Thompson scores 25, Tulane beats MTSU 86-74
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Christion Thompson scored 25 points and Tulane held on to beat Middle Tennessee 86-74 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation game.
Teshaun Hightower added 20 points and K.J. Lawson finished with 18 for the Green Wave (4-1). The difference came at the free-throw line, where Tulane was 26 of 30 while Middle Tennessee got to the line just seven times and made four.
The Green Wave led by 24 midway through the second half before the Blue Raiders (3-3) chipped away, closing to 79-71 on Tyson Jackson's dunk with just over a minute left. Thompson followed with a dunk and Hightower hit two free throws to put Tulane back up by double figures.
C.J. Jones scored 20 points and Jayce Johnson finished with 11 for Middle Tennessee, which shot 52% but lost its third straight.
Tulane hit 12 3-pointers while the Blue Raiders were 10 of 26.
---
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|39.6
|Three Point %
|46.7
|88.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Ray Ona Embo
|29.0
|Donovan Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Crump
|31.0
|Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Donovan Sims
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
|34.0
|Antonio Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|86
|Field Goals
|30-58 (51.7%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|12-24 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|26-30 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|31
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|21
|13
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Middle Tenn. 3-3
|85.8 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Tulane 4-1
|77.3 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Jones G
|19.2 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.7 FG%
|
25
|C. Thompson G
|12.3 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Jones G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|C. Thompson G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|20
|3
|0
|8/14
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Johnson
|12
|0
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Green
|11
|7
|4
|4/14
|1/7
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|1
|4
|1
|6
|D. Sims
|11
|3
|9
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|T. Jackson
|8
|3
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Crump
|8
|3
|4
|2/3
|2/2
|2/4
|0
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Millin
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Lawrence
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Millner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Coffey II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kromah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|23
|21
|30/58
|10/26
|4/7
|17
|199
|5
|2
|17
|5
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|25
|6
|2
|8/12
|5/6
|4/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Hightower
|20
|6
|1
|3/10
|1/7
|13/16
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|K. Lawson
|18
|7
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|7/8
|1
|37
|3
|0
|2
|1
|6
|J. Walker
|11
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Days
|0
|6
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Ona Embo
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Zhang
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|30
|13
|24/50
|12/24
|26/30
|15
|200
|10
|0
|13
|7
|23
