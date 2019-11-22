RI
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Fatts Russell scored 22 points - 17 in the second half - and Rhode Island beat North Texas 60-47 on Friday at the Jamaica Classic.

Tyrese Martin scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Rhode Island (4-1), which trailed 27-24 at halftime but limited the Mean Green to 20 second-half points. Jeff Dowtin added 10 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 19:04 to go, and Cyril Langevine had 12 rebounds.

Umoja Gibson had 20 points for the Mean Green (2-4). Deng Geu added 13 rebounds and Thomas Bell had 10 rebounds.

Rhode Island plays LSU on Sunday. North Texas takes on Utah State on Sunday.

Key Players
F. Russell
U. Gibson
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
1.5 Reb. Per Game 1.5
40.8 Field Goal % 38.0
28.6 Three Point % 37.9
89.3 Free Throw % 72.7
+ 3 Umoja Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 20.0
  Dana Tate missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 52.0
  Javion Hamlet missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Offensive rebound by North Texas 56.0
  Javion Hamlet missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 2 Tyrese Martin made layup 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin 1:11
  Dana Tate missed jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 60 47
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 17-52 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 24 24
Team 3 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
F. Russell G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
U. Gibson G
20 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 4-1 243660
home team logo North Texas 2-4 272047
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Jamaica Classic Arena Montego Bay,
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 4-1 73.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo North Texas 2-4 61.8 PPG 37.8 RPG 10.6 APG
Key Players
1
F. Russell G 17.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 5.5 APG 40.7 FG%
1
U. Gibson G 11.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
F. Russell G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
U. Gibson G 20 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
39.7 FG% 32.7
28.6 3PT FG% 25.0
57.1 FT% 85.7
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
T. Martin
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
C. Langevine
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 22 3 1 7/17 3/10 5/6 3 38 3 0 0 0 3
T. Martin 15 4 1 5/10 3/5 2/2 1 36 1 0 3 2 2
J. Dowtin 10 4 2 5/14 0/2 0/0 0 36 1 0 0 0 4
J. Harris 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/2 4 20 0 0 1 3 1
C. Langevine 3 12 0 1/3 0/0 1/4 2 30 1 1 3 3 9
Bench
D. Tate
J. Toppin
M. Long
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
G. Hammond
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 4 3 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 1 2
J. Toppin 2 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 1 0 1 3
M. Long 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 2 0
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hammond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 36 8 23/58 6/21 8/14 12 200 8 2 9 12 24
North Texas
Starters
U. Gibson
J. Hamlet
D. Geu
Z. Simmons
J. Reese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Gibson 20 0 3 7/16 5/10 1/1 3 32 2 0 1 0 0
J. Hamlet 9 1 2 2/12 1/5 4/4 1 33 2 0 5 0 1
D. Geu 8 13 0 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 26 1 1 2 2 11
Z. Simmons 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 17 0 0 3 1 3
J. Reese 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Bell
D. Draper
J. Simmons
A. Mohamed
L. Wise
J. Jackson
R. Smart
J. Murray
S. Alcindor
K. Miller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 4 10 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 2 2 8
D. Draper 3 0 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 0 0
J. Simmons 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
A. Mohamed 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
L. Wise 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Alcindor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 30 8 17/52 7/28 6/7 14 200 7 1 14 6 24
NCAA BB Scores