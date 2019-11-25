GC
ILLST

No Text

Lever carries Grand Canyon over Illinois St. 68-63

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) Alessandro Lever scored 23 points as Grand Canyon narrowly beat Illinois State 68-63 in the Paradise Jam on Monday.

GCU led for 35 of the 40 minutes. Jovan Blacksher Jr. gave the Lopes a 62-57 lead with 3:49 to go on a driving three-point play and Lever made an up-and-under basket to make it 64-61. J.J. Rhymes had a key offensive rebound, and Isiah Brown and Rhymes made and two free throws apiece.

Brown added a career-high 21 points and Blacksher had 10 points and six rebounds for Grand Canyon (3-5). Rhymes added 10 points in his first Division I start.

Zach Copeland tied a career high with 21 points for the Redbirds (2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Dedric Boyd added 10 points, and Jaycee Hillsman had seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Blacksher Jr.
R. Torres
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
8.2 Pts. Per Game 8.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
40.0 Field Goal % 50.0
25.0 Three Point % 44.4
82.4 Free Throw % 60.0
+ 1 J.J. Rhymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 0.0
+ 1 J.J. Rhymes made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman 1.0
  Defensive rebound by J.J. Rhymes 1.0
  Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Isiah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Isiah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Dedric Boyd 7.0
  Offensive rebound by J.J. Rhymes 13.0
  Carlos Johnson missed jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Isiah Brown 40.0
Team Stats
Points 68 63
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 26 25
Team 4 1
Assists 9 14
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
A. Lever C
23 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
2
Z. Copeland G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Grand Canyon 3-5 313768
home team logo Illinois State 2-4 303363
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center St. Thomas,
Team Stats
away team logo Grand Canyon 3-5 67.6 PPG 34.4 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-4 70.6 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
25
A. Lever C 12.7 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.4 APG 48.6 FG%
2
Z. Copeland G 13.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.8 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
25
A. Lever C 23 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
2
Z. Copeland G 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 42.6
36.4 3PT FG% 38.5
85.7 FT% 50.0
Grand Canyon
Starters
A. Lever
I. Brown
J. Rhymes
J. Blacksher Jr.
B. Okpoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lever 23 3 0 9/21 2/5 3/3 2 37 2 0 3 1 2
I. Brown 21 5 2 7/10 5/8 2/2 2 39 1 0 2 0 5
J. Rhymes 10 4 0 2/4 0/0 6/7 1 25 0 0 4 2 2
J. Blacksher Jr. 10 6 4 4/13 1/7 1/1 1 38 2 0 1 0 6
B. Okpoh 0 8 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 3 29 0 0 0 3 5
Starters
A. Lever
I. Brown
J. Rhymes
J. Blacksher Jr.
B. Okpoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lever 23 3 0 9/21 2/5 3/3 2 37 2 0 3 1 2
I. Brown 21 5 2 7/10 5/8 2/2 2 39 1 0 2 0 5
J. Rhymes 10 4 0 2/4 0/0 6/7 1 25 0 0 4 2 2
J. Blacksher Jr. 10 6 4 4/13 1/7 1/1 1 38 2 0 1 0 6
B. Okpoh 0 8 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 3 29 0 0 0 3 5
Bench
C. Johnson
L. Jenkins
L. Bangai
O. Frayer
J. Fisher
M. Dixon
R. Gerdes
G. McGlothan
E. Spry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Johnson 4 8 3 2/7 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 1 1 2 6
L. Jenkins 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Frayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gerdes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McGlothan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Spry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 35 9 24/60 8/22 12/14 11 200 5 1 13 9 26
Illinois State
Starters
Z. Copeland
R. Torres
J. Hillsman
R. Idowu
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 21 5 4 8/15 4/7 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 3 2
R. Torres 8 4 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 28 0 1 3 1 3
J. Hillsman 6 7 1 3/10 0/5 0/0 2 29 0 1 1 1 6
R. Idowu 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 1 1
M. Chastain 2 5 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 2 0 0 5
Starters
Z. Copeland
R. Torres
J. Hillsman
R. Idowu
M. Chastain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Copeland 21 5 4 8/15 4/7 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 3 2
R. Torres 8 4 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 28 0 1 3 1 3
J. Hillsman 6 7 1 3/10 0/5 0/0 2 29 0 1 1 1 6
R. Idowu 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 1 1
M. Chastain 2 5 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 2 0 0 5
Bench
D. Boyd
A. Ndiaye
D. Horne
A. Reeves
K. Fisher III
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd 10 1 1 4/10 2/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 1
A. Ndiaye 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 18 2 2 1 0 1
D. Horne 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 3
A. Reeves 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 1 1
K. Fisher III 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 2
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 14 26/61 10/26 1/2 17 200 4 6 10 7 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores