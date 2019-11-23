Anim scores 14 to lift Marquette past Robert Morris 66-62
MILWAUKEE (AP) Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday.
Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey pitched in with 10 points apiece.
Dante Treacy topped the Colonials (1-6) with 14 points and five assists. AJ Bramah and reserve Sayveon McEwen each scored 11 with Bramah adding six rebounds. Josh Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.
Marquette had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, sinking 22 of 28 (79%), while the Colonials made 10 of 14 (71%).
---
---
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|26.3
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|25.0
|Three Point %
|64.7
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|+ 1
|Dante Treacy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Dante Treacy made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
|11.0
|Koby McEwen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Dante Treacy
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Marquette
|13.0
|Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|66
|Field Goals
|23-62 (37.1%)
|20-47 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|21
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Robert Morris 1-6
|62.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Marquette 3-1
|71.3 PPG
|45 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|37.1
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Treacy
|14
|4
|5
|4/11
|1/5
|5/6
|4
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Bramah
|11
|6
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Y. Mendy
|4
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Treacy
|14
|4
|5
|4/11
|1/5
|5/6
|4
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Bramah
|11
|6
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|34
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Y. Mendy
|4
|6
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Jo. Williams
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McEwen
|11
|1
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hawkins
|6
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|C. Bain
|3
|5
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Wilbon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ngonadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|28
|13
|23/62
|6/19
|10/14
|23
|200
|9
|1
|12
|8
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|13
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|G. Elliott
|4
|6
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|J. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Cain
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Torrence
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|35
|13
|20/47
|4/16
|22/28
|14
|200
|4
|6
|21
|9
|26
