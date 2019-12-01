Reeves scores 15 to carry Providence past Pepperdine 80-77
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 15 points apiece and Providence narrowly beat Pepperdine 80-77 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.
Alpha Diallo added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Providence (5-4) and David Duke scored 10 points.
Colbey Ross had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-6), who have lost five consecutive games. Kessler Edwards added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jan Zidek had 16 points.
Providence faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday. Pepperdine matches up against Idaho State at home on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|7.9
|Ast. Per Game
|7.9
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|21.2
|Three Point %
|39.7
|58.1
|Free Throw %
|92.0
|+ 2
|Darryl Polk Jr. made jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|1.0
|Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|8.0
|Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr.
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by David Duke
|18.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|77
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|34
|Offensive
|13
|12
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 5-4
|75.1 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Pepperdine 3-6
|78.4 PPG
|32 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|47.4
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|13
|9
|6
|4/11
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|D. Duke
|10
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. Young
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|L. Pipkins
|5
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|3
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|13
|9
|6
|4/11
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|D. Duke
|10
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. Young
|8
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|L. Pipkins
|5
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|3
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Watson
|15
|3
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Reeves
|15
|4
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|M. White
|8
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|G. Gantt
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|37
|16
|27/57
|6/18
|20/27
|24
|200
|8
|1
|16
|13
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|29
|8
|3
|9/16
|5/9
|6/7
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|Ke. Edwards
|17
|10
|2
|5/16
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|35
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5
|S. Chavez
|9
|3
|3
|3/10
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|4
|3
|6
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|V. Ohia Obioha
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|16
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|29
|8
|3
|9/16
|5/9
|6/7
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|Ke. Edwards
|17
|10
|2
|5/16
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|35
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5
|S. Chavez
|9
|3
|3
|3/10
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|4
|3
|6
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|V. Ohia Obioha
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|16
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zidek
|16
|3
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Stormo
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Altman
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Skead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|33
|14
|26/60
|9/22
|16/23
|20
|200
|5
|3
|11
|12
|21
-
WAKE
14ARIZ64
70
2nd 34.0 ESPN
-
HIPAC
HAWAII15
25
1st 0.0
-
TEXAM
FAIR62
67
Final
-
MERCER
CAN66
76
Final
-
NDAK
CAMP56
58
Final
-
CCTST
MASLOW71
73
Final
-
MAINE
UCONN40
64
Final
-
5MD
MARQET84
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
PENN79
95
Final
-
RI
WVU81
86
Final
-
PMC
SACHRT57
101
Final
-
STHRN
TULANE65
82
Final
-
GWASH
SC65
74
Final
-
UMES
FORD45
66
Final
-
HOFSTRA
HOLY91
69
Final
-
MNTNA
NMEX63
72
Final
-
UVM
YALE52
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID66
53
Final
-
JACKST
AF52
76
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF56
77
Final
-
SUTAH
LOYMRY51
61
Final
-
NCWILM
STNFRD54
72
Final
-
SILL
STLOU60
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
NORFLK65
61
Final
-
UTVALL
COLOST61
92
Final
-
GASOU
FGC72
57
Final
-
BCU
GATECH65
68
Final
-
BING
LOYMD65
77
Final
-
PORTST
OREGST76
81
Final
-
ILLCHI
FAU70
71
Final
-
PROV
PEPPER80
77
Final
-
LSALLE
22NOVA72
83
Final
-
HARV
USC62
77
Final
-
SJST
UCLA64
93
Final
-
NEBOM
MARYCA66
75
Final
-
UIW
PORT56
65
Final
-
USD
STBON61
70
Final
-
TOWSON
CORN0
0