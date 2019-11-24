Sacramento St. tops Pepperdine 77-72
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Izayah Mauriohooho-le'afa tied his career high with 23 points as Sacramento State edged past Pepperdine 77-72 on Saturday night.
Mauriohooho-le'afa hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Ethan Esposito had 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State (4-0). Joshua Patton added 13 points and four assists, and Bryce Fowler had 10 points.
Kameron Edwards had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-3). Colbey Ross added 18 points, and Kessler Edwards had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Sacramento State takes on Colorado on the road next Saturday. Pepperdine faces Arizona on Thursday.
---
---
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|7.2
|Ast. Per Game
|7.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|41.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|40.9
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|7.0
|+ 3
|Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|15.0
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|21.0
|Brandon Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Jade' Smith
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|72
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|23-58 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|24-33 (72.7%)
|18-20 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|31
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|17
|Fouls
|14
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Sacramento St. 4-0
|66.3 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Pepperdine 3-3
|79.8 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa G
|7.7 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|26.7 FG%
|
20
|Ka. Edwards F
|17.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.6 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|Ka. Edwards F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|23
|3
|2
|5/11
|4/8
|9/10
|1
|36
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|E. Esposito
|15
|8
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|J. Patton
|13
|3
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|32
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|B. Davis
|9
|6
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|5/10
|3
|31
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|O. Nwachukwu
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ka. Edwards
|20
|8
|3
|6/15
|2/2
|6/7
|2
|34
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|C. Ross
|18
|4
|6
|6/15
|3/9
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|Ke. Edwards
|11
|11
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|6/6
|3
|28
|0
|3
|2
|4
|7
|S. Chavez
|8
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Smith
|6
|2
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|28
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
