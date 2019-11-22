TOWSON
BUFF

No Text

Graves, Mballa lead Buffalo to 76-73 win over Towson

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Jayvon Graves had 25 points and Josh Mballa had a tip-in with 23.4 seconds left that put Buffalo ahead to stay in a 76-73 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic on Friday night.

The Bulls (3-2) appeared done when Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to put Towson up 69-62 with two minutes left. But Buffalo finished with a 14-4 run to move into Sunday's fifth-place game with Missouri State.

The Tigers (2-4) will play Saint Joseph's on Sunday to see who avoids going 0-for-Charleston.

Mballa began Buffalo's frantic run to the end with a basket while Graves and Jeenathan Williams each had two free throws to draw within 71-70.

Graves missed a layup before the 6-foot-7 Mballa skied high for the tip in.

Towson's Jason Gibson missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Graves added two more from the foul line.

Mballa finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Brian Fobbs had a season-high 22 points for Towson.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Fobbs
J. Graves
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
40.0 Field Goal % 42.4
7.1 Three Point % 41.4
78.9 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Buffalo 1.0
  Brian Fobbs missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Brian Fobbs made 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Brian Fobbs made 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Jeenathan Williams 1.0
+ 1 Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Jason Gibson 2.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jason Gibson 3.0
+ 1 Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Jayvon Graves made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
Team Stats
Points 73 76
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 26-72 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 8-31 (25.8%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 42 44
Offensive 12 18
Defensive 26 20
Team 4 6
Assists 14 15
Steals 9 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 21 12
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
B. Fobbs G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Graves G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Towson 2-4 343973
home team logo Buffalo 3-2 344276
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Towson 2-4 72.6 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Buffalo 3-2 82.0 PPG 45 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
23
B. Fobbs G 13.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 39.1 FG%
3
J. Graves G 16.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.0 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
B. Fobbs G 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
J. Graves G 25 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
42.4 FG% 36.1
23.1 3PT FG% 25.8
76.9 FT% 69.6
Towson
Starters
B. Fobbs
N. Sanders
A. Betrand
J. Dottin
D. Tunstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fobbs 22 2 1 7/15 1/4 7/9 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
N. Sanders 16 12 3 5/7 0/0 6/7 3 29 3 2 6 4 8
A. Betrand 10 4 1 3/8 1/1 3/4 4 26 0 0 2 0 4
J. Dottin 6 2 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 3 11 1 0 4 1 1
D. Tunstall 2 8 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 26 0 2 2 3 5
Starters
B. Fobbs
N. Sanders
A. Betrand
J. Dottin
D. Tunstall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fobbs 22 2 1 7/15 1/4 7/9 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
N. Sanders 16 12 3 5/7 0/0 6/7 3 29 3 2 6 4 8
A. Betrand 10 4 1 3/8 1/1 3/4 4 26 0 0 2 0 4
J. Dottin 6 2 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 3 11 1 0 4 1 1
D. Tunstall 2 8 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 26 0 2 2 3 5
Bench
C. Thompson
J. Gibson
N. Timberlake
J. Gray
T. Howard
V. Uyaelunmo
D. Mims
S. Uyaelunmo
C. Caliguiran
N. Haughton
J. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 8 5 0 3/6 0/0 2/3 1 11 2 2 1 3 2
J. Gibson 5 1 5 2/8 1/3 0/0 5 29 1 0 3 1 0
N. Timberlake 4 3 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 1 20 2 0 2 0 3
J. Gray 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 1
T. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Uyaelunmo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Caliguiran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Haughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 38 14 25/59 3/13 20/26 24 200 9 6 21 12 26
Buffalo
Starters
J. Graves
J. Mballa
D. Jordan
J. Williams
A. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 25 8 3 8/19 5/9 4/6 2 36 3 0 3 3 5
J. Mballa 13 11 1 5/9 0/0 3/5 4 29 1 1 2 7 4
D. Jordan 10 3 10 5/10 0/3 0/0 1 33 1 1 4 0 3
J. Williams 7 5 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 5 27 1 0 1 3 2
A. Johnson 4 3 0 1/12 1/8 1/3 3 22 0 1 0 1 2
Starters
J. Graves
J. Mballa
D. Jordan
J. Williams
A. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 25 8 3 8/19 5/9 4/6 2 36 3 0 3 3 5
J. Mballa 13 11 1 5/9 0/0 3/5 4 29 1 1 2 7 4
D. Jordan 10 3 10 5/10 0/3 0/0 1 33 1 1 4 0 3
J. Williams 7 5 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 5 27 1 0 1 3 2
A. Johnson 4 3 0 1/12 1/8 1/3 3 22 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
R. Segu
L. Hardnett
G. Grant
D. Nickelberry
B. Bertram
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
D. Skogman
S. Gallion
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Segu 11 0 0 3/9 1/4 4/4 2 26 0 0 1 0 0
L. Hardnett 6 3 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 3 10 0 0 0 0 3
G. Grant 0 4 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 3 1
D. Nickelberry 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 0
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gallion - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 15 26/72 8/31 16/23 22 200 6 3 12 18 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores