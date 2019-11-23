Ohams scores 15 to carry Fordham over Grand Canyon 70-58
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Chuba Ohams registered 15 points and eight rebounds as Fordham got past Grand Canyon 70-58 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.
Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and nine rebounds for Fordham (4-1). Jalen Cobb and Erten Gazi also scored 10 points each.
Alessandro Lever had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (2-5). Carlos Johnson added 17 points.
---
---
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|37.5
|30.8
|Three Point %
|41.2
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|+ 2
|Jovan Blacksher Jr. made floating jump shot
|16.0
|Turnover on Ivan Raut
|24.0
|Offensive foul on Ivan Raut
|24.0
|+ 1
|Carlos Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Carlos Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Shooting foul on Erten Gazi
|48.0
|Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Carlos Johnson
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by Ivan Raut
|56.0
|Jalen Cobb missed driving layup
|58.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Brown
|1:19
|+ 1
|Chuba Ohams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|70
|Field Goals
|22-49 (44.9%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|33
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|22
|21
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|5
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Grand Canyon 2-5
|69.2 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Fordham 4-1
|59.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|44.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lever
|19
|10
|0
|8/13
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|C. Johnson
|17
|2
|0
|7/14
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|8
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2
|L. Jenkins
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Brown
|5
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|34
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ohams
|15
|8
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|E. Gazi
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Cobb
|10
|2
|4
|3/12
|2/7
|2/3
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Eyisi
|10
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|A. Portley
|7
|3
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
