Freeman-Liberty carries Valparaiso over Grand Canyon 78-74
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points and Daniel Sackey made two free throws with 10 seconds left to play as Valparaiso held off Grand Canyon 78-74 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.
Nick Robinson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (4-1), Daniel Sackey added 12 points and six boards. Donovan Clay scored 10.
Carlos Johnson finished with a season-high 27 points for the Antelopes (2-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 17 points and six rebounds. Lorenzo Jenkins scored 12, while Alessandro Lever grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with nine points.
Valparaiso shot just 39 percent from the floor but sank 11 of 30 from 3-point range (37%). The Crusaders also made 21 of 26 free throws. Grand Canyon shot 52 percent from the floor, including 45.5% from distance (10 of 22), but was held to 4-of-6 shooting at the foul line.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|50.0
|Three Point %
|34.4
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Defensive rebound by Valparaiso
|2.0
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Jovan Blacksher Jr.
|10.0
|+ 2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. made layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Daniel Sackey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Daniel Sackey made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Alessandro Lever
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Sackey
|17.0
|Carlos Johnson missed layup
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|74
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|21-26 (80.8%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|9
|2
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|12
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 4-1
|78.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Grand Canyon 2-4
|68.2 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22.3 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
23
|C. Johnson G
|14.0 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|37.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|C. Johnson G
|27 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|80.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|22
|6
|3
|6/14
|4/9
|6/7
|3
|31
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|N. Robinson
|16
|6
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|31
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|D. Sackey
|12
|6
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|6/7
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Clay
|10
|4
|0
|4/10
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|M. McMillan
|5
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|2/2
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|22
|6
|3
|6/14
|4/9
|6/7
|3
|31
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|N. Robinson
|16
|6
|1
|4/8
|2/3
|6/6
|1
|31
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|D. Sackey
|12
|6
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|6/7
|1
|36
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Clay
|10
|4
|0
|4/10
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|M. McMillan
|5
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|2/2
|5
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kiser
|6
|1
|4
|2/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Gordon
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Freese-Vilien
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Morgan
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Fazekas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Krikke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Morrill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pappas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lorange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|27
|12
|23/59
|11/30
|21/26
|12
|200
|9
|3
|10
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|27
|3
|2
|10/16
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|17
|6
|3
|6/12
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Jenkins
|12
|1
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Lever
|9
|8
|2
|4/14
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|I. Brown
|7
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|27
|3
|2
|10/16
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|17
|6
|3
|6/12
|3/7
|2/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|L. Jenkins
|12
|1
|1
|6/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Lever
|9
|8
|2
|4/14
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|I. Brown
|7
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhymes
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|B. Okpoh
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Frayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gerdes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. McGlothan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Spry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|29
|11
|30/58
|10/22
|4/6
|21
|198
|2
|1
|17
|3
|26
-
INDST
LOYMRY69
56
2nd 37.0
-
RI
NTEXAS37
32
2nd 15:12 CBSSN
-
UMKC
GWASH15
28
1st 2:00
-
ILLST
CINCY5
4
1st 17:25
-
PRESBY
SACHRT28
42
1st 0.0
-
22TEXAS
CAL25
21
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR37
39
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
STETSON
IONA0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
AF0
0137 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
MCNSE
RICH0
0151 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
MOREHD
BUTLER0
0131.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm FS1
-
BU
WVU0
0141.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
LESLEY
MERMAK0
0
7:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0144 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
GTOWN
1DUKE0
0153 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CLU
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm
-
GMASON
6MD0
0135.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm BTN
-
15UTAHST
LSU0
0149.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MOUNT
9UK0
0129 O/U
-27.5
7:00pm SECN
-
HOUBP
MICH0
0153.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm
-
LPSCMB
NAVY0
0128 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
SC0
0136 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
IPFW
10OHIOST0
0140.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm
-
RADFRD
BRAD0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
HARV
HOLY0
0139 O/U
+16
7:05pm
-
OHIO
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
7:30pm
-
ALBANY
QUINN0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
WAKE
DAVID0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm
-
MISST
SEMO0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
NALAB
LATECH0
0138 O/U
-16.5
7:30pm
-
EVAN
ECU0
0136 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
BGREEN
WKY0
0148.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
WMICH
OKLAST0
0142 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WILEY
TXSA0
0156.5 O/U
8:00pm
-
GAST
PVAM0
0146.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
STHRN
NEB0
0136 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
NORFLK
NWEST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
KENSAW
MNMTH0
0137 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
HOU
11OREG0
0136 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
CPOLY
CREIGH0
0141.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SDAK
ARK0
0138.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm SECN
-
SCST
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
18XAVIER
UCONN0
0137 O/U
+5
9:30pm
-
IDST
SNCLRA0
0136.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
CARK
CALBPTST0
0152.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
LIU
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm PACN