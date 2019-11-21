Brewton leads Coastal Carolina past Utah, 79-57
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Keishawn Brewton scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers, and Coastal Carolina beat Utah 79-57 on Thursday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinal.
Ebrima Dibba added 19 points, DeVante' Jones had 16 points and Garrick Green finished with 12 for the Chanticleers (3-2). Playing on their home court, they shot 45%, hit 11 3-pointers and pulled away midway through the second half with a Brewton-led 26-9 run.
Timmy Allen had 15 points for the Utes (3-1), who never led outside of the opening 6 minutes but pulled to 44-38 on Jaxon Brenchley's layup with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.
Brewton hit four 3s during that game-breaking run, which Dibba capped with a free throw that made it 70-47 with 5:53 to play.
Utah - which entered shooting 40% from 3-point range - shot just 18% from long distance and matched a season low with five of them. The Utes shot just 25% in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers looked right at home playing on their home floor - especially Brewton, a junior college transfer who's making an immediate impact with his new team after scoring 24 in the opening loss to Campbell. Coastal Carolina shot 50% in the second half and made the most of their takeaways, turning 15 Utah turnovers into 19 points.
Utah: It's hard to sugarcoat this loss for a young Utes team that started 3-0 with solid wins at Nevada and against Minnesota and set the school's single-game scoring record with 143 points against Mississippi Valley State. Both Gach, who averages 17.7 points, finished with five on 2-of-11 shooting.
UP NEXT
Coastal Carolina: Faces No. 24 Baylor on Friday in a semifinal.
Utah: Will play Ohio on Friday in a consolation game.
|22.5
|Min. Per Game
|22.5
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|35.7
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|31.6
|Three Point %
|48.1
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Lost ball turnover on Eli Ballstaedt, stolen by Josh Peterson
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Van Komen
|30.0
|Brandon Haddock missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Brandon Haddock missed free throw
|31.0
|Personal foul on Josh Peterson
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley
|33.0
|Malik LeGania missed alley-oop shot
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Van Komen, stolen by Ahmard Harvey
|47.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Van Komen
|51.0
|Jaxon Brenchley missed layup
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|79
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|29-64 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-28 (17.9%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-25 (56.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|41
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|8
|6
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|15
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utes 3-1
|98.3 PPG
|58 RPG
|21.3 APG
|Chanticleers 3-2
|84.3 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Allen F
|22.7 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|59.5 FG%
|
4
|K. Brewton G
|14.8 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|36.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Allen F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|K. Brewton G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|17.9
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|56.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|15
|9
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|B. Carlson
|8
|1
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R. Battin
|6
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|6/6
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|B. Gach
|5
|2
|2
|2/11
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Jones
|3
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dibba
|19
|7
|4
|7/11
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Jones
|16
|4
|2
|6/7
|1/1
|3/3
|4
|21
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|G. Green
|12
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/8
|0/1
|5
|25
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|T. Gumbs-Frater
|2
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Burton
|2
|5
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
