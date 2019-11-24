St. John’s pulls away from UMass in Tip-Off Tournament
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) David Caraher scored 17 points to lead St. John’s to a 78-63 victory over Massachusetts Sunday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off consolation game.
After trailing for the first time all season at the half, the Red Storm (5-2) dominated the final 11 minutes of play to avoid losing to their second mid-major school of the season.
Josh Roberts scored 16 points with eight rebounds, while Julian Champagnie had 12 points for St. John’s.
T.J. Weeeks led UMass (5-2) with 19 points, Tre Mitchell added 14 and Keon Clergeot chipped in with 11. The Minutemen committed a season-high 17 turnovers, which St. John’s converted into 23 points.
UMass took a 53-48 lead on a three-point play by Mitchell with 10:54 remaining, but St. John’s stormed back with a 13-0 run, led by five points from Champagnie, to take a 61-53 lead with 7:06 left.
The Red Storm did it with second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron on the bench with four fouls. Heron took a seat after picking up his second straight offensive foul with 15:50 left in the half and didn’t return.
Weeks scored 17 first-half points to give UMass a 38-37 lead. The Minutemen made just two field goals in the final five minutes of the half - 3-pointers from Clergeot and Mitchell - but went 4-for-4 from the foul line. Weeks made a pair with 31 seconds left to give them the halftime lead.
A three-point play by Rasheem Dunn gave St. John’s a 31-25 lead with just inside six minutes to play but were outscored 13-6 from there. Roberts had a team-high eight points in the half for the Red Storm.
BIG PICTURE
UMASS: After averaging 78.4 points during a five-game winning streak to start the season, the Minutemen have struggled for points in two straight losses, averaging just 54.5 per game.
St. John’s: For the third straight season, the Red Storm finished third or better in an early-season tournament with the consolation game victory.
UP NEXT
UMASS: The Minutemen continue their stretch against major programs with a Friday trip to Rutgers.
St. John’s: The Red Storm return to New York where they have five straight home games, starting with Wagner on Saturday.
---
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|44.4
|Three Point %
|45.0
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|58.6
|Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|27.0
|Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|David Caraher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|David Caraher made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on T.J. Weeks
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|34.0
|Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts
|36.0
|+ 1
|Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|78
|Field Goals
|19-58 (32.8%)
|28-63 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-31 (29.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-23 (69.6%)
|16-27 (59.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|44
|Offensive
|13
|12
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 5-2
|73.0 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|St. John's 5-2
|81.2 PPG
|48.2 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|T. Weeks G
|14.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|0.3 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
5
|D. Caraher G
|6.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Weeks G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|D. Caraher G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|29.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|69.6
|FT%
|59.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|14
|12
|4
|4/12
|1/6
|5/6
|3
|37
|1
|1
|8
|4
|8
|K. Clergeot
|11
|2
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|C. Pierre
|8
|3
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Diallo
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. East II
|2
|6
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mitchell
|14
|12
|4
|4/12
|1/6
|5/6
|3
|37
|1
|1
|8
|4
|8
|K. Clergeot
|11
|2
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|C. Pierre
|8
|3
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Diallo
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. East II
|2
|6
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|19
|4
|1
|5/15
|2/8
|7/8
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|P. Santos
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|S. Chatman
|1
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|1/4
|5
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Baptiste
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|10
|19/58
|9/31
|16/23
|25
|200
|6
|2
|17
|13
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|16
|8
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|33
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|J. Champagnie
|12
|7
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|5/5
|2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|L. Figueroa
|7
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|19
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Heron
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|N. Rutherford
|4
|6
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|22
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|16
|8
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|33
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|J. Champagnie
|12
|7
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|5/5
|2
|33
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|L. Figueroa
|7
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|0/2
|4
|19
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Heron
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|N. Rutherford
|4
|6
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|22
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Caraher
|17
|3
|1
|6/8
|3/5
|2/3
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|R. Dunn
|7
|5
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Earlington
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Williams Jr.
|2
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Sears
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|39
|13
|28/63
|6/19
|16/27
|22
|200
|13
|3
|12
|12
|27
-
LAMAR
9UK54
80
2nd 1:26 SECN
-
STJOES
TOWSON56
71
2nd 2:22 ESPU
-
AKRON
2LVILLE55
70
2nd 7:51
-
CLMB
CCTST82
51
2nd 1:28
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST40
37
2nd 16:48 CBSSN
-
LOYMRY
DUQ33
42
2nd 11:38
-
NDAK
MINN20
31
1st 3:42 BTN
-
MTSU
OHIO11
14
1st 11:58 ESPW
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
CINCY
BGREEN0
0144.5 O/U
+7
7:46pm
-
LIB
UMKC0
0121.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
23COLO
WYO0
0124 O/U
+18.5
8:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL0
0145 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
FLA
18XAVIER0
0123.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm PACN
-
RIDER
UVM0
0
8:30pm
-
NICHST
UMBC0
0128.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN