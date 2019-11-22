Barnes leads Indiana State over Loyola Marymount 72-60
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Jordan Barnes scored 29 points, tying his career high, and Indiana State defeated Loyola Marymount 72-60 in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday for its first win of the season.
Barnes buried 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range, hit his only 2-pointer and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Sycamores (1-4). Barnes added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Cooper Neese hit 4 of 8 from distance and scored 21 with five boards and four assists. Jake Laravia hit both of his 3-point attempts and scored 10.
Ivan Alipiev had 13 points for the Lions (2-3). Eli Scott added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Keli Leaupepe had 10 points and five boards.
Indiana State shot 52% percent from the floor and 56% from distance (14 of 25). LMU shot 45% percent overall but just 21% from beyond the arc (3 of 14).
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|60
|Field Goals
|22-42 (52.4%)
|21-47 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-25 (56.0%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|24
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|18
|16
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|16
|9
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|23
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana St. 1-4
|67.3 PPG
|30.8 RPG
|10.3 APG
|LMU 2-3
|78.5 PPG
|31.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Barnes G
|11.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
35
|I. Alipiev F
|16.8 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Barnes G
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|I. Alipiev F
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.4
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|56.0
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|57.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|29
|5
|4
|8/10
|7/9
|6/7
|1
|39
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Neese
|21
|5
|4
|6/11
|4/8
|5/11
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. LaRavia
|10
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|5
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|31
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|T. Key
|4
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|27
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williams
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Kessinger
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bacote
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Agbo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|25
|16
|22/42
|14/25
|14/21
|23
|200
|7
|3
|9
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Alipiev
|13
|3
|1
|6/13
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Scott
|11
|10
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|5/11
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|D. Williams
|9
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|P. Dortch
|6
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|L. Zivanovic
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Leaupepe
|10
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Seebold
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Johansson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Nekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dos Anjos
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|24
|9
|21/47
|3/14
|15/26
|24
|200
|4
|0
|10
|8
|16
