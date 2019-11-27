SCST
Jones scores 18 to lead Tulsa over SC State 78-47

  • Nov 27, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Reggie Jones had 18 points as Tulsa easily beat South Carolina State 78-47 on Wednesday.

Tulsa led by just five points at halftime but pushed it to 71-40 with 5:03 remaining. Tulsa outscored SC State 21-5 to start the second half, shooting 61.5% from the field and holding the Bulldogs to just 25%.

Jeriah Horne had 12 points for Tulsa (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Martins Igbanu added 12 points, and Brandon Rachal had 11 points. Tulsa knocked down a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Tariq Simmons had 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-5).

Tulsa faces Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Presbyterian at home next Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
D. Applewhite
35 F
D. Jackson
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
40.4 Field Goal % 62.9
Three Point % 0.0
76.3 Free Throw % 82.6
  Offensive rebound by Elafayette Stone 38:41
  Armani Hill missed driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Reggie Jones made free throw 12.0
  Shooting foul on Omar Croskey 12.0
+ 3 Reggie Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill 12.0
+ 1 Elafayette Stone made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Elafayette Stone made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Armani Hill 48.0
  Rahsaan Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Elafayette Stone 1:13
Team Stats
Points 47 78
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 28-55 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 18 23
Team 2 4
Assists 12 20
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Simmons G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
R. Jones G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SC State 2-5 272047
home team logo Tulsa 5-1 324678
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo SC State 2-5 68.5 PPG 34.5 RPG 8.3 APG
home team logo Tulsa 5-1 71.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
1
T. Simmons G 8.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.2 APG 41.7 FG%
22
R. Jones G 7.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.2 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Simmons G 10 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
22
R. Jones G 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 50.9
23.8 3PT FG% 46.2
75.0 FT% 83.3
SC State
Starters
T. Simmons
I. Kinard
T. Riley
R. Neal
O. Fields
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Simmons 10 1 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 27 1 0 2 0 1
I. Kinard 7 6 1 3/5 0/1 1/1 3 26 1 0 3 3 3
T. Riley 6 3 1 3/6 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 0 0 3
R. Neal 6 4 4 2/5 1/2 1/1 2 25 0 0 3 1 3
O. Fields 4 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 1 0 1 0
Bench
J. Etienne
E. Stone
D. Applewhite
Z. Sellers
D. Bottenberg
A. Hill
R. Flint Jr.
R. Edwards
O. Croskey
I. Felder
Q. Nelson
T. Moorer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Etienne 6 0 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 0 21 0 0 3 0 0
E. Stone 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 2 1
D. Applewhite 2 7 1 0/7 0/0 2/4 0 28 0 0 0 2 5
Z. Sellers 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 1 2
D. Bottenberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
R. Flint Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Edwards 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. Croskey 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Felder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moorer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 29 12 18/54 5/21 6/8 12 200 4 1 12 11 18
Tulsa
Starters
R. Jones
M. Igbanu
B. Rachal
I. Hill
D. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 18 1 1 5/8 5/8 3/3 0 23 1 0 1 0 1
M. Igbanu 12 1 2 5/7 0/0 2/2 0 21 0 0 0 0 1
B. Rachal 11 10 3 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 23 2 1 3 4 6
I. Hill 6 1 5 2/6 0/4 2/2 0 23 2 0 0 1 0
D. Jackson 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 2 0 1
Bench
J. Horne
L. Korita
E. Joiner
J. Earley
E. Ugboh
G. Christopoulos
C. Haywood II
K. Embery-Simpson
R. Gendron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 12 7 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 1 25 1 0 0 1 6
L. Korita 9 2 0 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 2
E. Joiner 4 3 5 1/5 0/2 2/2 1 23 0 0 0 0 3
J. Earley 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ugboh 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/1 2 14 0 0 1 1 2
G. Christopoulos 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gendron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 20 28/55 12/26 10/12 10 200 8 2 8 7 23
NCAA BB Scores