
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Powell
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Ogemuno-Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Randall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bladen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|39
|18
|25/64
|4/17
|18/30
|22
|200
|1
|3
|12
|17
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|23
|3
|4
|9/17
|4/9
|1/1
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. Diallo
|10
|9
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|4/11
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|T. Mitchell
|10
|4
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|S. East II
|10
|3
|8
|3/10
|0/3
|4/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Clergeot
|4
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|21
|2
|0
|7/8
|6/6
|1/2
|5
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Baptiste
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|18
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|P. Santos
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|29
|20
|29/54
|11/22
|13/24
|20
|200
|4
|3
|9
|6
|23
