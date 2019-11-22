VALPO
Freeman-Liberty carries Valparaiso over Grand Canyon 78-74

  AP
  Nov 22, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points and Daniel Sackey made two free throws with 10 seconds left to play as Valparaiso held off Grand Canyon 78-74 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

Nick Robinson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (4-1), Daniel Sackey added 12 points and six boards. Donovan Clay scored 10.

Carlos Johnson finished with a season-high 27 points for the Antelopes (2-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Lorenzo Jenkins scored 12, while Alessandro Lever grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with nine points.

Valparaiso shot just 39 percent from the floor but sank 11 of 30 from 3-point range (37%). The Crusaders also made 21 of 26 free throws. Grand Canyon shot 52 percent from the floor, including 45.5% from distance (10 of 22), but was held to 4-of-6 shooting at the foul line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Kiser
33 G
C. Johnson
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
40.0 Field Goal % 42.9
50.0 Three Point % 34.4
80.0 Free Throw % 62.5
  Defensive rebound by Valparaiso 2.0
  Jovan Blacksher Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Jovan Blacksher Jr. 10.0
+ 2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. made layup 12.0
+ 1 Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Alessandro Lever 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey 17.0
  Carlos Johnson missed layup 17.0
Team Stats
Points 78 74
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 21 26
Team 4 5
Assists 12 11
Steals 9 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 12 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
C. Johnson G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 4-1 403878
home team logo Grand Canyon 2-4 403474
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 4-1 78.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 17.8 APG
home team logo Grand Canyon 2-4 68.2 PPG 33.8 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.5 APG 47.2 FG%
23
C. Johnson G 14.0 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.0 APG 37.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
23
C. Johnson G 27 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
39.0 FG% 51.7
36.7 3PT FG% 45.5
80.8 FT% 66.7
Valparaiso
Starters
J. Freeman-Liberty
N. Robinson
D. Sackey
D. Clay
M. McMillan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman-Liberty 22 6 3 6/14 4/9 6/7 3 31 3 0 1 1 5
N. Robinson 16 6 1 4/8 2/3 6/6 1 31 0 1 4 1 5
D. Sackey 12 6 4 3/7 0/2 6/7 1 36 3 0 2 1 5
D. Clay 10 4 0 4/10 1/6 1/2 0 32 2 1 1 0 4
M. McMillan 5 1 0 1/6 1/3 2/2 5 11 1 0 1 1 0
Bench
J. Kiser
E. Gordon
E. Freese-Vilien
Z. Morgan
R. Fazekas
B. Krikke
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
S. Lorange
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kiser 6 1 4 2/8 2/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 0 0 1
E. Gordon 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
E. Freese-Vilien 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 1 1 0 0
Z. Morgan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Krikke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pappas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lorange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 27 12 23/59 11/30 21/26 12 200 9 3 10 6 21
Grand Canyon
Starters
C. Johnson
J. Blacksher Jr.
L. Jenkins
A. Lever
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Johnson 27 3 2 10/16 5/6 2/2 3 36 1 0 6 0 3
J. Blacksher Jr. 17 6 3 6/12 3/7 2/2 4 38 1 0 1 0 6
L. Jenkins 12 1 1 6/8 0/1 0/0 2 31 0 0 4 0 1
A. Lever 9 8 2 4/14 1/4 0/2 4 35 0 0 4 1 7
I. Brown 7 5 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 4 26 0 1 2 0 5
Bench
J. Rhymes
B. Okpoh
O. Frayer
J. Fisher
M. Dixon
L. Bangai
R. Gerdes
G. McGlothan
E. Spry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rhymes 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 2 2
B. Okpoh 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 0 0 0 2
O. Frayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gerdes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McGlothan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Spry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 29 11 30/58 10/22 4/6 21 198 2 1 17 3 26
