PROV
PEPPER

No Text

Reeves scores 15 to carry Providence past Pepperdine 80-77

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 15 points apiece and Providence narrowly beat Pepperdine 80-77 in the Wooden Legacy on Sunday.

Alpha Diallo added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Providence (5-4) and David Duke scored 10 points.

Colbey Ross had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-6), who have lost five consecutive games. Kessler Edwards added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Jan Zidek had 16 points.

Providence faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday. Pepperdine matches up against Idaho State at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Diallo
C. Ross
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
41.1 Field Goal % 42.0
21.2 Three Point % 39.7
58.1 Free Throw % 92.0
+ 2 Darryl Polk Jr. made jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr. 1.0
  Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Pepperdine 8.0
  Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 David Duke made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Darryl Polk Jr. 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by David Duke 18.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Alpha Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
Team Stats
Points 80 77
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 34
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 24 21
Team 2 1
Assists 16 14
Steals 8 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
N. Watson C
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
C. Ross G
29 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 5-4 384280
home team logo Pepperdine 3-6 314677
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 5-4 75.1 PPG 41.5 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 3-6 78.4 PPG 32 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
10
A. Reeves G 5.6 PPG 2.1 RPG 1.6 APG 37.1 FG%
4
C. Ross G 19.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.9 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Reeves G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
4
C. Ross G 29 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
47.4 FG% 43.3
33.3 3PT FG% 40.9
74.1 FT% 69.6
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
D. Duke
K. Young
L. Pipkins
E. Holt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 13 9 6 4/11 0/0 5/7 3 37 2 0 2 4 5
D. Duke 10 5 1 3/6 0/1 4/4 4 21 1 0 2 2 3
K. Young 8 7 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 19 1 0 1 3 4
L. Pipkins 5 1 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 29 2 1 3 0 1
E. Holt 3 5 1 1/2 0/1 1/1 3 15 0 0 1 0 5
Starters
A. Diallo
D. Duke
K. Young
L. Pipkins
E. Holt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 13 9 6 4/11 0/0 5/7 3 37 2 0 2 4 5
D. Duke 10 5 1 3/6 0/1 4/4 4 21 1 0 2 2 3
K. Young 8 7 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 19 1 0 1 3 4
L. Pipkins 5 1 4 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 29 2 1 3 0 1
E. Holt 3 5 1 1/2 0/1 1/1 3 15 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
N. Watson
A. Reeves
M. White
G. Gantt
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Watson 15 3 1 7/10 0/0 1/5 3 17 0 0 1 2 1
A. Reeves 15 4 1 4/8 2/6 5/6 2 26 0 0 3 2 2
M. White 8 2 1 2/7 2/5 2/2 4 32 2 0 3 0 2
G. Gantt 3 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 37 16 27/57 6/18 20/27 24 200 8 1 16 13 24
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
Ke. Edwards
S. Chavez
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 29 8 3 9/16 5/9 6/7 3 37 0 0 5 1 7
Ke. Edwards 17 10 2 5/16 0/2 7/8 0 35 0 1 2 5 5
S. Chavez 9 3 3 3/10 2/6 1/2 2 37 0 1 0 0 3
D. Polk Jr. 4 3 6 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 34 3 0 2 1 2
V. Ohia Obioha 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/3 0 16 2 1 1 1 1
Starters
C. Ross
Ke. Edwards
S. Chavez
D. Polk Jr.
V. Ohia Obioha
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 29 8 3 9/16 5/9 6/7 3 37 0 0 5 1 7
Ke. Edwards 17 10 2 5/16 0/2 7/8 0 35 0 1 2 5 5
S. Chavez 9 3 3 3/10 2/6 1/2 2 37 0 1 0 0 3
D. Polk Jr. 4 3 6 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 34 3 0 2 1 2
V. Ohia Obioha 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/3 0 16 2 1 1 1 1
Bench
J. Zidek
J. Stormo
S. Altman
Ka. Edwards
K. Smith
J. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zidek 16 3 0 6/10 2/4 2/2 5 17 0 0 0 2 1
J. Stormo 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 11 0 0 1 1 1
S. Altman 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 0 1 1
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 33 14 26/60 9/22 16/23 20 200 5 3 11 12 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores