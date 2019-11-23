Myles Powell leads No. 13 Seton Hall past Florida A&M 87-51
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell scored 23 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 13 Seton Hall to an 87-51 romp Saturday over winless Florida A&M.
Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers' only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.
Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.
Florida A&M pulled within single digits several times in the second half. First, after Randolph's fastbreak layup off a steal by Melton Jr. to make it 40-31 with 17:27 left. The Rattlers would have another steal a couple of possessions later when Sandro Mamukelashvili turned it over to Melton Jr., whose dunk off a break drew the Rattlers to 43-35.
Powell scored a layup on the ensuing possession before coach Kevin Willard called timeout with his team back up by 10. Melton Jr. hit a free throw to make it 45-36. Nasir Core had a layup after Tyrese Sam blocked Randolph to make it 47-38 with 13:57 to play. Florida A&M came no closer.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates continue to look the part of Top 25 team despite their lulls against a lowly opponent. The next stretch will be a good litmus test for March - they head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis to play No. 4 Oregon and potentially No. 8 Gonzaga. No. 5 UNC, Alabama, Iowa State and Michigan are the other Power Five teams in the event.
Florida A&M: Coming off a 12-19 season with a 9-7 MEAC the Rattlers are still looking for their first win of the season, and things won't get any easier. The next two games are against Power 5 opponents, with the second against No. 20 Tennessee.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With this being the only game of the week for Seton Hall, the Pirates should stay about where they are in the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: No. 11 Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Florida A&M: At Kansas State on Dec. 2.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|0.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall
|2.0
|+ 2
|Kamron Reaves made layup
|30.0
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Randall Leath Jr.
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|57.0
|Kamron Reaves missed free throw
|57.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Nelson
|59.0
|+ 3
|Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|1:18
|Randall Leath Jr. missed layup
|1:20
|Offensive rebound by Randall Leath Jr.
|1:27
|Rod Melton Jr. missed layup
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|87
|Field Goals
|17-58 (29.3%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|2-14 (14.3%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|47
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|22
|32
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|6
|16
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 0-5
|59.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|7.5 APG
|13 Seton Hall 4-1
|83.8 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|R. Melton Jr. G
|11.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|30.0 FG%
|
13
|M. Powell G
|22.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Melton Jr. G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|M. Powell G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|29.3
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|74.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Reaves
|12
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|6/8
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Melton Jr.
|12
|0
|1
|3/12
|2/7
|4/6
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Randolph
|11
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|32
|3
|0
|3
|2
|7
|D. Jones
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|E. Desir
|4
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Reaves
|12
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/3
|6/8
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Melton Jr.
|12
|0
|1
|3/12
|2/7
|4/6
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Randolph
|11
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|32
|3
|0
|3
|2
|7
|D. Jones
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|E. Desir
|4
|5
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Moragne
|4
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|N. Core
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Myles
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|R. Leath Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Umezurike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Murray Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dansoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|32
|6
|17/58
|2/14
|15/23
|24
|200
|9
|2
|19
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|23
|5
|2
|9/22
|4/9
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Q. McKnight
|14
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/2
|10/13
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|8
|9
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|22
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|M. Cale
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Mamukelashvili
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|23
|5
|2
|9/22
|4/9
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Q. McKnight
|14
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/2
|10/13
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R. Gill
|8
|9
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|22
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|M. Cale
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Mamukelashvili
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhoden
|10
|12
|2
|4/9
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|8
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Samuel
|7
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|T. Thompson
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Obiagu
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Nelson
|2
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Brodie
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Avent
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|44
|16
|28/63
|8/24
|23/31
|18
|200
|8
|8
|13
|12
|32
-
ARIZST
STJOHN71
60
2nd 4:19 ESP3
-
STBON
CAN54
58
2nd 15.0
-
GRAM
OREGST56
75
2nd 3:03 PACN
-
NILL
SIUE45
48
2nd 11:13
-
ORAL
WICHST37
46
2nd 10:27
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER55
50
2nd 11:50
-
GC
FORD51
65
2nd 4:25
-
TROY
SAMFORD35
59
2nd 10:52
-
EKY
CLEVST29
27
1st 44.0
-
HOW
BALLST27
46
1st 1:47
-
MENLO
UCSB21
25
1st 9:49
-
PENN
PROV22
16
1st 10:53 FS2
-
UCDAV
PORT13
21
1st 11:31
-
ALBANY
SACHRT17
19
1st 7:34
-
MANH
ELON4
18
1st 12:00
-
YALE
PSU20
13
1st 7:52
-
ARMY
BING14
16
1st 11:42
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
GWASH
EVAN78
70
Final
-
ROBERT
MARQET62
66
Final
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
Final
-
EWASH
HIGHPT90
74
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC0
0
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
BROWN0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
BELMONT
STLOU0
0146.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
ILLST
WKY0
0138 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
LIB
RICE0
0135 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
MERCER
ILLCHI0
0149 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RIDER
CLMB0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
DENVER
UCRIV0
0121 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UTVALL
NDAKST0
0135.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
IONA
KENSAW0
0146.5 O/U
+11.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
PRESBY
QUINN0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
BOISE
UOP0
0131.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
TEXSO
NKY0
0144 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
21VCU0
0137.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MARIST0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CORN
COPPST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PVAM
CARK0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UVM
CCTST0
0134 O/U
+26.5
7:30pm
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA0
0132.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
CCCB
WILL0
0
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ECU0
0131.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN0
0146 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
JAXST
PURDUE0
0134 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm BTN
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG0
0142.5 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
PEAY0
0145.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
ILL0
0
8:00pm
-
STETSON
MNMTH0
0134.5 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0153.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0142.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm