Notre Dame beats Toledo 64-62 in OT behind Gibbs, Pflueger

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) T.J. Gibbs made two steals in the final 35 seconds of overtime and assisted Rex Pflueger on the go-ahead basket with 25 seconds left as Notre Dame rallied for a 64-62 victory over Toledo on Thursday night.

Gibbs' first steal led to Pflueger's backdoor basket and a 60-59 Fighting Irish lead. He followed with another steal and added two free throws for a 62-59 count.

A missed 3-pointer by the Rockets' Willie Jackson with four seconds left led to Pflueger adding two more free throws at 1.1 showing to clinch the game.

Notre Dame (5-1) won its fifth straight in what was effectively the title contest of the five-team, round-robin Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational.

Dane Goodwin led the Irish with 16 points, 14 coming after halftime. Fellow sophomore Nate Laszewski added 10.

Laszewski's 3-pointer at the regulation horn off an inbound from Pflueger forced overtime.

Gibbs scored 11 points, while Pflueger snatched a career-high six steals.

Notre Dame star John Mooney, in his return from a stomach virus that kept him out of Monday's win, netted a season-low seven points, but added 15 rebounds.

Marreon Jackson poured in 23 points for Toledo (3-2), while Jackson added 20 rebounds to go with 11 points. Chris Knapke scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Rockets.

BIG PICTURE

Toledo: A potentially resume-building win for the Rockets went by the wayside. They'll have precious few of those opportunities over the rest of their schedule.

Notre Dame: The Irish continued to build steam heading closer to their Dec. 4 visit to No. 6 Maryland. They also have matchups next month with UCLA and Indiana, which were both undefeated entering Thursday.

UP NEXT

Toledo: The Rockets host NAIA program Northwestern Ohio (2-5) on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish welcome Fairleigh Dickinson (1-3) on Tuesday in the last of six straight home games.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Jackson 0.0
+ 1 Rex Pflueger made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Rex Pflueger made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Dylan Alderson 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger 3.0
  Marreon Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Willie Jackson 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marreon Jackson, stolen by T.J. Gibbs 12.0
+ 2 Rex Pflueger made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 22.0
Team Stats
Points 62 64
Field Goals 24-69 (34.8%) 23-73 (31.5%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 8-35 (22.9%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 47
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 42 34
Team 4 5
Assists 12 13
Steals 7 12
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 21 8
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
M. Jackson G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
D. Goodwin G
16 PTS, 3 REB
12OTT
away team logo Toledo 3-2 2728762
home team logo Notre Dame 5-1 2431964
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Purcell Pavilion South Bend, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Toledo 3-2 88.8 PPG 41.5 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo Notre Dame 5-1 74.6 PPG 44 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
3
M. Jackson G 18.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 7.8 APG 52.3 FG%
23
D. Goodwin G 9.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.4 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Jackson G 23 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
23
D. Goodwin G 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
34.8 FG% 31.5
22.2 3PT FG% 22.9
61.5 FT% 58.8
Toledo
Starters
M. Jackson
L. Knapke
W. Jackson
D. Alderson
S. Littleson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jackson 23 8 3 8/21 4/12 3/6 3 38 4 0 6 0 8
L. Knapke 16 11 0 7/19 0/5 2/2 4 42 1 2 2 5 6
W. Jackson 11 20 2 5/12 0/0 1/3 2 42 0 0 3 4 16
D. Alderson 3 6 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 35 1 0 2 0 6
S. Littleson 2 4 4 1/4 0/3 0/0 5 29 1 0 1 2 2
Notre Dame
Starters
T. Gibbs
R. Pflueger
J. Mooney
P. Hubb
J. Durham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gibbs 11 3 2 3/11 1/6 4/4 4 42 3 0 3 0 3
R. Pflueger 8 5 5 2/10 1/5 3/4 3 39 6 1 0 0 5
J. Mooney 7 15 2 3/11 0/4 1/5 3 32 0 2 0 2 13
P. Hubb 6 4 4 3/11 0/5 0/2 4 32 1 0 1 1 3
J. Durham 4 5 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 3 1 2 3
