Ohams scores 15 to carry Fordham over Grand Canyon 70-58

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Chuba Ohams registered 15 points and eight rebounds as Fordham got past Grand Canyon 70-58 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.

Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and nine rebounds for Fordham (4-1). Jalen Cobb and Erten Gazi also scored 10 points each.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (2-5). Carlos Johnson added 17 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
J. Blacksher Jr.
A. Portley
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
42.9 Field Goal % 37.5
30.8 Three Point % 41.2
81.3 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 2 Jovan Blacksher Jr. made floating jump shot 16.0
  Turnover on Ivan Raut 24.0
  Offensive foul on Ivan Raut 24.0
+ 1 Carlos Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Carlos Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Shooting foul on Erten Gazi 48.0
  Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Carlos Johnson 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Ivan Raut 56.0
  Jalen Cobb missed driving layup 58.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Isiah Brown 1:19
+ 1 Chuba Ohams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 22-49 (44.9%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 33
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 22 21
Team 3 1
Assists 5 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
A. Lever C
19 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
1
C. Ohams F
15 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Grand Canyon 2-5 312758
home team logo Fordham 4-1 353570
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Grand Canyon 2-5 69.2 PPG 34.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Fordham 4-1 59.8 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
25
A. Lever C 11.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.8 APG 45.8 FG%
1
C. Ohams F 11.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.3 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
25
A. Lever C 19 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
1
C. Ohams F 15 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
44.9 FG% 42.6
16.7 3PT FG% 34.8
84.6 FT% 71.4
Bench
J. Rhymes
L. Bangai
B. Okpoh
O. Frayer
J. Fisher
M. Dixon
R. Gerdes
G. McGlothan
E. Spry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rhymes 3 5 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 0 0 5
L. Bangai 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
B. Okpoh 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
O. Frayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gerdes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McGlothan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Spry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 27 5 22/49 3/18 11/13 12 200 4 0 16 5 22
Bench
J. Colon
T. Perry
I. Raut
J. Soriano
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
K. Rose
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Colon 8 1 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 13 1 0 2 0 1
T. Perry 5 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 11 1 0 0 1 1
I. Raut 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 2
J. Soriano 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 1
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 32 12 26/61 8/23 10/14 14 200 5 0 9 11 21
