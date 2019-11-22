MTSU
TULANE

No Text

Thompson scores 25, Tulane beats MTSU 86-74

  • Nov 22, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Christion Thompson scored 25 points and Tulane held on to beat Middle Tennessee 86-74 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation game.

Teshaun Hightower added 20 points and K.J. Lawson finished with 18 for the Green Wave (4-1). The difference came at the free-throw line, where Tulane was 26 of 30 while Middle Tennessee got to the line just seven times and made four.

The Green Wave led by 24 midway through the second half before the Blue Raiders (3-3) chipped away, closing to 79-71 on Tyson Jackson's dunk with just over a minute left. Thompson followed with a dunk and Hightower hit two free throws to put Tulane back up by double figures.

C.J. Jones scored 20 points and Jayce Johnson finished with 11 for Middle Tennessee, which shot 52% but lost its third straight.

Tulane hit 12 3-pointers while the Blue Raiders were 10 of 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Green
K. Lawson
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
43.0 Field Goal % 46.7
39.6 Three Point % 46.7
88.0 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Ray Ona Embo 29.0
  Donovan Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Crump 31.0
  Teshaun Hightower missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Donovan Sims 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower 34.0
  Antonio Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 K.J. Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Jayce Johnson 38.0
Team Stats
Points 74 86
Field Goals 30-58 (51.7%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 26-30 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 18 23
Team 4 1
Assists 21 13
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Jones G
20 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
25
C. Thompson G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-3 254974
home team logo Tulane 4-1 424486
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-3 85.8 PPG 43.2 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-1 77.3 PPG 36.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
23
C. Jones G 19.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 53.7 FG%
25
C. Thompson G 12.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.5 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Jones G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
25
C. Thompson G 25 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
51.7 FG% 48.0
38.5 3PT FG% 50.0
57.1 FT% 86.7
Middle Tenn.
Starters
C. Jones
J. Johnson
A. Green
D. Sims
T. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 20 3 0 8/14 4/6 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 1 2
J. Johnson 12 0 1 6/7 0/0 0/1 5 21 1 1 1 0 0
A. Green 11 7 4 4/14 1/7 2/2 3 40 0 1 4 1 6
D. Sims 11 3 9 4/11 3/8 0/0 2 36 2 0 5 0 3
T. Jackson 8 3 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 22 1 0 1 2 1
Starters
C. Jones
J. Johnson
A. Green
D. Sims
T. Jackson
Bench
A. Crump
T. Millin
E. Lawrence
D. Dishman
J. Millner
J. Davis
R. Scurry
B. Coffey II
J. Jordan
M. Mitchell
S. Kromah
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Crump 8 3 4 2/3 2/2 2/4 0 25 1 0 4 1 2
T. Millin 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 3
E. Lawrence 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Millner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coffey II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kromah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 23 21 30/58 10/26 4/7 17 199 5 2 17 5 18
Tulane
Starters
C. Thompson
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
J. Walker
N. Days
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 25 6 2 8/12 5/6 4/4 3 32 1 0 2 1 5
T. Hightower 20 6 1 3/10 1/7 13/16 1 35 2 0 1 1 5
K. Lawson 18 7 2 4/7 3/4 7/8 1 37 3 0 2 1 6
J. Walker 11 2 5 4/9 1/3 2/2 3 34 2 0 2 0 2
N. Days 0 6 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 4 2
Starters
C. Thompson
T. Hightower
K. Lawson
J. Walker
N. Days
Bench
R. Ona Embo
K. Zhang
R. McGee
N. Thomas
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
C. Russell Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Ona Embo 7 3 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 0 3
K. Zhang 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 0
R. McGee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
N. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 30 13 24/50 12/24 26/30 15 200 10 0 13 7 23
