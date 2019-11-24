UMASS
STJOHN

No Text

St. John’s pulls away from UMass in Tip-Off Tournament

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) David Caraher scored 17 points to lead St. John’s to a 78-63 victory over Massachusetts Sunday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation game.

After trailing for the first time all season at the half, the Red Storm (5-2) dominated the final 11 minutes of play to avoid losing to their second mid-major school of the season.

Josh Roberts scored 16 points with eight rebounds, while Julian Champagnie had 12 points for St. John’s.

T.J. Weeeks led UMass (5-2) with 19 points, Tre Mitchell added 14 and Keon Clergeot chipped in with 11. The Minutemen committed a season-high 17 turnovers, which St. John’s converted into 23 points.

UMass took a 53-48 lead on a three-point play by Mitchell with 10:54 remaining, but St. John’s stormed back with a 13-0 run, led by five points from Champagnie, to take a 61-53 lead with 7:06 left.

The Red Storm did it with second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron on the bench with four fouls. Heron took a seat after picking up his second straight offensive foul with 15:50 left in the half and didn’t return.

Weeks scored 17 first-half points to give UMass a 38-37 lead. The Minutemen made just two field goals in the final five minutes of the half - 3-pointers from Clergeot and Mitchell - but went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Weeks made a pair with 31 seconds left to give them the halftime lead.

A three-point play by Rasheem Dunn gave St. John’s a 31-25 lead with just inside six minutes to play but were outscored 13-6 from there. Roberts had a team-high eight points in the half for the Red Storm.

BIG PICTURE

UMASS: After averaging 78.4 points during a five-game winning streak to start the season, the Minutemen have struggled for points in two straight losses, averaging just 54.5 per game.

St. John’s: For the third straight season, the Red Storm finished third or better in an early-season tournament with the consolation game victory.

UP NEXT

UMASS: The Minutemen continue their stretch against major programs with a Friday trip to Rutgers.

St. John’s: The Red Storm return to New York where they have five straight home games, starting with Wagner on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. East II
L. Figueroa
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
48.9 Field Goal % 38.7
44.4 Three Point % 45.0
76.9 Free Throw % 58.6
  Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie 27.0
  Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 David Caraher made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 David Caraher made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on T.J. Weeks 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford 34.0
  Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts 36.0
+ 1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Tre Mitchell 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie 46.0
Team Stats
Points 63 78
Field Goals 19-58 (32.8%) 28-63 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 40 44
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 26 27
Team 1 5
Assists 10 13
Steals 6 13
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
23
T. Weeks G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
D. Caraher G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 5-2 382563
home team logo St. John's 5-2 374178
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 5-2 73.0 PPG 32.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo St. John's 5-2 81.2 PPG 48.2 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
23
T. Weeks G 14.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.3 APG 49.1 FG%
5
D. Caraher G 6.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.5 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Weeks G 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
D. Caraher G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 44.4
29.0 3PT FG% 31.6
69.6 FT% 59.3
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Mitchell
K. Clergeot
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
S. East II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 14 12 4 4/12 1/6 5/6 3 37 1 1 8 4 8
K. Clergeot 11 2 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 29 1 0 5 0 2
C. Pierre 8 3 0 2/8 2/8 2/2 2 25 1 0 0 1 2
S. Diallo 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 4
S. East II 2 6 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 3 3
Starters
T. Mitchell
K. Clergeot
C. Pierre
S. Diallo
S. East II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 14 12 4 4/12 1/6 5/6 3 37 1 1 8 4 8
K. Clergeot 11 2 2 4/6 3/5 0/0 3 29 1 0 5 0 2
C. Pierre 8 3 0 2/8 2/8 2/2 2 25 1 0 0 1 2
S. Diallo 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 4
S. East II 2 6 1 1/7 0/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 3 3
Bench
T. Weeks
P. Santos
S. Chatman
D. Baptiste
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weeks 19 4 1 5/15 2/8 7/8 3 26 2 0 0 0 4
P. Santos 6 4 0 2/3 1/2 1/3 4 15 1 0 0 4 0
S. Chatman 1 4 1 0/4 0/1 1/4 5 16 0 1 1 1 3
D. Baptiste 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 39 10 19/58 9/31 16/23 25 200 6 2 17 13 26
St. John's
Starters
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roberts 16 8 1 8/12 0/0 0/1 2 33 0 3 0 4 4
J. Champagnie 12 7 2 3/6 1/2 5/5 2 33 3 0 1 1 6
L. Figueroa 7 3 0 3/9 1/4 0/2 4 19 6 0 2 2 1
M. Heron 6 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/4 4 16 1 0 3 1 1
N. Rutherford 4 6 2 0/4 0/1 4/6 2 22 2 0 0 2 4
Starters
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Roberts 16 8 1 8/12 0/0 0/1 2 33 0 3 0 4 4
J. Champagnie 12 7 2 3/6 1/2 5/5 2 33 3 0 1 1 6
L. Figueroa 7 3 0 3/9 1/4 0/2 4 19 6 0 2 2 1
M. Heron 6 2 1 2/5 0/2 2/4 4 16 1 0 3 1 1
N. Rutherford 4 6 2 0/4 0/1 4/6 2 22 2 0 0 2 4
Bench
D. Caraher
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
G. Williams Jr.
D. Sears
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Caraher 17 3 1 6/8 3/5 2/3 1 21 0 0 2 1 2
R. Dunn 7 5 2 2/9 1/3 2/3 2 21 0 0 2 0 5
M. Earlington 7 4 1 3/6 0/1 1/3 4 16 0 0 0 1 3
G. Williams Jr. 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 1
D. Sears 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 39 13 28/63 6/19 16/27 22 200 13 3 12 12 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores