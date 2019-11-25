Lever carries Grand Canyon over Illinois St. 68-63
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Alessandro Lever scored 23 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Illinois State 68-63 in the Paradise Jam on Monday.
GCU led for 35 of the 40 minutes. Jovan Blacksher Jr. gave the Lopes a 62-57 lead with 3:49 to go on a driving three-point play and Lever made an up-and-under basket to make it 64-61. J.J. Rhymes had a key offensive rebound, and Isiah Brown and Rhymes made and two free throws apiece.
Brown added a career-high 21 points and Blacksher had 10 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-5). Rhymes added 10 points in his first Division I start.
Zach Copeland tied a career high with 21 points for the Redbirds (2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Dedric Boyd added 10 points, and Jaycee Hillsman had seven rebounds.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|8.2
|Pts. Per Game
|8.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|44.4
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|+ 1
|J.J. Rhymes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0.0
|+ 1
|J.J. Rhymes made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by J.J. Rhymes
|1.0
|Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Isiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Isiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Dedric Boyd
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by J.J. Rhymes
|13.0
|Carlos Johnson missed jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Isiah Brown
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|63
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|26
|25
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|11
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Grand Canyon 3-5
|67.6 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Illinois State 2-4
|70.6 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|A. Lever C
|12.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
2
|Z. Copeland G
|13.0 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Lever C
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|Z. Copeland G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lever
|23
|3
|0
|9/21
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|I. Brown
|21
|5
|2
|7/10
|5/8
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Rhymes
|10
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|10
|6
|4
|4/13
|1/7
|1/1
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|B. Okpoh
|0
|8
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|4
|8
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|L. Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Frayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gerdes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. McGlothan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Spry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|35
|9
|24/60
|8/22
|12/14
|11
|200
|5
|1
|13
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Copeland
|21
|5
|4
|8/15
|4/7
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|R. Torres
|8
|4
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|J. Hillsman
|6
|7
|1
|3/10
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|R. Idowu
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Chastain
|2
|5
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Boyd
|10
|1
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ndiaye
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|D. Horne
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Reeves
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Fisher III
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|14
|26/61
|10/26
|1/2
|17
|200
|4
|6
|10
|7
|25
