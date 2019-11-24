SACST
No Text

Sacramento St. tops Pepperdine 77-72

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Izayah Mauriohooho-le'afa tied his career high with 23 points as Sacramento State edged past Pepperdine 77-72 on Saturday night.

Mauriohooho-le'afa hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Ethan Esposito had 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State (4-0). Joshua Patton added 13 points and four assists, and Bryce Fowler had 10 points.

Kameron Edwards had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-3). Colbey Ross added 18 points, and Kessler Edwards had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Sacramento State takes on Colorado on the road next Saturday. Pepperdine faces Arizona on Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 77 72
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 24-33 (72.7%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 31
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 26 21
Team 4 1
Assists 15 17
Steals 10 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 14 23
Technicals 0 1
Sacramento St.
Starters
I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa
E. Esposito
J. Patton
B. Davis
O. Nwachukwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa 23 3 2 5/11 4/8 9/10 1 36 4 0 3 1 2
E. Esposito 15 8 1 7/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 0 2 2 6
J. Patton 13 3 4 4/7 0/0 5/6 4 32 2 1 4 1 2
B. Davis 9 6 3 2/8 0/2 5/10 3 31 3 0 1 1 5
O. Nwachukwu 5 3 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 3 2 1
Bench
B. Fowler
C. Jacobs
E. McCullough
J. Cooke-Harper
J. Wright
G. Greabell
J. Bridges
W. FitzPatrick
R. Watkins
S. Monteiro
R. Blackmon
C. Terrell
R. Barros III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Fowler 10 6 5 3/8 0/1 4/5 1 28 0 1 1 0 6
C. Jacobs 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 3 2
E. McCullough 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 1 0
J. Cooke-Harper 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 2
J. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Greabell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. FitzPatrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Monteiro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barros III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 38 15 24/56 5/15 24/33 14 200 10 2 15 12 26
Pepperdine
Bench
J. Zidek
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
S. Altman
K. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zidek 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Polk Jr. 3 3 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 2 1
V. Ohia Obioha 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 1 0 1 0
S. Altman 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 30 17 23/58 8/17 18/20 23 200 6 5 17 9 21
