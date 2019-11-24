MTSU
OHIO

No Text

Dartis scores 32 to carry Ohio past Middle Tennessee 75-63

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Jordan Dartis made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points and Ohio beat Middle Tennessee 75-63 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Dartis, as 6-foot-3 senior, was 9-of-18 shooting. He has five career games with at least seven made 3s including a career-high 10 in a 99-75 win over Akron on Feb. 6, 2018. Dave Jamerson set the program record with 14 3-pointers, and then about two months later, made 11 in the 1989-90 season.

Jason Preston had 15 points and nine assists for Ohio, Sylvester Ogbonda added 12 points and Ben Vander Plas had 11 rebounds.

Antonio Green and C.J. Jones had 13 points each for the Blue Raiders (3-4), who have lost four games in a row. Donovan Sims added 10 points.

Ohio (4-3) takes on Detroit at home on Saturday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Belmont at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Green
J. Preston
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
40.4 Field Goal % 44.8
37.5 Three Point % 23.1
89.3 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 3 Antonio Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayce Johnson 22.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Sylvester Ogbonda 30.0
+ 1 C.J. Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 C.J. Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Shooting foul on Lunden McDay 56.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Jones 1:02
  Ben Vander Plas missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 2 Jayce Johnson made layup 1:34
+ 3 Jordan Dartis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jason Preston 1:50
+ 1 C.J. Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:18
+ 1 C.J. Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 2:18
Team Stats
Points 63 75
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 34
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 27 24
Team 3 4
Assists 13 16
Steals 3 11
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
55
A. Green G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
J. Dartis G
32 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-4 293463
home team logo Ohio 4-3 433275
HTC Center Conway, SC
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Middle Tenn. 3-4 83.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Ohio 4-3 67.8 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
23
C. Jones G 19.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.8 APG 54.3 FG%
35
J. Dartis G 9.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.8 APG 29.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Jones G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
35
J. Dartis G 32 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
37.3 FG% 42.1
28.6 3PT FG% 43.5
92.9 FT% 68.0
Middle Tenn.
Starters
A. Green
C. Jones
D. Sims
T. Jackson
J. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 13 5 2 4/15 2/8 3/3 1 34 0 0 2 0 5
C. Jones 13 3 1 4/10 1/3 4/4 4 30 0 0 1 0 3
D. Sims 10 2 3 4/10 2/6 0/0 3 30 0 1 5 1 1
T. Jackson 8 7 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 35 0 0 3 2 5
J. Johnson 6 8 4 2/7 0/2 2/3 4 26 1 0 0 4 4
Starters
A. Green
C. Jones
D. Sims
T. Jackson
J. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 13 5 2 4/15 2/8 3/3 1 34 0 0 2 0 5
C. Jones 13 3 1 4/10 1/3 4/4 4 30 0 0 1 0 3
D. Sims 10 2 3 4/10 2/6 0/0 3 30 0 1 5 1 1
T. Jackson 8 7 0 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 35 0 0 3 2 5
J. Johnson 6 8 4 2/7 0/2 2/3 4 26 1 0 0 4 4
Bench
E. Lawrence
A. Crump
T. Millin
D. Dishman
J. Millner
J. Davis
R. Scurry
B. Coffey II
J. Jordan
M. Mitchell
S. Kromah
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Lawrence 7 4 2 3/6 1/1 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 1 3
A. Crump 6 6 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 4 23 1 0 3 0 6
T. Millin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Dishman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Millner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Coffey II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kromah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 35 13 22/59 6/21 13/14 22 200 3 1 15 8 27
Ohio
Starters
J. Dartis
J. Preston
S. Ogbonda
B. Vander Plas
L. McDay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dartis 32 2 4 9/18 8/13 6/8 2 39 3 0 1 1 1
J. Preston 15 5 9 4/10 0/1 7/8 1 40 2 1 3 1 4
S. Ogbonda 12 4 0 5/8 1/1 1/2 3 27 1 0 3 1 3
B. Vander Plas 5 11 3 2/9 0/3 1/3 4 35 4 0 2 2 9
L. McDay 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 1 1
Starters
J. Dartis
J. Preston
S. Ogbonda
B. Vander Plas
L. McDay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dartis 32 2 4 9/18 8/13 6/8 2 39 3 0 1 1 1
J. Preston 15 5 9 4/10 0/1 7/8 1 40 2 1 3 1 4
S. Ogbonda 12 4 0 5/8 1/1 1/2 3 27 1 0 3 1 3
B. Vander Plas 5 11 3 2/9 0/3 1/3 4 35 4 0 2 2 9
L. McDay 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 1 1
Bench
B. Roderick
N. Foster
N. Springs
M. McMurray
C. Murrell
J. Tenerowicz
M. Price
M. Brown
M. Brown, Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Roderick 4 3 0 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 3
N. Foster 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 2 13 0 1 0 0 2
N. Springs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. McMurray 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
C. Murrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 30 16 24/57 10/23 17/25 15 200 11 2 11 6 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores