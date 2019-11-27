Jones scores 18 to lead Tulsa over SC State 78-47
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Reggie Jones had 18 points as Tulsa easily beat South Carolina State 78-47 on Wednesday.
Tulsa led by just five points at halftime but pushed it to 71-40 with 5:03 remaining. Tulsa outscored SC State 21-5 to start the second half, shooting 61.5% from the field and holding the Bulldogs to just 25%.
Jeriah Horne had 12 points for Tulsa (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Martins Igbanu added 12 points, and Brandon Rachal had 11 points. Tulsa knocked down a season-high 12 3-pointers.
Tariq Simmons had 10 points for the Bulldogs (2-5).
Tulsa faces Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces Presbyterian at home next Saturday.
|27.2
|Min. Per Game
|27.2
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|62.9
|Three Point %
|0.0
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Offensive rebound by Elafayette Stone
|38:41
|Armani Hill missed driving layup
|1.0
|+ 1
|Reggie Jones made free throw
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Omar Croskey
|12.0
|+ 3
|Reggie Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Hill
|12.0
|+ 1
|Elafayette Stone made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Elafayette Stone made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Emmanuel Ugboh
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Armani Hill
|48.0
|Rahsaan Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Elafayette Stone
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|78
|Field Goals
|18-54 (33.3%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|20
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Simmons G
|8.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|41.7 FG%
|
22
|R. Jones G
|7.6 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Simmons G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|R. Jones G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|10
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Kinard
|7
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|T. Riley
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Neal
|6
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. Fields
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|10
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Kinard
|7
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|T. Riley
|6
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Neal
|6
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. Fields
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Etienne
|6
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|E. Stone
|4
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Applewhite
|2
|7
|1
|0/7
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Z. Sellers
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Bottenberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Flint Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Edwards
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Croskey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Felder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moorer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|29
|12
|18/54
|5/21
|6/8
|12
|200
|4
|1
|12
|11
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|18
|1
|1
|5/8
|5/8
|3/3
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Igbanu
|12
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Rachal
|11
|10
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|23
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|I. Hill
|6
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jones
|18
|1
|1
|5/8
|5/8
|3/3
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Igbanu
|12
|1
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Rachal
|11
|10
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|23
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|I. Hill
|6
|1
|5
|2/6
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Horne
|12
|7
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|L. Korita
|9
|2
|0
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Joiner
|4
|3
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Earley
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Ugboh
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Christopoulos
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gendron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|30
|20
|28/55
|12/26
|10/12
|10
|200
|8
|2
|8
|7
|23
