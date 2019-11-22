INDST
LOYMRY

No Text

Barnes leads Indiana State over Loyola Marymount 72-60

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 29 points, tying his career high, and Indiana State defeated Loyola Marymount 72-60 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday for its first win of the season.

Barnes buried 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, hit his only 2-pointer and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Sycamores (1-4). Barnes added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper Neese hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 21 with five boards and four assists. Jake Laravia hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 10.

Ivan Alipiev had 13 points for the Lions (2-3). Eli Scott added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Keli Leaupepe had 10 points and five boards.

Indiana State shot 52% percent from the floor and 56% from distance (14 of 25). LMU shot 45% percent overall but just 21% from beyond the arc (3 of 14).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Barnes
E. Scott
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
44.8 Field Goal % 59.0
38.9 Three Point % 0.0
75.0 Free Throw % 57.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnes 1.0
  Jonathan Dos Anjos missed jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell 10.0
  Cooper Neese missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara 10.0
+ 1 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 11.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Cooper Neese made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
Team Stats
Points 72 60
Field Goals 22-42 (52.4%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 14-25 (56.0%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 24
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 18 16
Team 1 0
Assists 16 9
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
29 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
35
I. Alipiev F
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana St. 1-4 333972
home team logo LMU 2-3 322860
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana St. 1-4 67.3 PPG 30.8 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo LMU 2-3 78.5 PPG 31.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 11.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.0 APG 37.5 FG%
35
I. Alipiev F 16.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.8 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 29 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
35
I. Alipiev F 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
52.4 FG% 44.7
56.0 3PT FG% 21.4
66.7 FT% 57.7
Indiana St.
Starters
J. Barnes
C. Neese
J. LaRavia
T. Williams
T. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Barnes 29 5 4 8/10 7/9 6/7 1 39 2 0 2 0 5
C. Neese 21 5 4 6/11 4/8 5/11 3 31 0 0 1 0 5
J. LaRavia 10 1 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 0 0 1
T. Williams 5 6 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 2 31 0 2 0 6 0
T. Key 4 7 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 5 27 2 1 2 0 7
Starters
J. Barnes
C. Neese
J. LaRavia
T. Williams
T. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Barnes 29 5 4 8/10 7/9 6/7 1 39 2 0 2 0 5
C. Neese 21 5 4 6/11 4/8 5/11 3 31 0 0 1 0 5
J. LaRavia 10 1 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 0 0 1
T. Williams 5 6 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 2 31 0 2 0 6 0
T. Key 4 7 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 5 27 2 1 2 0 7
Bench
C. Williams
B. Kessinger
C. Bacote
D. Washington
C. Agbo
C. Barnes
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Williams 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Kessinger 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 0
C. Bacote 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 1 0
D. Washington 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Agbo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 1 0 1 0 0
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 25 16 22/42 14/25 14/21 23 200 7 3 9 7 18
LMU
Starters
I. Alipiev
E. Scott
D. Williams
P. Dortch
L. Zivanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Alipiev 13 3 1 6/13 1/4 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 2 1
E. Scott 11 10 3 3/5 0/1 5/11 2 32 0 0 2 1 9
D. Williams 9 1 2 4/7 0/1 1/1 3 29 1 0 1 1 0
P. Dortch 6 0 1 1/6 0/2 4/4 1 21 1 0 4 0 0
L. Zivanovic 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 11 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
I. Alipiev
E. Scott
D. Williams
P. Dortch
L. Zivanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Alipiev 13 3 1 6/13 1/4 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 2 1
E. Scott 11 10 3 3/5 0/1 5/11 2 32 0 0 2 1 9
D. Williams 9 1 2 4/7 0/1 1/1 3 29 1 0 1 1 0
P. Dortch 6 0 1 1/6 0/2 4/4 1 21 1 0 4 0 0
L. Zivanovic 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 11 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
K. Leaupepe
S. Sisoho Jawara
R. Seebold
J. Bell
E. Johansson
L. Nekic
J. Dos Anjos
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Leaupepe 10 5 0 3/5 0/1 4/4 5 26 0 0 0 3 2
S. Sisoho Jawara 4 1 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Seebold 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bell 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Johansson 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
L. Nekic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dos Anjos 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 0 3
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 24 9 21/47 3/14 15/26 24 200 4 0 10 8 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores