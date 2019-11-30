EVAN
IUPUI

No Text

Williams scores 20 to lead Evansville past IUPUI 70-64

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) DeAndre Williams had 20 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as Evansville topped IUPUI 70-64 on Saturday night.

IUPUI led by eight when Marcus Burk made a jumper for a 52-44 lead with 13:09 remaining in the game. Noah Frederking made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Purple Aces were within two at 52-50. John Hall added a 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining and Evansville took the lead, 53-52.

Later, trailing 59-55, Williams hit a jumper and two free throws at the beginning of an 11-0 run that helped the Purple Aces (5-3) put the game away, now leading 66-59 with 1:55 to go.

Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for the Jaguars (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Burk added 18 points. Isaiah Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Evansville faces Western Illinois at home on Wednesday. IUPUI takes on Morehead State on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
D. Williams
13 F
J. Minnett
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
56.7 Field Goal % 36.0
16.7 Three Point % 34.4
77.8 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 2 Elyjah Goss made dunk, assist by Grant Weatherford 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Williams 4.0
  Grant Weatherford missed reverse layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Grant Weatherford 7.0
  Jaylen Minnett missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Williams 17.0
  Noah Frederking missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Noah Frederking missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Elyjah Goss 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Frederking 20.0
  Marcus Burk missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
Team Stats
Points 70 64
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Total Rebounds 44 38
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 28 25
Team 5 6
Assists 11 13
Steals 3 2
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Williams F
20 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
M. Burk G
18 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Evansville 5-3 274370
home team logo IUPUI 2-6 372764
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 5-3 77.9 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo IUPUI 2-6 65.9 PPG 36.9 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
13
D. Williams F 12.7 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.1 APG 63.6 FG%
0
J. Minnett G 11.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.0 APG 34.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Williams F 20 PTS 15 REB 5 AST
0
J. Minnett G 18 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
39.7 FG% 39.7
21.7 3PT FG% 27.8
78.9 FT% 54.2
Evansville
Starters
A. Labinowicz
N. Frederking
K. Riley
J. Newton
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Labinowicz 9 6 0 2/9 0/1 5/5 1 21 0 0 2 3 3
N. Frederking 8 3 1 3/8 2/7 0/2 2 25 0 1 0 0 3
K. Riley 8 3 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 31 1 1 3 0 3
J. Newton 4 4 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 22 0 0 0 2 2
J. Hall 3 4 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
D. Williams
S. Cunliffe
E. Kuhlman
M. Henderson
S. Givance
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 20 15 5 8/13 0/1 4/6 1 35 1 2 0 5 10
S. Cunliffe 7 2 2 3/9 1/3 0/0 5 19 0 0 1 0 2
E. Kuhlman 6 1 1 2/4 0/2 2/2 1 14 1 0 1 0 1
M. Henderson 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Givance 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 11 25/63 5/23 15/19 20 200 3 4 8 11 28
IUPUI
Starters
M. Burk
J. Minnett
E. Goss
M. DePersia
Z. Tyson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Burk 18 0 3 7/19 2/6 2/2 4 34 0 1 2 0 0
J. Minnett 18 4 4 6/17 3/11 3/4 3 36 0 0 0 0 4
E. Goss 8 9 0 4/9 0/0 0/2 2 28 1 0 1 1 8
M. DePersia 1 1 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 20 0 0 0 0 1
Z. Tyson 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 1 3
Bench
I. Williams
G. Weatherford
T. White
J. Kemp
J. Jackson Jr.
B. Kenyon
S. Stoltz
Z. Swaby
M. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Williams 15 8 3 5/7 0/0 5/12 4 32 0 0 3 2 6
G. Weatherford 4 6 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 31 1 0 1 3 3
T. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kenyon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stoltz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 32 13 23/58 5/18 13/24 19 200 2 1 7 7 25
NCAA BB Scores