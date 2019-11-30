WAGNER
Wagner
Seahawks
2-5
away team logo
63
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FS2
Sat Nov. 30
12:00pm
BONUS
86
TF 13
home team logo
STJOHN
St. John's
Red Storm
6-2
ML: +1388
STJOHN -19.5, O/U 149.5
ML: -4883
WAGNER
STJOHN

No Text

Heron scores 16 to lead St. John's past Wagner 86-63

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron scored 18 points despite limited playing time, leading four into double figures as St. John's beat Wagner 86-63 on Saturday.

Heron scored on 7-for-11 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers but played just 16 minutes before fouling out with 3:26 remaining. He picked up two quick fouls in the first two minutes of the second half and didn't return until there were nine minutes to go.

Rasheem Dunn added 14 points for St. John's (6-2). Josh Roberts and Julian Champagnie each scored 12. Roberts added nine rebounds and LJ Figueroa dished a career-best 6 assists. St. John's had 23 assists on 33 baskets and scored 23 points off 21 Wagner turnovers.

Elijah Ford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (2-5), and Nigel Jackson also scored 12. Tyrone Nesby IV had 11 points and eight rebounds.

St. John's takes on St. Peter's at home on Tuesday. Wagner plays Hartford on the road next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Thomas O'Connell 4.0
  Nigel Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Wagner 7.0
  Alex Morales missed layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Darion Jordan-Thomas 16.0
  Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot 18.0
+ 2 Nigel Jackson made hook shot 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrone Nesby IV 59.0
  Marcellus Earlington missed layup 1:01
+ 1 Nigel Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
Team Stats
Points 63 86
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 33-67 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 26 24
Team 1 3
Assists 15 23
Steals 5 10
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 21 13
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Jackson F
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
M. Heron G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wagner 2-5 194463
home team logo St. John's 6-2 434386
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Wagner 2-5 77.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo St. John's 6-2 80.7 PPG 48.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
4
E. Ford G 12.4 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.6 APG 42.1 FG%
0
M. Heron G 14.3 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.7 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
E. Ford G 12 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
0
M. Heron G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
33.9 FG% 49.3
24.0 3PT FG% 34.6
73.1 FT% 57.9
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
L. Figueroa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 18 1 3 7/11 3/6 1/1 5 16 0 1 1 0 1
J. Roberts 12 9 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 29 1 1 2 4 5
J. Champagnie 12 3 1 5/8 1/4 1/2 1 26 4 0 0 0 3
N. Rutherford 7 2 3 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 19 2 0 0 0 2
L. Figueroa 6 6 6 2/9 2/6 0/0 3 24 1 1 2 2 4
Starters
M. Heron
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
L. Figueroa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 18 1 3 7/11 3/6 1/1 5 16 0 1 1 0 1
J. Roberts 12 9 2 6/7 0/0 0/0 0 29 1 1 2 4 5
J. Champagnie 12 3 1 5/8 1/4 1/2 1 26 4 0 0 0 3
N. Rutherford 7 2 3 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 19 2 0 0 0 2
L. Figueroa 6 6 6 2/9 2/6 0/0 3 24 1 1 2 2 4
Bench
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
G. Williams Jr.
D. Caraher
D. Sears
J. Cole
T. O'Connell
I. Steere
J. McGriff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 14 1 2 5/13 2/5 2/2 1 30 0 0 2 0 1
M. Earlington 9 4 1 3/4 0/0 3/6 1 12 0 0 1 1 3
G. Williams Jr. 4 2 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 2
D. Caraher 3 3 3 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 16 1 0 3 2 1
D. Sears 1 2 0 0/3 0/0 1/4 2 9 1 0 0 1 1
J. Cole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. O'Connell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 34 23 33/67 9/26 11/19 20 200 10 3 13 10 24
