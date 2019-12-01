HARV
USC

No Text

Okongwu has 27 points, USC beats Harvard 77-62

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 14 rebounds as Southern Cal defeated Harvard 77-62 for third place Sunday night at the Orlando Invitational.

The freshman forward, who shot 12 of 14, had 21 first-half points to help the Trojans go up 52-43. He scored 53 points and grabbed 28 rebounds during the three-game event.

Jonah Mathews and Quinton Adlesh both added 12 points for USC (7-2), which used its size to take control during a second half where the Trojans took a 25-point advantage with nine minutes left.

Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (5-4). Bryce Aiken, who averaged 22.5 points over the first two games of the tournament, had 10.

USC shot 49.2% (30 of 61) and outscored Harvard 36-20 in the paint.

Harvard was 21-57 (36.8%) from the floor and was outrebounded 42-28

BIG PICTURE

USC rebounded from after losing 101-79 to Marquette on Friday. The Trojans were unable to contain Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard, who set a tourney record with 51 points.

Harvard played the role of preseason top pick in the Ivy League media poll announced by the league in October. The Crimson, which beat Texas A&M 62-51, and led No. 5 and eventual invitational champion Maryland by four at halftime before losing 80-73 earlier in the tournament, wore down during the second half Sunday.

UP NEXT

USC is at TCU on Friday night.

Harvard will be at home Saturday against Massachusetts.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bassey
20 G
N. Rakocevic
31 F
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
37.5 Field Goal % 47.1
20.0 Three Point % 40.0
87.5 Free Throw % 61.4
+ 1 Mason Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Mason Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Mason Forbes 6.0
  Idan Tretout missed layup 8.0
+ 1 Max Agbonkpolo made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Max Agbonkpolo missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Shooting foul on Ciaran Brayboy 21.0
+ 2 Mason Forbes made tip-in 30.0
  Offensive rebound by Mason Forbes 35.0
  Ciaran Brayboy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
Team Stats
Points 62 77
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 42
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 19 29
Team 0 0
Assists 9 15
Steals 8 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
N. Kirkwood G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
21
O. Okongwu F
27 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Harvard 5-4 431962
home team logo USC 7-2 522577
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 5-4 72.8 PPG 38.9 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo USC 7-2 74.8 PPG 42.1 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
10
N. Kirkwood G 10.0 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.7 APG 42.9 FG%
21
O. Okongwu F 16.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.6 APG 57.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
N. Kirkwood G 12 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
21
O. Okongwu F 27 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 49.2
37.0 3PT FG% 50.0
55.6 FT% 58.8
Harvard
Starters
N. Kirkwood
B. Aiken
R. Baker
J. Bassey
C. Lewis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kirkwood 12 4 3 4/8 1/2 3/5 0 25 0 0 0 1 3
B. Aiken 10 1 3 3/13 2/6 2/2 1 24 2 0 4 0 1
R. Baker 3 3 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 2 2 2 1 2
J. Bassey 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 1
C. Lewis 2 3 0 1/5 0/0 0/2 3 16 1 0 1 1 2
Starters
N. Kirkwood
B. Aiken
R. Baker
J. Bassey
C. Lewis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Kirkwood 12 4 3 4/8 1/2 3/5 0 25 0 0 0 1 3
B. Aiken 10 1 3 3/13 2/6 2/2 1 24 2 0 4 0 1
R. Baker 3 3 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 2 2 2 1 2
J. Bassey 2 1 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 1
C. Lewis 2 3 0 1/5 0/0 0/2 3 16 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
C. Ledlum
M. Forbes
L. Sakota
D. Djuricic
R. Haskett
C. Brayboy
C. Juzang
H. Welsh
T. O'Neil
I. Tretout
S. Towns
R. Farley
S. Freedman
K. Catchings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ledlum 10 3 0 3/6 2/4 2/2 2 17 1 0 2 0 3
M. Forbes 8 3 0 3/3 0/0 2/5 1 6 0 0 0 3 0
L. Sakota 6 2 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 2
D. Djuricic 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 1
R. Haskett 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 18 0 1 1 0 1
C. Brayboy 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 3 0 0 1 0 1
C. Juzang 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
H. Welsh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 2 0 1 0
T. O'Neil 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
I. Tretout 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 28 9 21/57 10/27 10/18 14 200 8 5 13 9 19
USC
Starters
O. Okongwu
J. Mathews
I. Mobley
E. Weaver
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 27 14 1 12/14 0/0 3/5 3 25 1 1 2 5 9
J. Mathews 12 1 5 5/9 1/4 1/1 1 29 2 0 1 0 1
I. Mobley 8 11 1 3/7 0/0 2/4 2 24 1 2 2 4 7
E. Weaver 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 1
E. Anderson 0 2 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
O. Okongwu
J. Mathews
I. Mobley
E. Weaver
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 27 14 1 12/14 0/0 3/5 3 25 1 1 2 5 9
J. Mathews 12 1 5 5/9 1/4 1/1 1 29 2 0 1 0 1
I. Mobley 8 11 1 3/7 0/0 2/4 2 24 1 2 2 4 7
E. Weaver 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 1
E. Anderson 0 2 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
Q. Adlesh
N. Rakocevic
D. Utomi
K. Sturdivant
M. Agbonkpolo
T. Lewis
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Adlesh 12 1 1 4/8 4/6 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 1
N. Rakocevic 9 8 2 3/10 0/0 3/5 3 25 3 1 1 3 5
D. Utomi 6 3 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 3
K. Sturdivant 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 1 0
M. Agbonkpolo 1 0 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Lewis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 42 15 30/61 7/14 10/17 19 200 8 4 13 13 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores