No. 14 Arizona pulls away late to beat South Dakota St 71-64

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Josh Green scored 15 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the final minutes to beat South Dakota State 71-64 on Thursday night.

Arizona (5-0) trailed for much of the first half and by three at halftime. The Wildcats finally pushed ahead 40-39 with 14:28 left when Green made a 15-foot jumper.

The basket was part of a 12-0 run that put the Wildcats ahead 46-39, and they wouldn't trail again.

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Wildcats' heralded freshman trio of Green, Mannion and Zeke Nnaji, who finished with 12 points, but the group is still undefeated. The 6-foot-3 Mannion drove the lane and finished with a dunk in traffic with about a minute left to put the game out of reach for the Jackrabbits.

Arizona shot just 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

South Dakota State (4-3) was led by Douglas Wilson's 15 points. Brandon Key added 13 points and Matt Dentlinger had 11.

Things didn't go to Arizona's plan early as South Dakota State jumped out to an early 24-14 lead following Noah Friedel's 3-pointer. The Jackrabbits gave up a few buckets before another push, and Wilson's spectacular alley-oop dunk on Dentlinger's pass made it 28-18 with 5:59 left in the first half.

South Dakota State led 32-29 at halftime. Wilson had 13 points in the first half, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 on free throws.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The two-time defending Summit League regular-season champions are rebuilding after losing most of their roster from last year, but the new group showed plenty of potential.

Arizona: The Wildcats finally faced some adversity after mostly breezing through their nonconference schedule. The test wasn't a bad thing considering the Wildcats have games against Baylor and Gonzaga in the coming weeks.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State hosts Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

Arizona hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.

Key Players
B. Key
0 G
J. Green
0 G
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.0 Field Goal % 40.0
25.0 Three Point % 26.3
77.4 Free Throw % 83.3
Team Stats
Points 64 71
Field Goals 22-47 (46.8%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 22 18
Team 1 2
Assists 13 9
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 21 15
Fouls 26 19
Technicals 0 0
35
D. Wilson F
15 PTS, 4 REB
0
J. Green G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
Team Stats
away team logo S. Dak. St. 4-3 77.7 PPG 47 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo 14 Arizona 5-0 87.8 PPG 39.8 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
35
D. Wilson F 17.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.7 APG 57.9 FG%
0
J. Green G 11.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.5 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
D. Wilson F 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
0
J. Green G 15 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
46.8 FG% 42.6
36.8 3PT FG% 17.6
68.4 FT% 73.3
S. Dak. St.
Starters
D. Wilson
B. Key
M. Dentlinger
A. Arians
N. Freidel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 15 4 0 5/7 0/0 5/7 4 23 1 0 5 2 2
B. Key 13 3 6 4/10 1/4 4/5 3 36 1 0 5 0 3
M. Dentlinger 11 5 3 5/7 0/0 1/2 4 33 1 2 4 1 4
A. Arians 6 6 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 5 24 2 0 2 2 4
N. Freidel 6 7 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 4 34 0 0 3 0 7
Bench
D. Wingett
T. Buchanan
B. Scheierman
O. King
B. Brown
A. Dillon
A. Fiegen
M. Mims
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wingett 9 3 0 3/6 3/3 0/0 3 24 0 1 0 2 1
T. Buchanan 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/3 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
B. Scheierman 2 1 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 2 0 1
O. King 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fiegen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 29 13 22/47 7/19 13/19 26 200 7 3 21 7 22
Arizona
Starters
J. Green
N. Mannion
Z. Nnaji
D. Smith
C. Jeter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Green 15 2 1 4/13 0/4 7/8 2 31 3 0 2 1 1
N. Mannion 14 3 4 4/9 2/5 4/6 0 34 1 0 2 0 3
Z. Nnaji 12 6 0 4/5 0/0 4/6 5 21 0 0 3 5 1
D. Smith 7 0 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 1 20 1 0 2 0 0
C. Jeter 4 7 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 3 21 0 1 2 3 4
Bench
S. Gettings
I. Lee
J. Baker Jr.
D. Doutrive
M. Hazzard
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
J. Brown
B. Williams
C. Koloko
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gettings 6 3 1 3/5 0/1 0/1 3 16 2 0 3 1 2
I. Lee 6 4 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 2 2
J. Baker Jr. 5 2 2 1/3 0/2 3/4 1 15 0 0 0 0 2
D. Doutrive 2 4 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 1 0 2 2
M. Hazzard 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Koloko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 32 9 23/54 3/17 22/30 19 200 7 3 15 14 18
NCAA BB Scores