Okongwu has 27 points, USC beats Harvard 77-62
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 14 rebounds as Southern Cal defeated Harvard 77-62 for third place Sunday night at the Orlando Invitational.
The freshman forward, who shot 12 of 14, had 21 first-half points to help the Trojans go up 52-43. He scored 53 points and grabbed 28 rebounds during the three-game event.
Jonah Mathews and Quinton Adlesh both added 12 points for USC (7-2), which used its size to take control during a second half where the Trojans took a 25-point advantage with nine minutes left.
Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (5-4). Bryce Aiken, who averaged 22.5 points over the first two games of the tournament, had 10.
USC shot 49.2% (30 of 61) and outscored Harvard 36-20 in the paint.
Harvard was 21-57 (36.8%) from the floor and was outrebounded 42-28
BIG PICTURE
USC rebounded from after losing 101-79 to Marquette on Friday. The Trojans were unable to contain Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard, who set a tourney record with 51 points.
Harvard played the role of preseason top pick in the Ivy League media poll announced by the league in October. The Crimson, which beat Texas A&M 62-51, and led No. 5 and eventual invitational champion Maryland by four at halftime before losing 80-73 earlier in the tournament, wore down during the second half Sunday.
UP NEXT
USC is at TCU on Friday night.
Harvard will be at home Saturday against Massachusetts.
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|77
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|30-61 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-27 (37.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|42
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|N. Kirkwood G
|10.0 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.7 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
21
|O. Okongwu F
|16.8 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|57.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Kirkwood G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|O. Okongwu F
|27 PTS
|14 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|37.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kirkwood
|12
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|3/5
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Aiken
|10
|1
|3
|3/13
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|R. Baker
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|J. Bassey
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Lewis
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Okongwu
|27
|14
|1
|12/14
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|25
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|J. Mathews
|12
|1
|5
|5/9
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Mobley
|8
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|E. Weaver
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Anderson
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
