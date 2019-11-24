LNGBCH
ARIZ

No Text

No. 14 Arizona has big second half, beats Long Beach 104-67

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Nico Mannion scored 22 points, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and No. 14 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Long Beach State 104-67 on Sunday night.

Arizona (6-0) struggled in the first half for a second straight game, trailing 31-30 with less than three minutes remaining before rallying for a 38-33 halftime lead. Nnaji and Mannion both had 11 points before the break.

The Wildcats trailed at halftime just three nights prior on Thursday before laboring to a 71-64 win over South Dakota State. This game wouldn't be nearly as a close.

Arizona hit 13 of its first 16 shots in the second half, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, to push the lead to 72-44 with ten minutes left and cruise to the win.

The Wildcats shot 67 percent from the field in the second half and scored 66 points.

Max Hazzard finished with 14 points, all in the second half. Jemarl Baker Jr. and Josh Green both added 11.

Michael Carter III led Long Beach State (2-4) with 11 points. Max De Geest and Joshua Morgan both added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State: The Beach has had a tough early-season schedule, losing to UCLA, Stanford and Saint Mary's before playing Arizona tough for a half. The losses are tough, but a young starting lineup that includes two freshmen and two sophomores is gaining valuable experience.

Arizona: The Wildcats have been a little inconsistent while leaning on three freshmen - Green, Nnaji and Mannion - for much of the production. The good news is they're still undefeated and trending in the right direction.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State hosts Providence on Thursday.

Arizona hosts Pepperdine on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Carter III
1 G
N. Mannion
1 G
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
34.0 Field Goal % 52.8
30.4 Three Point % 48.0
77.8 Free Throw % 80.8
+ 3 Matt Weyand made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard 12.0
  Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Ira Lee made free throw 28.0
  Shooting foul on Jordan Griffin 28.0
+ 2 Ira Lee made dunk 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Ira Lee 28.0
  Christian Koloko missed jump shot 30.0
+ 3 Jordan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Griffin 53.0
  Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 67 104
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 37-64 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 12-24 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 20 23
Team 6 9
Assists 12 26
Steals 6 15
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 21 14
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
M. Carter III G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
N. Mannion G
22 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
12T
away team logo LBSU 2-4 333467
home team logo 14 Arizona 6-0 3866104
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
McKale Center Tuscon, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo LBSU 2-4 70.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 9.6 APG
home team logo 14 Arizona 6-0 84.4 PPG 38.2 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
1
M. Carter III G 12.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.2 APG 37.0 FG%
1
N. Mannion G 13.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.4 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Carter III G 11 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
1
N. Mannion G 22 PTS 1 REB 8 AST
40.7 FG% 57.8
28.6 3PT FG% 50.0
56.5 FT% 66.7
LBSU
Starters
M. Carter III
J. Morgan
R. Mansel
C. Hunter
C. Slater
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter III 11 1 2 3/11 0/2 5/6 1 26 1 0 4 0 1
J. Morgan 10 5 2 4/5 0/0 2/3 4 24 0 0 0 2 3
R. Mansel 9 3 2 4/5 0/1 1/4 3 20 0 0 2 1 2
C. Hunter 8 5 1 3/11 0/4 2/3 1 25 1 0 5 2 3
C. Slater 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 20 1 0 1 0 3
Starters
M. Carter III
J. Morgan
R. Mansel
C. Hunter
C. Slater
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter III 11 1 2 3/11 0/2 5/6 1 26 1 0 4 0 1
J. Morgan 10 5 2 4/5 0/0 2/3 4 24 0 0 0 2 3
R. Mansel 9 3 2 4/5 0/1 1/4 3 20 0 0 2 1 2
C. Hunter 8 5 1 3/11 0/4 2/3 1 25 1 0 5 2 3
C. Slater 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 20 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
M. De Geest
J. Griffin
J. Roberts
D. Cobb
B. Jackson
J. Yan
T. Irish
M. Apic
S. Knight
R. Rhoden
J. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. De Geest 10 4 2 3/7 3/6 1/2 2 22 2 0 2 0 4
J. Griffin 9 1 0 3/6 2/4 1/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Roberts 6 2 2 3/6 0/1 0/1 1 20 0 0 4 1 1
D. Cobb 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 0 2 0 1
B. Jackson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Yan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Irish 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 2 1
M. Apic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rhoden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 28 12 24/59 6/21 13/23 22 200 6 0 21 8 20
Arizona
Starters
N. Mannion
Z. Nnaji
J. Green
C. Jeter
D. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Mannion 22 1 8 6/11 3/6 7/8 2 31 2 0 1 0 1
Z. Nnaji 21 5 0 9/13 0/0 3/4 1 26 1 0 1 1 4
J. Green 11 2 4 4/9 0/1 3/3 2 29 3 0 0 1 1
C. Jeter 7 6 2 3/5 0/0 1/4 3 23 2 1 1 0 6
D. Smith 5 1 1 1/5 1/5 2/4 4 21 2 1 1 0 1
Starters
N. Mannion
Z. Nnaji
J. Green
C. Jeter
D. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Mannion 22 1 8 6/11 3/6 7/8 2 31 2 0 1 0 1
Z. Nnaji 21 5 0 9/13 0/0 3/4 1 26 1 0 1 1 4
J. Green 11 2 4 4/9 0/1 3/3 2 29 3 0 0 1 1
C. Jeter 7 6 2 3/5 0/0 1/4 3 23 2 1 1 0 6
D. Smith 5 1 1 1/5 1/5 2/4 4 21 2 1 1 0 1
Bench
M. Hazzard
J. Baker Jr.
S. Gettings
I. Lee
M. Weyand
C. Koloko
K. Jones
J. DesJardins
D. Doutrive
J. Brown
B. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hazzard 14 3 2 5/7 4/6 0/2 1 18 2 0 4 0 3
J. Baker Jr. 11 1 7 4/5 3/3 0/0 2 20 3 0 1 0 1
S. Gettings 5 4 2 2/4 0/2 1/1 3 14 0 0 2 1 3
I. Lee 3 5 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 12 0 0 2 2 3
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Koloko 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 1 1 1 0
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 29 26 37/64 12/24 18/27 23 200 15 3 14 6 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores