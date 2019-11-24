Tyrese Maxey scores 21 points, No. 9 Kentucky routs Lamar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Tyrese Maxey had a breakout performance in Kentucky’s season-opener and it took five games for the freshman guard to duplicate the outing against Michigan State.
Maxey scored 21 points - five shy of his career high - and the Wildcats made a season-high 10 3-pointers in an 81-56 victory over Lamar on Sunday night.
The freshman guard made a career-high four 3-pointers, surpassing three he made in the Wildcats’ opening victory over Michigan State.
Since that time, Maxey, who scored 26 points in the the opener against the Spartans in the Champions Classic, has been building his own confidence, especially behind the scenes.
“I’m confident in myself,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to make the next (shot) no matter if I miss. I’ve put in too much work to have that same kind of thought process after a miss. Every time I shoot, I think it’s going in.”
Ashton Hagans added 15 points for Kentucky (5-1). Immanuel Quickley had 11, and Nick Richards added 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Davion Buster led Lamar (4-2) with 19 points.
Kentucky opened and closed the first half in impressive fashion. The Wildcats raced to a 15-0 lead and closed with a 22-2 run. The scoring spree came after the Cardinals tied it 19 with 8:52 remaining.
“We played better today,” Calipari said. “(We did) a lot of good stuff today. A lot of good stuff. Of the teams we've played, other than Michigan State, this team was as good as any of them, if not better than most of them or all of them. We played better.”
Maxey sparked the decisive spree with four 3-pointers and led the Wildcats with 12 points in the half. Lamar managed just one field goal in the final 8 minutes. Calipari said Maxey’s treys “stretched the game out.”
“Like, those baskets (were) like bang, bang, bang,” Calipari said. “He knows, if it's in transition, he can take it. Like, if we throw it ahead and he's open in transition, don't drive it, just shoot that ball.”
Avery Sullivan added 11 for the Cardinals, and followed with 11 and T.J. Atwood added 10.
MEMPHIS CONNECTION
Lamar coach Tic Price coached at Memphis for two seasons from 1997-99 and was replaced by Calipari. Price went 30-27 in two seasons, while Calipari compiled a 214-68 record in his nine-year tenure with the Tigers.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats have struggled from the 3-point line this season and had made just 19 in the first five games, including seven in the past two contests. Kentucky surpassed that mark with seven 3-pointers in the first half against the Cardinals. Kentucky made it hard for Lamar in the paint and had 13 blocks, with Richards and EJ Montgomery combining for 10 of those.
“I liked the fact that we blocked shots today,” Calipari said. “And I told the guys, how are we not blocking shots? We should be one of those teams in our league.”
Lamar: The Cardinals are in the midst of four straight road games, including three in a seven-day span. Lamar returns home on Dec. 7 and will take on Rice, before closing the calendar year with three road games. Lamar fell to 0-4 overall against the Wildcats. The Cardinals shot just 33% from the field and made just 21 of 64 field goals.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky has racked up three straight victories, including two straight blowouts, since a 67-64 loss to Evansville on Nov. 12. The Wildcats figure to remain No. 9.
UP NEXT
Lamar: At UAB on Tuesday night.
Kentucky: Hosts UAB on Friday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|62.5
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|25.0
|Three Point %
|23.1
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|90.6
|Lost ball turnover on Corey Nickerson, stolen by Riley Welch
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Nickerson
|40.0
|Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Corey Nickerson
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Kentucky
|34.0
|Davion Buster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Avery Sullivan
|47.0
|Nick Richards missed jump shot
|49.0
|+ 2
|Davion Buster made layup
|1:04
|+ 1
|Immanuel Quickley made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|81
|Field Goals
|21-64 (32.8%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-15 (46.7%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|42
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|20
|29
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|13
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|32.8
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|46.7
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Buster
|19
|3
|0
|6/15
|5/11
|2/3
|4
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Sullivan
|11
|13
|1
|4/12
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|T. Atwood
|10
|4
|0
|4/16
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|34
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|V. Holmes
|8
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Muoka
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Buster
|19
|3
|0
|6/15
|5/11
|2/3
|4
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Sullivan
|11
|13
|1
|4/12
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|39
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|T. Atwood
|10
|4
|0
|4/16
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|34
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|V. Holmes
|8
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Muoka
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Sohail
|8
|2
|0
|3/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Jefferson
|0
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Nickerson
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kopp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|31
|8
|21/64
|7/17
|7/15
|16
|200
|6
|2
|9
|11
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Maxey
|21
|5
|3
|8/11
|4/6
|1/1
|3
|31
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Hagans
|15
|3
|9
|4/6
|3/4
|4/4
|2
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|N. Richards
|10
|13
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|35
|0
|7
|0
|5
|8
|N. Sestina
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Whitney
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Maxey
|21
|5
|3
|8/11
|4/6
|1/1
|3
|31
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|A. Hagans
|15
|3
|9
|4/6
|3/4
|4/4
|2
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|N. Richards
|10
|13
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|35
|0
|7
|0
|5
|8
|N. Sestina
|3
|5
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Whitney
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Quickley
|11
|1
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|4/5
|3
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Brooks Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|E. Montgomery
|7
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|1/3
|0
|22
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|J. Juzang
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|37
|19
|29/57
|10/22
|13/19
|14
|200
|6
|13
|11
|8
|29
-
CINCY
BGREEN68
62
2nd 1:53
-
23COLO
WYO56
39
2nd 30.0
-
LIB
UMKC60
49
2nd 33.0
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL70
55
2nd 4:01
-
FLA
18XAVIER52
37
2nd 15:51 ESPN
-
RIDER
UVM48
43
2nd 11:57
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ37
47
2nd 17:01 PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC42
27
1st 3:06 CBSSN
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
STJOES
TOWSON64
76
Final
-
LAMAR
9UK56
81
Final
-
AKRON
2LVILLE76
82
Final
-
CLMB
CCTST82
52
Final
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST59
68
Final
-
LOYMRY
DUQ50
71
Final
-
NDAK
MINN56
79
Final
-
MTSU
OHIO63
75
Final
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN