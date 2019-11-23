FAMU
Myles Powell leads No. 13 Seton Hall past Florida A&M 87-51

  • Nov 23, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 13 Seton Hall to an 87-51 romp Saturday over winless Florida A&M.

Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers' only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.

Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.

Florida A&M pulled within single digits several times in the second half. First, after Randolph's fastbreak layup off a steal by Melton Jr. to make it 40-31 with 17:27 left. The Rattlers would have another steal a couple of possessions later when Sandro Mamukelashvili turned it over to Melton Jr., whose dunk off a break drew the Rattlers to 43-35.

Powell scored a layup on the ensuing possession before coach Kevin Willard called timeout with his team back up by 10. Melton Jr. hit a free throw to make it 45-36. Nasir Core had a layup after Tyrese Sam blocked Randolph to make it 47-38 with 13:57 to play. Florida A&M came no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates continue to look the part of Top 25 team despite their lulls against a lowly opponent. The next stretch will be a good litmus test for March - they head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis to play No. 4 Oregon and potentially No. 8 Gonzaga. No. 5 UNC, Alabama, Iowa State and Michigan are the other Power Five teams in the event.

Florida A&M: Coming off a 12-19 season with a 9-7 MEAC the Rattlers are still looking for their first win of the season, and things won't get any easier. The next two games are against Power 5 opponents, with the second against No. 20 Tennessee.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With this being the only game of the week for Seton Hall, the Pirates should stay about where they are in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: No. 11 Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Florida A&M: At Kansas State on Dec. 2.

Key Players
M. Randolph
3 G
S. Mamukelashvili
23 F
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
45.0 Field Goal % 42.9
0.0 Three Point % 28.6
58.3 Free Throw % 66.7
  Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall 2.0
+ 2 Kamron Reaves made layup 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Randall Leath Jr. 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 57.0
  Kamron Reaves missed free throw 57.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Nelson 59.0
+ 3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 1:18
  Randall Leath Jr. missed layup 1:20
  Offensive rebound by Randall Leath Jr. 1:27
  Rod Melton Jr. missed layup 1:29
Team Stats
Points 51 87
Field Goals 17-58 (29.3%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 47
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 22 32
Team 6 3
Assists 6 16
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
K. Reaves G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
M. Powell G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Florida A&M 0-5 242751
home team logo 13 Seton Hall 4-1 365187
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Florida A&M 0-5 59.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 7.5 APG
home team logo 13 Seton Hall 4-1 83.8 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
4
R. Melton Jr. G 11.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.8 APG 30.0 FG%
13
M. Powell G 22.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.8 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
R. Melton Jr. G 12 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
13
M. Powell G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
29.3 FG% 44.4
14.3 3PT FG% 33.3
65.2 FT% 74.2
Florida A&M
Starters
K. Reaves
R. Melton Jr.
M. Randolph
D. Jones
E. Desir
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Reaves 12 1 2 3/9 0/3 6/8 3 33 0 0 3 0 1
R. Melton Jr. 12 0 1 3/12 2/7 4/6 1 30 2 0 2 0 0
M. Randolph 11 9 0 4/10 0/1 3/4 5 32 3 0 3 2 7
D. Jones 6 5 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 28 2 1 2 2 3
E. Desir 4 5 0 2/8 0/0 0/1 5 26 0 1 2 0 5
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
M. Cale
S. Mamukelashvili
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 23 5 2 9/22 4/9 1/2 3 28 0 1 3 1 4
Q. McKnight 14 1 5 2/6 0/2 10/13 1 20 2 1 1 0 1
R. Gill 8 9 0 1/2 0/0 6/8 2 22 0 3 0 3 6
M. Cale 5 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 15 2 0 0 0 2
S. Mamukelashvili 2 1 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 3 0 1
