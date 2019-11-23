ROBERT
MARQET

No Text

Anim scores 14 to lift Marquette past Robert Morris 66-62

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday.

Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey pitched in with 10 points apiece.

Dante Treacy topped the Colonials (1-6) with 14 points and five assists. AJ Bramah and reserve Sayveon McEwen each scored 11 with Bramah adding six rebounds. Josh Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Marquette had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, sinking 22 of 28 (79%), while the Colonials made 10 of 14 (71%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Treacy
3 G
K. McEwen
25 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
26.3 Field Goal % 47.1
25.0 Three Point % 64.7
88.9 Free Throw % 90.9
+ 1 Dante Treacy made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Dante Treacy made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Koby McEwen 3.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah 11.0
  Koby McEwen missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Dante Treacy 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Marquette 13.0
  Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 62 66
Field Goals 23-62 (37.1%) 20-47 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 20 26
Team 3 4
Assists 13 13
Steals 9 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 12 21
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Treacy G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
2
S. Anim G
14 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Robert Morris 1-6 204262
home team logo Marquette 3-1 194766
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Robert Morris 1-6 62.8 PPG 37 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Marquette 3-1 71.3 PPG 45 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
3
D. Treacy G 7.5 PPG 1.8 RPG 3.0 APG 43.2 FG%
2
S. Anim G 7.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.7 APG 29.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Treacy G 14 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
2
S. Anim G 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
37.1 FG% 42.6
31.6 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 78.6
Robert Morris
Starters
D. Treacy
A. Bramah
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
Jo. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Treacy 14 4 5 4/11 1/5 5/6 4 38 2 0 2 0 4
A. Bramah 11 6 2 4/10 0/0 3/4 4 34 1 0 0 3 3
Jo. Williams 10 3 0 4/11 2/7 0/0 3 33 2 0 2 0 3
Y. Mendy 4 6 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 3 3
Jo. Williams 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
D. Treacy
A. Bramah
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
Jo. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Treacy 14 4 5 4/11 1/5 5/6 4 38 2 0 2 0 4
A. Bramah 11 6 2 4/10 0/0 3/4 4 34 1 0 0 3 3
Jo. Williams 10 3 0 4/11 2/7 0/0 3 33 2 0 2 0 3
Y. Mendy 4 6 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 3 3
Jo. Williams 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
S. McEwen
J. Hawkins
C. Bain
C. Wilbon
T. Brown
O. Ngonadi
D. Washington
D. Russell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McEwen 11 1 1 4/6 2/2 1/2 3 15 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hawkins 6 2 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 1 3 0 2
C. Bain 3 5 1 1/7 0/1 1/2 4 25 3 0 2 2 3
C. Wilbon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ngonadi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 28 13 23/62 6/19 10/14 23 200 9 1 12 8 20
Marquette
Starters
S. Anim
M. Howard
K. McEwen
B. Bailey
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Anim 14 5 0 6/10 0/2 2/3 0 34 1 0 5 2 3
M. Howard 11 0 3 2/6 1/4 6/7 2 25 1 0 4 0 0
K. McEwen 10 4 5 1/5 1/3 7/8 4 34 0 0 4 0 4
B. Bailey 10 5 3 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 27 1 2 1 1 4
T. John 8 4 0 2/4 0/0 4/5 3 23 0 2 0 2 2
Starters
S. Anim
M. Howard
K. McEwen
B. Bailey
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Anim 14 5 0 6/10 0/2 2/3 0 34 1 0 5 2 3
M. Howard 11 0 3 2/6 1/4 6/7 2 25 1 0 4 0 0
K. McEwen 10 4 5 1/5 1/3 7/8 4 34 0 0 4 0 4
B. Bailey 10 5 3 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 27 1 2 1 1 4
T. John 8 4 0 2/4 0/0 4/5 3 23 0 2 0 2 2
Bench
E. Morrow
G. Elliott
J. Johnson
J. Cain
S. Torrence
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/3 1 13 0 1 3 2 2
G. Elliott 4 6 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 20 1 0 3 0 6
J. Johnson 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 1 3
J. Cain 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
S. Torrence 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 35 13 20/47 4/16 22/28 14 200 4 6 21 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores