Graves, Mballa lead Buffalo to 76-73 win over Towson
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jayvon Graves had 25 points and Josh Mballa had a tip-in with 23.4 seconds left that put Buffalo ahead to stay in a 76-73 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.
The Bulls (3-2) appeared done when Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to put Towson up 69-62 with two minutes left. But Buffalo finished with a 14-4 run to move into Sunday's fifth-place game with Missouri State.
The Tigers (2-4) will play Saint Joseph's on Sunday to see who avoids going 0-for-Charleston.
Mballa began Buffalo's frantic run to the end with a basket while Graves and Jeenathan Williams each had two free throws to draw within 71-70.
Graves missed a layup before the 6-foot-7 Mballa skied high for the tip in.
Towson's Jason Gibson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Graves added two more from the foul line.
Mballa finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Brian Fobbs had a season-high 22 points for Towson.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|42.4
|7.1
|Three Point %
|41.4
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Buffalo
|1.0
|Brian Fobbs missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Brian Fobbs made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Brian Fobbs made 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Jeenathan Williams
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Jason Gibson
|2.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Jason Gibson
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jayvon Graves made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|76
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|26-72 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|8-31 (25.8%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|44
|Offensive
|12
|18
|Defensive
|26
|20
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|21
|12
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.4
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|25.8
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fobbs
|22
|2
|1
|7/15
|1/4
|7/9
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Sanders
|16
|12
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|29
|3
|2
|6
|4
|8
|A. Betrand
|10
|4
|1
|3/8
|1/1
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Dottin
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|D. Tunstall
|2
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fobbs
|22
|2
|1
|7/15
|1/4
|7/9
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Sanders
|16
|12
|3
|5/7
|0/0
|6/7
|3
|29
|3
|2
|6
|4
|8
|A. Betrand
|10
|4
|1
|3/8
|1/1
|3/4
|4
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Dottin
|6
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|11
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|D. Tunstall
|2
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|8
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|11
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|J. Gibson
|5
|1
|5
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|29
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|N. Timberlake
|4
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Gray
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Caliguiran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Haughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|38
|14
|25/59
|3/13
|20/26
|24
|200
|9
|6
|21
|12
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|25
|8
|3
|8/19
|5/9
|4/6
|2
|36
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|J. Mballa
|13
|11
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|29
|1
|1
|2
|7
|4
|D. Jordan
|10
|3
|10
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|7
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Johnson
|4
|3
|0
|1/12
|1/8
|1/3
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|25
|8
|3
|8/19
|5/9
|4/6
|2
|36
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|J. Mballa
|13
|11
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|29
|1
|1
|2
|7
|4
|D. Jordan
|10
|3
|10
|5/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|7
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Johnson
|4
|3
|0
|1/12
|1/8
|1/3
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Segu
|11
|0
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Hardnett
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Grant
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|D. Nickelberry
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gallion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|15
|26/72
|8/31
|16/23
|22
|200
|6
|3
|12
|18
|20
-
18XAVIER
UCONN35
35
2nd 14:18 ESPU
-
LIU
SDGST32
38
1st 0.0
-
IDST
SNCLRA33
43
1st 0.0
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH29
39
1st 0.0
-
CARK
CALBPTST39
49
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
GTOWN
1DUKE73
81
Final
-
GAST
PVAM83
74
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
MISST
SEMO71
72
Final
-
OHIO
UTAH66
80
Final
-
NORFLK
NWEST59
70
Final
-
WMICH
OKLAST63
70
Final
-
WILEY
TXSA68
90
Final
-
STHRN
NEB86
93
Final/OT
-
EVAN
ECU68
85
Final
-
BGREEN
WKY77
75
Final
-
KENSAW
MNMTH40
71
Final
-
SCST
VANDY60
97
Final
-
CPOLY
CREIGH70
86
Final
-
SDAK
ARK56
77
Final
-
HOU
11OREG66
78
Final
-
MNTNA
25WASH0
0129.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm PACN