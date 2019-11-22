Russell leads Rhode Island over North Texas 60-47
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Fatts Russell scored 22 points - 17 in the second half - and Rhode Island beat North Texas 60-47 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.
Tyrese Martin scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Rhode Island (4-1), which trailed 27-24 at halftime but limited the Mean Green to 20 second-half points. Jeff Dowtin added 10 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 19:04 to go, and Cyril Langevine had 12 rebounds.
Umoja Gibson had 20 points for the Mean Green (2-4). Deng Geu added 13 rebounds and Thomas Bell had 10 rebounds.
Rhode Island plays LSU on Sunday. North Texas takes on Utah State on Sunday.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|1.5
|Reb. Per Game
|1.5
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|38.0
|28.6
|Three Point %
|37.9
|89.3
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|+ 3
|Umoja Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|20.0
|Dana Tate missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|52.0
|Javion Hamlet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Offensive rebound by North Texas
|56.0
|Javion Hamlet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 2
|Tyrese Martin made layup
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|1:11
|Dana Tate missed jump shot
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|47
|Field Goals
|23-58 (39.7%)
|17-52 (32.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 4-1
|73.5 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|14.5 APG
|North Texas 2-4
|61.8 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|F. Russell G
|17.3 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|5.5 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
1
|U. Gibson G
|11.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Russell G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|U. Gibson G
|20 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.7
|FG%
|32.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|22
|3
|1
|7/17
|3/10
|5/6
|3
|38
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Martin
|15
|4
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|J. Dowtin
|10
|4
|2
|5/14
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|C. Langevine
|3
|12
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|4
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Toppin
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|M. Long
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hammond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|36
|8
|23/58
|6/21
|8/14
|12
|200
|8
|2
|9
|12
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|U. Gibson
|20
|0
|3
|7/16
|5/10
|1/1
|3
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hamlet
|9
|1
|2
|2/12
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|D. Geu
|8
|13
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|11
|Z. Simmons
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Reese
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell
|4
|10
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|D. Draper
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Simmons
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Mohamed
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Wise
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Alcindor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|30
|8
|17/52
|7/28
|6/7
|14
|200
|7
|1
|14
|6
|24
-
TOWSON
BUFF71
74
2nd 7.0 ESPU
-
GTOWN
1DUKE62
72
2nd 6:31 ESP2
-
NALAB
LATECH61
80
2nd 2:31
-
WAKE
DAVID82
65
2nd 1:36
-
GAST
PVAM70
63
2nd 5:12
-
MISST
SEMO67
65
2nd 3:24 ESP+
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
2nd 0.0
-
OHIO
UTAH61
72
2nd 1:49 ESPW
-
WMICH
OKLAST42
45
2nd 14:38 ESP+
-
NORFLK
NWEST31
45
2nd 15:12
-
WILEY
TXSA46
47
2nd 13:36
-
EVAN
ECU29
36
2nd 15:58
-
STHRN
NEB51
46
2nd 15:41
-
KENSAW
MNMTH14
32
1st 3:28
-
SCST
VANDY13
16
1st 11:44
-
SDAK
ARK11
17
1st 12:28 SECN
-
HOU
11OREG10
10
1st 11:39 PACN
-
CPOLY
CREIGH9
21
1st 11:33 FS1
-
BGREEN
WKY39
40
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
18XAVIER
UCONN0
0137 O/U
+5
9:30pm ESPU
-
CARK
CALBPTST0
0152.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
IDST
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
LIU
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm PACN