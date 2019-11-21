UTAH
Brewton leads Coastal Carolina past Utah, 79-57

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Keishawn Brewton scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers, and Coastal Carolina beat Utah 79-57 on Thursday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinal.

Ebrima Dibba added 19 points, DeVante' Jones had 16 points and Garrick Green finished with 12 for the Chanticleers (3-2). Playing on their home court, they shot 45%, hit 11 3-pointers and pulled away midway through the second half with a Brewton-led 26-9 run.

Timmy Allen had 15 points for the Utes (3-1), who never led outside of the opening 6 minutes but pulled to 44-38 on Jaxon Brenchley's layup with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

Brewton hit four 3s during that game-breaking run, which Dibba capped with a free throw that made it 70-47 with 5:53 to play.

Utah - which entered shooting 40% from 3-point range - shot just 18% from long distance and matched a season low with five of them. The Utes shot just 25% in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers looked right at home playing on their home floor - especially Brewton, a junior college transfer who's making an immediate impact with his new team after scoring 24 in the opening loss to Campbell. Coastal Carolina shot 50% in the second half and made the most of their takeaways, turning 15 Utah turnovers into 19 points.

Utah: It's hard to sugarcoat this loss for a young Utes team that started 3-0 with solid wins at Nevada and against Minnesota and set the school's single-game scoring record with 143 points against Mississippi Valley State. Both Gach, who averages 17.7 points, finished with five on 2-of-11 shooting.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina: Faces No. 24 Baylor on Friday in a semifinal.

Utah: Will play Ohio on Friday in a consolation game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 57 79
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 5-28 (17.9%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 14-25 (56.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 41
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 24 24
Team 8 6
Assists 9 12
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 15 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Allen F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
K. Brewton G
22 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Utes 3-1 302757
home team logo Chanticleers 3-2 364379
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Utes 3-1 98.3 PPG 58 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Chanticleers 3-2 84.3 PPG 45.5 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
1
T. Allen F 22.7 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.0 APG 59.5 FG%
4
K. Brewton G 14.8 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.5 APG 36.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Allen F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
4
K. Brewton G 22 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 45.3
17.9 3PT FG% 45.8
56.0 FT% 62.5
Utes
Starters
T. Allen
B. Carlson
R. Battin
B. Gach
R. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 15 9 1 6/12 1/2 2/2 2 27 1 0 1 0 9
B. Carlson 8 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/1 2 22 0 1 0 1 0
R. Battin 6 3 0 0/4 0/2 6/6 2 23 0 0 3 1 2
B. Gach 5 2 2 2/11 0/5 1/2 0 26 0 0 2 0 2
R. Jones 3 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Plummer
J. Brenchley
M. Jantunen
E. Ballstaedt
B. Haddock
L. Thioune
M. Van Komen
M. Reininger
B. King
B. Wenzel
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Plummer 5 1 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
J. Brenchley 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/1 1 14 1 0 0 0 2
M. Jantunen 3 8 0 1/2 0/1 1/5 2 14 0 0 2 4 4
E. Ballstaedt 3 1 0 1/6 1/6 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
B. Haddock 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/4 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
L. Thioune 1 5 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 14 1 0 1 3 2
M. Van Komen 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 3 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 36 9 19/57 5/28 14/25 15 200 3 1 14 12 24
Chanticleers
Starters
E. Dibba
D. Jones
G. Green
T. Gumbs-Frater
T. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dibba 19 7 4 7/11 1/1 4/5 2 33 2 0 1 1 6
D. Jones 16 4 2 6/7 1/1 3/3 4 21 2 0 3 1 3
G. Green 12 1 1 5/12 2/8 0/1 5 25 0 3 3 0 1
T. Gumbs-Frater 2 2 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 1 1
T. Burton 2 5 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 1 0 2 3
Bench
K. Brewton
I. Hippolyte
M. LeGania
L. Cook
J. Peterson
H. Kitenge
A. Harvey
T. Ceaser
E. Mostafa
J. Milner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brewton 22 2 0 7/13 6/9 2/3 2 25 0 1 0 2 0
I. Hippolyte 3 8 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 1 7
M. LeGania 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 1
L. Cook 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 1 0 1 1
J. Peterson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
H. Kitenge 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
A. Harvey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
T. Ceaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mostafa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 35 12 29/64 11/24 10/16 25 200 7 6 10 11 24
