Dawes’ 19 lead Clemson to 87-51 rout of Alabama A&M

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Al-Amir Dawes had a career-high 19 points and Clemson scored 23 straight points in the first half to put away Alabama A&M 87-51 on Thursday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

Dawes, a 6-foot-2 freshman who has started every game, made 7 of 11 shots including three 3-pointers as the Tigers (4-1) had little trouble handing Alabama A&M (0-5) its 13th straight loss.

Dawes was front and center of Clemson's back-breaking first-half run, starting things off with a 3-pointer. Hunter Tyson, Curran Scott and Tevin Mack also had long-range baskets during the stretch, which Dawes closed with a bucket to put the Tigers ahead 34-7.

Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore added a 3-pointer near the end of the half that grew the lead to 51-19 against the overmatched Bulldogs.

Mack, a graduate transfer from Alabama, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs have not won since defeating Mississippi Valley State 78-63 last February.

Brandon Miller led Alabama A&M with 17 points off five 3-pointers.

Tigers sophomore Trey Jemison had a career best 10 points and four of his team's seven blocks in putting away the Bulldogs.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs are in the midst of a rugged start to their season. They have two more games with Atlantic Coast Conference teams at Miami on Dec. 14 and at Notre Dame on Dec. 29, their last nonconference game before starting league play in the SWAC. Alabama A&M has also played at Cincinnati this season.

Clemson: The Tigers biggest nonconference tests start Sunday at a tournament in Las Vegas where they'll face TCU and either Colorado or Wyoming. Then comes a post-Thanksgiving trip to Minnesota as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M returns home to face Troy on Monday night.

Clemson plays TCU in Las Vegas on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Hicks
A. Simms
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
35.3 Field Goal % 41.9
37.5 Three Point % 11.1
50.0 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson 8.0
  Cameron Alford missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Mason Ellison 15.0
  Paul Grinde missed hook shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by O'Neil McBride 38.0
  Brandon Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Paul Grinde made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Paul Grinde made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Mason Ellison 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Paul Grinde 1:01
  Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 51 87
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 25 31
Team 2 2
Assists 8 19
Steals 8 12
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 14 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Miller G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
A. Dawes G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama A&M 0-5 193251
home team logo Clemson 4-1 543387
Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama A&M 0-5 58.5 PPG 32.3 RPG 8.0 APG
home team logo Clemson 4-1 76.8 PPG 40 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
2
B. Miller G 3.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.8 APG 31.3 FG%
2
A. Dawes G 9.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.3 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Miller G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
2
A. Dawes G 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 53.1
40.0 3PT FG% 41.4
50.0 FT% 46.7
Starters
A. Dawes
T. Mack
J. Newman III
C. Scott
A. Simms
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawes 19 5 2 7/11 3/6 2/4 0 27 2 0 2 0 5
T. Mack 16 2 2 6/9 3/6 1/1 0 22 1 1 1 1 1
J. Newman III 9 3 4 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 30 0 1 1 0 3
C. Scott 5 1 3 1/4 1/4 2/4 0 21 3 0 1 0 1
A. Simms 4 4 4 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 4
Bench
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
P. Grinde
K. Moore
P. Fox
O. McBride
J. Baehre
C. Trapp
N. Honor
C. Hunter
A. Hemenway
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jemison 10 5 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 16 2 4 2 2 3
H. Tyson 10 9 1 4/8 2/5 0/2 0 26 1 1 0 1 8
P. Grinde 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 0
K. Moore 3 6 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 2 20 1 0 2 1 5
P. Fox 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. McBride 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Trapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Honor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hemenway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 38 19 34/64 12/29 7/15 5 192 12 7 9 7 31
