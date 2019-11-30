Heron scores 16 to lead St. John's past Wagner 86-63
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Mustapha Heron scored 18 points despite limited playing time, leading four into double figures as St. John's beat Wagner 86-63 on Saturday.
Heron scored on 7-for-11 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers but played just 16 minutes before fouling out with 3:26 remaining. He picked up two quick fouls in the first two minutes of the second half and didn't return until there were nine minutes to go.
Rasheem Dunn added 14 points for St. John's (6-2). Josh Roberts and Julian Champagnie each scored 12. Roberts added nine rebounds and LJ Figueroa dished a career-best 6 assists. St. John's had 23 assists on 33 baskets and scored 23 points off 21 Wagner turnovers.
Elijah Ford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (2-5), and Nigel Jackson also scored 12. Tyrone Nesby IV had 11 points and eight rebounds.
St. John's takes on St. Peter's at home on Tuesday. Wagner plays Hartford on the road next Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Thomas O'Connell
|4.0
|Nigel Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Wagner
|7.0
|Alex Morales missed layup
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Darion Jordan-Thomas
|16.0
|Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|18.0
|+ 2
|Nigel Jackson made hook shot
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrone Nesby IV
|59.0
|Marcellus Earlington missed layup
|1:01
|+ 1
|Nigel Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|+ 1
|Nigel Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|86
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|33-67 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|26
|24
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|15
|23
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|21
|13
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wagner 2-5
|77.7 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|St. John's 6-2
|80.7 PPG
|48.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|33.9
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ford
|12
|10
|4
|1/6
|0/0
|10/12
|4
|24
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|T. Nesby IV
|11
|8
|0
|4/16
|2/11
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|A. Morales
|10
|2
|6
|3/9
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|P. Szpir
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Freeman
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ford
|12
|10
|4
|1/6
|0/0
|10/12
|4
|24
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|T. Nesby IV
|11
|8
|0
|4/16
|2/11
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|A. Morales
|10
|2
|6
|3/9
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|P. Szpir
|8
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Freeman
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Jackson
|12
|3
|1
|4/12
|2/10
|2/4
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Jordan-Thomas
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|19
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|W. Martinez
|2
|5
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|4
|0
|5
|J. Fletcher
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Cobb III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|37
|15
|19/56
|6/25
|19/26
|19
|200
|5
|3
|21
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|18
|1
|3
|7/11
|3/6
|1/1
|5
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|12
|9
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|J. Champagnie
|12
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|26
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Rutherford
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Figueroa
|6
|6
|6
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|18
|1
|3
|7/11
|3/6
|1/1
|5
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Roberts
|12
|9
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|J. Champagnie
|12
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|26
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Rutherford
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Figueroa
|6
|6
|6
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dunn
|14
|1
|2
|5/13
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Earlington
|9
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Williams Jr.
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Caraher
|3
|3
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|16
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|D. Sears
|1
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. O'Connell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|34
|23
|33/67
|9/26
|11/19
|20
|200
|10
|3
|13
|10
|24
-
SDAKST
IND34
45
2nd 14:21
-
MOUNT
HOW37
40
2nd 14:55
-
LEHIGH
CLMB38
39
2nd 16:13
-
NAVY
BROWN37
37
2nd 14:29
-
ECU
JMAD45
60
2nd 14:36
-
STETSON
KENTST35
47
2nd 15:17
-
17TENN
20VCU44
38
2nd 15:38
-
DENVER
SEMO24
39
2nd 15:13
-
USCUP
CHARLO28
57
2nd 12:40
-
DART
BGREEN45
50
2nd 15:57
-
TOCCF
PRESBY40
65
2nd 9:59
-
YOUNG
CMICH27
43
1st 2:38
-
NKY
ARK15
9
1st 12:09
-
SFA
ARKST4
7
1st 14:21
-
NDAK
GASOU37
32
1st 0.0
-
AMER
ALBANY64
68
Final
-
CHIST
ALST54
67
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN63
86
Final
-
MOREHD
NALAB57
67
Final
-
LPSCMB
25XAVIER62
87
Final
-
DREXEL
UMBC60
85
Final
-
DTROIT
OHIO81
91
Final
-
STFRAN
STPETE59
67
Final
-
JAXST
CHATT60
63
Final
-
JVILLE
NCAT61
45
Final
-
WMMARY
BUFF77
88
Final
-
SDAK
NAU72
76
Final
-
NA
MVSU70
124
Final
-
SIENA
COLG62
72
Final
-
PRINCE
BUCK87
77
Final
-
MCNSE
TEXAS71
73
Final
-
NCGRN
GTOWN65
61
Final
-
UMSL
INDST55
62
Final
-
BC
RICH44
64
Final
-
HILLSD
SAMHOU51
86
Final
-
ETNST
ARKLR67
63
Final
-
MONTT
BYU63
98
Final
-
SHORT
TROY53
104
Final
-
HARTFD
TEXST0
0126 O/U
-15
5:30pm
-
FRESNO
CSN0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
ROBERT
CLEVST0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
DELST0
0146 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
CSFULL
SNCLRA0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
CAMP
FGC0
0132.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
XVRLA
NORL0
0
7:00pm
-
FSU
PURDUE0
0124.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EVAN
IUPUI0
0148.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
OAK
TOLEDO0
0130 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
UNLV
CINCY0
0138 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
ARMY
MARIST0
0134 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NH
FIU0
0153.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STJOES0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
IPFW
GC0
0143 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
WISGB
MONST0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TULSA
VANDY0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm SECN
-
WILL
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TXSA0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
TEXSO0
0145.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
MTSU0
0155.5 O/U
+9
8:30pm
-
SAMFORD
LATECH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
SACST
21COLO0
0126 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm PACN
-
SDCC
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
IDAHO
SEATTLE0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
EMICH
UCIRV0
0125 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm