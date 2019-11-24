Tulane rallies past Utah 65-61 at Myrtle Beach tourney
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Tulane won two games in Myrtle Beach this week - or, half as many as the Green Wave won all of last season.
Teshaun Hightower scored 16 points and hit the go-ahead layup with a minute left, and Tulane rallied past Utah 65-61 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
K.J. Lawson added 14 points and Jordan Walker finished with 12 to help the Green Wave (5-1), who trailed by eight points with 4 1/2 minutes left and continued their turnaround under new coach Ron Hunter by closing on a 10-0 run while hitting nine of their final 11 shots to finish the tournament 2-1.
''How were we going to handle adversity? In the past it's been a struggle at Tulane,'' said Hunter, who came in from Georgia State. ''Our kids could have folded then. They just kept grinding on the defensive end and I thought defensively we were unbelievable today.''
Timmy Allen and Branden Carlson each scored 14 points for Utah (4-2). Freshman Rylan Jones finished with 11 points and hit a 3-pointer to put the Utes up 61-55 with 4 1/2 minutes left - but they didn't score again.
Walker hit two jumpers during the decisive run, including one that tied it at 61 with just over two minutes left. He rimmed out a jumper on the next trip downcourt but Hightower cleaned it up with a left-handed layup that put the Green Wave ahead to stay.
The Utes had two chances to tie it in the final minute. Jones' baseline jumper bounced off the rim with about 16 seconds left and his contested jumper from the left wing hit off the front of the rim and went to Hightower with 5.5 seconds left.
Christion Thompson iced it with two free throws with 2.0 seconds left.
BIG PICTURE
Tulane: The Green Wave - who went 4-27 last season under Mike Dunleavy - will leave the Myrtle Beach area feeling pretty good after beating Middle Tennessee and Utah in their final two games. They got back to doing what they do well, forcing 20 turnovers and turning them into 18 points, to give Hunter his 450th career victory.
Utah: This 1-2 finish to this cross-country trip will wind up being one of those tough lessons the young Utes needed to learn before getting into the heart of Pac-12 play. With 12 new players, an adjustment period was certainly expected.
''You can try to find these big-picture elements, but to me, at the end of the day, it's about being a little bit crisper on the next possession, to not put yourself in a position where another team's going to go on a run to finish a game like that,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''There's a lot of chicken we left on the bone, I thought, at different spots.''
UP NEXT
Tulane: Plays host to Southern on Dec. 1.
Utah: Plays host to UC Davis on Friday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|9.8
|Pts. Per Game
|9.8
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|47.6
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|45.0
|Three Point %
|42.9
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|93.3
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Timmy Allen
|2.0
|Personal foul on Both Gach
|2.0
|Personal foul on Both Gach
|3.0
|Personal foul on Both Gach
|4.0
|Personal foul on Rylan Jones
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
|8.0
|Rylan Jones missed jump shot
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Utah
|16.0
|Rylan Jones missed jump shot
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|61
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|23-48 (47.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|32
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|14
|23
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|19
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|T. Hightower G
|17.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.5 FG%
|
35
|B. Carlson C
|7.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|61.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hightower G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|B. Carlson C
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.6
|FG%
|47.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|16
|2
|3
|5/10
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Lawson
|14
|3
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Walker
|12
|2
|7
|6/15
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|36
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|N. Days
|10
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Thompson
|4
|5
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|16
|2
|3
|5/10
|3/4
|3/3
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Lawson
|14
|3
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Walker
|12
|2
|7
|6/15
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|36
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|N. Days
|10
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Thompson
|4
|5
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zhang
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Ona Embo
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Koka
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. McGee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|19
|14
|26/57
|7/21
|6/7
|12
|200
|7
|1
|12
|5
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|14
|8
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|7
|1
|7
|B. Carlson
|14
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|R. Jones
|11
|3
|6
|3/6
|3/4
|2/3
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Battin
|3
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Gach
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|14
|8
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|38
|1
|0
|7
|1
|7
|B. Carlson
|14
|5
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|R. Jones
|11
|3
|6
|3/6
|3/4
|2/3
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Battin
|3
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Gach
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jantunen
|10
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|J. Brenchley
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Thioune
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Plummer
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Van Komen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haddock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|14
|23/48
|7/18
|8/11
|13
|200
|5
|2
|19
|6
|23
-
UNF
CREIGH62
72
2nd 1:08 FS1
-
SUTAH
ETNST51
58
2nd 2:53
-
MERMAK
HARTFD57
52
2nd 3:14
-
LIU
12TXTECH61
83
2nd 4:11
-
ARTECH
TXARL64
79
2nd 1:58
-
WCAR
STETSON66
55
2nd 2:48 ESP+
-
MILW
GWASH33
42
2nd 14:01
-
LSU
RI47
44
2nd 17:47 CBSSN
-
EILL
UIW13
16
1st 10:16
-
MEMAR
MAINE13
31
1st 7:36
-
MOST
BUFF9
13
1st 12:40 ESPU
-
UMASS
STJOHN13
17
1st 11:53 ESP2
-
SACHRT
QUINN5
4
1st 17:59
-
OHION
IPFW26
41
1st 0.0
-
MVSU
SDAKST17
48
1st 0.0
-
UCIRV
DTROIT42
48
1st 0.0
-
VMI
NCGRN30
43
1st 0.0
-
WILCAR
USM29
42
1st 0.0
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
AF
INDST0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR0
0139 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
RICE
ECU0
0149 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
CSN
COLG0
0151 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
CPOLY
IOWA0
0146 O/U
-23.5
5:00pm BTN
-
VALPO
NEVADA0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
STJOES
TOWSON0
0148 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
RIDER
UVM0
0
6:00pm
-
AKRON
2LVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm
-
CLMB
CCTST0
0138.5 O/U
+15.5
6:00pm
-
LAMAR
9UK0
0138.5 O/U
-25
6:00pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST0
0127 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
LOYMRY
DUQ0
0124.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm
-
NDAK
MINN0
0137 O/U
-18
7:00pm BTN
-
MTSU
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESPW
-
CINCY
BGREEN0
0144.5 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
LIB
UMKC0
0121.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL0
0145.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
23COLO
WYO0
0124 O/U
+19
8:00pm
-
FLA
18XAVIER0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC0
0128.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN